Iran’s spiritual revolution

Most people refer to the 1979 hijacking of Iran by extremist ayatollahs as the Islamic Revolution. I like to call it the Demonic Revolution. I am praying that Iran’s demons will be exorcised shortly, and allow Iran to have a true spiritual revolution.

The history of Islam in Iran is relatively new compared to its long-time proud Persian history. It was only introduced with a previous Islamic invasion and the forcing of Persians to become Moslem, following one of the most extreme strains of Islam. The parallels to the 1979 Demonic Revolution are painfully similar. Today, Iranians are demonstrating their contempt for Islam not just by calling for the death of the ayatollahs, but by burning mosques. It’s also important to note that in the past decades, since I became a Christian, the Islamic regime has had to close some 50,000 mosques because even if Iranians were not burning the mosques, they had long ago abandoned Islam, leaving many, maybe even most, empty.

The Islamic identity imposed on Iranians is not natural. Most Iranians who consider themselves Moslems at all are nominal Moslems. Most do not follow Islamic law; in fact, they run from it and disavow it through their private actions. They understand that Islam is a host of lies, worshipping a god of punishment and intolerance.

This was my experience growing up in Iran and suffering the misogyny and discrimination as a girl and young woman, and literally shocking demonic experiences that run deep in the Islamic regime. I recount many of these experiences in my two books.

Since my arrest and death sentence in 2009 for my faith, opposition to Islam among Iranians has only grown stronger.

It’s one of the reasons that Iran has the fastest-growing church in the world today. Iranians are thirsty for truth. Just as the water taps have run dry, Islam has been revealed to be empty, too. Unfortunately for their safety, Christians in Iran exist largely underground. Not only are Iranians seeking truth, but they also know that Islam is a lie.

When Iran is free, some Iranians will turn to their Zoroastrian roots before Islam invaded. Perhaps they will accept and allow Baha’is, one of the most persecuted religious minorities, to flourish. But when the Islamic regime falls, and Iranians are able to be exposed to Christianity through projects I have advocated for through my nonprofit NewPersia.org, the church will come out of the shadows, and Iran will experience a true spiritual revolution.

Unlike when I became a Christian through God revealing Himself to me through dreams and supernatural experiences, there are many ways – and will be many more – for Iranians to be exposed to Christianity and the loving God of grace, a concept that is foreign to most. It’s why one of my biggest priorities is to play an active role in facilitating the sharing of God’s unconditional love openly.

For Iranians who want to worship Jesus after the regime falls, it will be much easier than when I became a Christian. Everything then was in secret. When I distributed 20,000 Bibles, it was at night, at great personal risk. The Islamic regime considered it such a great threat that they held a special parliamentary meeting about the secret influence of this mission that shook the halls of power. They never knew it was just the work of two young women, me and my friend Maryam.

Fortunately, my activities then remained a secret. Otherwise, when I was arrested, they might have executed me on the spot. Instead, I was charged with “apostasy” and sentenced to death simply for becoming a Christian. I witnessed unspeakable brutality and experienced misogyny in every facet of life, including the brainwashing of my brothers.

Christianity will fix the ills that Iran has suffered under the ayatollahs for nearly half a century. Iran will be transformed and thrive. Iran will become a cornerstone of peace, not the epicenter of Islamic terror. It’s not that I know this only from my experiences, intuition, and knowing my people. God also says so Himself.

Throughout Biblical prophecies, God speaks mostly to and about Israel and the Jewish people. Persians and Jews will also become friends again. But in one of the few prophecies not related to Israel, in Jeremiah 49:34-39, God speaks openly about Elam. Elam is modern Iran. God says He will bring judgment on Elam, destroy their might, scatter them, and then establish His throne in Elam.

Since the June 2025 12 Day war with Israel, we have seen the Islamic Republic begin to fall. We have not only seen its military might and many of its terror proxies eviscerated, but the corruption and mismanagement throughout Iran have now impacted all Iranians. Water faucets are empty. Electricity is scarce. Fuel prices have spiraled. The Iranian rial is at an all-time low, trading at nearly 1.5 million to the dollar.

I know that God’s judgment is coming not just because of the prophecy in Jeremiah 49, but because God showed me personally. In a dream, He said He would give them a chance to repent, but if they did not, He would destroy them. That day cannot come soon enough.

I am praying for God to show His divine power now as He did through the plagues He brought on Egypt to end hundreds of years of slavery of the Jewish people. Yes, then all Egyptians suffered the plagues equally. God took on what was then the world’s superpower, on their own turf, showing His greatness, and leaving their false gods in the dust. When the Jewish people gained their freedom, countless “mixed multitudes” who witnessed God’s power and greatness joined them in worshiping Him.

Unlike Egypt, Iranians have shown their contempt for the terrorist dictators. They are not just sitting on their hands waiting for God to act, or complacent to the evils of the modern Pharaohs. They are risking their lives and taking action themselves. God will honor that. They will have a profound spiritual awakening. That’s how God will set up His throne in Elam. Iran will become free, and Iranians will revere Him.

This is not just a promise in an esoteric prophecy, but a vision in a woman’s dream of one who suffered and was shown how God will act. In the Book of Esther, while God is not mentioned directly, through a series of miracles and personal actions that risked the lives of Esther, Mordechai, and all the Jews in Persia, God destroyed the evil Haman and ushered in King Cyrus, who enabled the Jews to return to Jerusalem and rebuild the Temple.

It’s not just my vision and prayer. There is a precedent. It’s hard to wait and watch while thousands of Iranians are being slaughtered, brutalized, and arrested with impunity. I am crying for Iran and my people. But I know God’s judgment is coming. I know Iran will be free. I know that when this happens, Iran will experience a spiritual revolution that reveals God’s power to the world, just as He did in ancient Egypt and when He faithfully restored the Jewish people to Israel.

Tomorrow cannot come soon enough.

Marziyeh Amirizadeh is an Iranian American who immigrated to the US after being sentenced to death in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity. She endured months of mental and physical hardships and intense interrogation. She is the author of two books (the latest, A Love Journey with God), a public speaker, and a columnist. She has shared her inspiring story throughout the United States and around the world, to bring awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and persecution of women and religious minorities in Iran, www.MarzisJourney.com.

Marzi is also the founder and president of NEW PERSIA, whose mission is to be the voice of persecuted Christians and oppressed women under Islam, expose the lies of the Iranian Islamic regime, and restore the relationships between Persians, Jews, and Christians. www.NewPersia.org.