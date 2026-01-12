God’s Chess Board – Who wants to Play…

The nations of the world build and contest power much like players in a grand game of chess, each attempting to seat themselves on the throne as the Chess Master. Alliances shift, moves are often unpredictable, and passivity is not neutral but fatal. Those who refuse to engage inevitably lose.

Over the past 25 years, we have seen radical shifts in world power and dominance. For many years, the West has been passive, assuming it held the upper hand and that its enemies could be contained through our vision and promotion of democracy, economic incentives, or economic enslavement. The Western world, and by extension the United States, stopped being advocates of the wisdom that comes from God and instead pursued the wisdom of secular humanism and the building of a new world founded on the wisdom of man.

When we chose to reject the moral, ethical, and biblical bases of our Judeo-Christian roots, we became blind and arrogant in our pursuit of this new world order. Our blindness, and perhaps our arrogance, colored our vision of the world. Much like Neville Chamberlain before WWII, we doubled down on our philosophical illusion of humanistic thought and reacted in ignorance, betting our future and the future of our world on an elusive lie of mankind’s innate goodness, hoping for “peace for our time.”

We, in the Western world, chose to reject the values that stem from our Judeo-Christian foundations, forgetting that these were the key values that brought the prosperity we so much enjoyed. A prosperity and abundance that the world had never known before, nor could it imagine. Instead of being God focused, we became narcissistic in our belief that we (humanity) are the center of the universe, and that we are the arbitrators of truth.

We have become as they are, servants of the gods of this world, and not the God of Israel. We are trying to bond with the kingdoms of this world through philosophies, visions, and cultural foundations that are all contrary to God.

Our greatest failure stems from the loss of our moral compass—the very compass that enabled us to build such a prosperous, industrious, and flourishing world. If blame for the world’s confusion is to be placed, we, as Americans and the West, bear much of the responsibility. We, who have been blessed beyond measure, lost our belief and fear of the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, who was our foundation stone.

Now we find ourselves in a great dilemma, a dilemma of our own making. In much the same way as God forced Israel to face their own apostasy, we are also facing the consequences of our own making. This is true outcome-based education… if we sow to the wind, we shall reap the whirlwind. God is not to be mocked. Whatever a man sows, he will reap in return.

The whirlwind can be seen as powers, principalities, nations, and agendas being unleashed against the West. Without repentance, the coming judgment will be catastrophic. God has raised up our enemies, that we might return to Him—I pray we recognize and heed the warnings.

China has raised its head, coupled with Russia and Qatar, and together they encourage and arm terrorist organizations like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. Their alliance is also creating, funding, and arming enemy states of the free world, such as Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Somalia, Yemen, Venezuela, Cuba, and many others in Africa and around the world.

Russia, China, and Qatar are the physical and financial heads of this consortium of nations, but their spiritual empowerment and hatred are aligned with the spirit of Ishmael, who are the nations of Islam. However, the spirit of Ishmael is not alone in its quest to destroy Israel and the West; this syndicate has friends in the West as well, who also hold an ancient hatred for Israel. Spiritually, it embodies the spirit of Esau or Edom, while, physically, its foundation is Rome. Today, the sons of Ishmael and the sons of Edom have joined together with a common purpose – the destruction and annihilation of the Jewish people, all the while seeking to seat themselves instead on the throne of God, in Jerusalem. To do this, they must undermine, control, and crush the West’s Judeo-Christian heritage, democratic forms of government, justice, morals, ethics, and above all, its support for Israel.

The West’s rejection of God has enabled the hostile forces of Ishamel to advance and establish themselves throughout Europe – the invasion that began over 1,000 years ago has been accomplished. Islam is NOT a passive religion; its fundamental goal and teaching is to subjugate and dominate all nations of the world, both politically and religiously. This philosophy is NOT compatible with our Western ideology of freedom and democracy. Today, the EU’s Muslim population exceeds 25 million, with millions espousing various elements of Sharia Law, agreeing that violence or jihad is justifiable in some instances. Among these, tens of thousands are estimated to hold to the most radical forms of Islam, hundreds of thousands are ideologically primed for this type of violent indoctrination, while millions of others exhibit conditions conducive to radicalization. With millions of others becoming sympathetic, harboring, supporting, or even joining with a radical element of Islam. This is NOT about freedom of religion, it’s about protecting ourselves, our children, and our nations from this radical form of political and religious subjection.

At the same time, the spirit of Esau has enslaved those same nations with their hollow philosophies of divestment, equity, and inclusion, erasing the moral and ethical fabric of God’s laws that define Justice, Liberty, and Truth. They have exchanged the Truth of God for the Lie, bowing themselves to the creation, instead of the Creator. They have been stripped naked for all to see, with their skirts over their heads, and their heads held high, they are exposed and shamed – yet they refuse to recognize that the Empire has no clothes.

The masters have become the slaves of their own foolish hearts and devices.

__________________________

Last year, the United States, and specifically President Trump, for all his faults, dealt a serious blow to this growing menace. The WAR has stepped out of the shadows, and the gauntlet has been thrown down. Together with Israel, the United States has openly confronted and significantly crippled this consortium of nations. The threat of Hamas has been minimized, Hezbollah has been crippled, Syria has fallen, the Houthis are silent, Venezuela has been toppled, Cuba is in dire straits, Iran is in civil upheaval and ready to fall, Russia is engaged in a war it cannot win, and the U.S. and China are in a face-off over Taiwan.

Yet few people in the West want to see the chess game being played, recognize the board or how the pieces are aligned or joined together. They don’t see black and white, but live in an illusion that says all the players are gray. Many players have moral and ethical issues and have lost their way, while others are filled with evil intent and destruction.

Before I continue, I want to make sure we don’t forget that God’s purpose in allowing this is to call us to repentance and to return to Him. The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. The West will NEVER win this conflict without a true Change of Heart and behavior.

Our enemies understand the critical nature of alliances, and they are working to break the bond between Israel and the United States, between Christians and Jews, between Israel and God’s covenantal promises with the Jewish people. If successful, this would result in the collapse of Western Civilization and usher in a time of chaos unlike anything the world has ever known.

Anyone who speaks of “peace in our time” outside of repentance and a return to God is naïve and lacks understanding of world politics, the hearts of men, or the plans of our God. They are viewing the world from the perspective of a chess piece on the chessboard, building alliances and allegiance with those who are vying to be the chess master of the nations.

It’s time we, as God’s people, Jews and Christians, recognized the true Chess Master. He’s not a player on the board. He created the board and made the rules. He is the Master over all the pieces on the board. As sons of God, it’s time that we looked at the chess board through the eyes of The Chess Master.

Israel, Jerusalem, and the Jewish people are the centerpiece of God’s promised Kingdom. It is the place and the people God chose to place His name upon, as a testimony to His faithfulness. As believers and followers of the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and for the hope set before us, that the Messiah, the Son of David and King of Israel, will take His throne and establish His Kingdom, we must keep our eyes focused on God’s plan of Redemption. The Word says that in the last days the love of many will grow cold, because of the increase in lawlessness. It’s a warning to guard our hearts and keep them undefiled by the world’s lies.

There is much confusion and propaganda on all sides, trying to garner our allegiance and support. We, as sons of the King, must serve Him and Him alone. We are not here to establish the throne of God’s enemies. We are commanded to be wise as serpents and innocent as doves. This takes wisdom, discernment, and diligence.

Now more than ever, it is vital that we seek the God of Israel. We must set our hearts and minds on the promises He gave to His people, Israel, and to us as followers of Yeshua. In the last days, He promised to gather His people back to the land, to bless and prosper them even in tumultuous times. The mountains of Israel would shoot forth their branches and yield their fruit to His people. The Lord declares that He is with them and will turn toward them. He will multiply them upon the land, the ancient cities will be inhabited, the ruins rebuilt, and He will prosper them more than in former times—greater even than at the beginning. The children of Israel, God’s people, will take possession of the land and their inheritance.

Our work as Christians is to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish people, supporting, encouraging, and strengthening them with whatever means we have at our disposal, to bless them.

As followers of Yeshua, the Messiah, Son of David and King of Israel, we are called to keep our eyes on the prize set before us—to be witnesses to the ends of the earth for the Kingdom of God. We are to proclaim to Israel that God is with them. Psalm 126 says, “When the Lord brought back the captives of Zion, we were like those who dream. Our mouths were filled with laughter, our tongues with songs of joy.” Then the nations said, “The Lord has done great things for them,” and Israel responds, “The Lord has done great things for us, and we are glad.”

Today God is doing a marvelous thing on the earth, He is calling many to come out of the Nations, to be joined to the Commonwealth of Israel, to be an integral part of His glorious Kingdom here on Earth. Yes, the Lord is doing something special; it’s a mystery, for the Lord will make a new thing on the Earth, a woman shall encompass a man.

“And the LORD shall be king over all the earth: on that day shall the LORD be one, and his name one.” Zech 14:9

In this grand game of chess, your allegiance to the chess master of your choosing has eternal consequences. Have you aligned your heart with one of the kings of this world who are vying for the title that only One can attain? Have you entrusted your future and wellbeing to one of the game pieces on this elaborate chess board of the nations, or have you given your allegiance to the Chess Master of all the earth, the God of Israel and His Messiah, the King of Kings, the Son of David?

Choose you this day – whom you will serve – as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.

Steve Wearp

Founder: Blessed Buy Israel – BlessedBuyIsrael.com

Co-Founder: Ten From the Nations – TenFromTheNations.org