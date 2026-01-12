How to Recognize and Expose Fake Iranian Opposition and Reformists

As Iranians have taken over the streets, calls for the death of the ayatollahs and the “Supreme Leader” echo alongside calls for Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to return.

After 47 years, Iranians have had enough of the suffering and are demanding a change. The Islamic Republic has been brutal, destroying Iran and its potential in the world. Those who remember 1979 are having buyer’s remorse. Those whose protests then mistakenly ushered in the ayatollahs and their Islamic extremism regret being deceived and vowing not to be deceived again. That’s why, across the board, Iranians are praying for the return of the monarchy, the system of government under which Iran, and Persia before that, existed for centuries.

We need to pray that this time the protests will be successful, that no more Iranian civilians are murdered, and that Iran will be free. We need to pray that Iran will not be further hijacked by other Islamists and fake reformists whose ultimate goals to control and subjugate Iran are no different. We also need to put action into our prayers.

As Iranians take their lives and future into their hands, it’s enraging to see the way people in the West allow themselves to be fooled. As a proud American, I am particularly worried for the adoptive country that has given me the freedoms for which Iranians yearn. In order to realize their freedom, one of the most urgent things that must be done is to expose the fake Iranian opposition and reformists. There are many.

I see countless political, civic, and religious leaders allowing themselves to be fooled. Some are people I admire and who may have the best of intentions. But they need to be careful about whom they connect with and support, if only by naively posting pictures together. I understand that my experience, being born in Iran as a woman already with half the value as a man, and the endless misogyny and brutality I experienced, gives me a perspective others cannot have. I understand that almost nobody can understand my being arrested and sentenced to death for my Christian faith. Spending nine months on death row in Iran’s notorious Evin Prison gives me a sad but unique and very real understanding of the brutality of the evil Islamic regime.

Nevertheless, I don’t understand why American and Western leaders and media are not more careful to understand the agendas of anyone they may come across who they might think is actually preaching good for Iran. Would our elected leaders be so stupid as to sit with and support a dangerous pedophile with whom they might share one or more policy positions? Would the media platform someone who overtly speaks out against the very values of Western society just to get a sound bite from an “expert?”

In order for our leaders and media to stop giving platforms to and supporting the fake opposition and reformists, it’s necessary to understand who these entities and leaders are, and how we can recognize and expose them.

First, it’s essential to know that the two prominent political groups ruling Iran – hardliners and reformists – are simply opposite sides of the same coin. “Reformists” play the role of good cop to the hardliner’s bad cop. But the truth is that there are no real “reformists” in the Islamic Republic’s power structure who can or will bring about any change. “Reformists” are (s)elected to power only with the approval of the “Supreme Leader.” He turns the faucet of perceived reforms on and off to deceive the world into believing there are free elections or that reforms will ever take place. It’s all a lie.

As much as there is no true opposition in any position of power or influence inside Iran, except on the street,s as we witness the people expressing their will today, outside Iran, there are many who want you to think that they are the opposition. It’s necessary to understand who these groups and people are, and what distinguishes them as fake opposition and reformists.

One prominent fake opposition group outside Iran is the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), also known as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK). In 1979, they opposed Shah Mohamad Reza Pahlavi and supported the Muslim extremist Ayatollah Khomeini. MEK supported Khomeini’s massive purge and killing of Iranians as they consolidated power and controlled through fear, intimidation, and mandating strict Islamic extremism.

Because of disagreements over sharing power, something Islamist tyrants will never do, MEK leaders were forced to flee Iran and created an armed opposition army against the Islamic regime. NCRI/MEK shares part of the same radical Islamic ideology as the regime, but mixes its Islamic extremism with Marxism.

NCRI/MEK will have you believe that they are for a free Iran, but all they want to do is oppress Iranians under a different brand. Their goal to overthrow the current Islamic regime is not a recipe for freedom, but for disaster under a different hijab.

It’s noteworthy and horrific that in the 1980s, during the bloody Iran-Iraq war, MEK joined Saddam Hussein in killing innocent Iranian civilians, something they considered a legitimate means to an end to attempt to unseat Khomeini. With the blood of tens of thousands of Iranians on their hands, Iranians know that MEK is only out for its own interests, not for the well-being of the Iranian people.

MEK also has the blood of many Americans on its hands through the assassination of US military personnel and contractors throughout the 1970s. In 1997, the US State Department designated MEK as a terrorist organization. The European Union put MEK on its terrorist list in 2002. Inconceivably, despite countless horrible videos and documentation of their crimes, the EU and the US removed the MEK from their list of terrorist organizations in 2009 and 2012, respectively. Iranians know the truth and express this widely using #MEKterrorists.

Iranians hate MEK and other such fake opposition and reformist groups because of their treason. They have no public support inside Iran. This is widely documented. Today, when Iranians say they prefer the ayatollahs to the MEK, it does not mean the ayatollahs are better, but to show the level of their contempt for the MEK.

NCRI/MEK is one of the most influential fake opposition and reformist groups. It was true before the current protests, and has become even clearer since: the only real opposition that the majority of Iranians support is Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, whose name Iranians are bravely chanting throughout the streets of Iran, and across all social media platforms, for whose dynasty they hope to restore.

PART 2 – The Red Flags of the Fake Iranian Opposition and Reformists

What’s in A Name

Assuming that part of the reason Western leaders and media have allowed themselves to be fooled by the fake opposition and reformists is ignorance, it’s essential to explore how to identify these people so as to never give their toxic opinions the light of day.

Shakespeare wrote, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” The same is true of the stench from MEK and other fake opposition and reformists.

Trying to deceive as it does, the MEK has changed its name multiple times because Iranians have exposed it. They are known as PMOI (People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran), MEK (Mojahedin-e-Khalgh), and NCRI (National Council Resistance of Iran). Regardless of what they are called, their agenda is the same. If there is any difference between them, it is not ideological but more like a hand-in-glove relationship in which one controls the other.

Words Matter

It does take a careful ear to understand when speaking to a fake opposition or reformist member, but if you pay attention, it’s easy to break their code.

MEK members reflexively speak out against the Pahlavi dynasty and the idea of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to return. They have a famous slogan, “We want neither a king nor a leader (referring to Ayatollah Khamenei), Curse to both tyrants.” This is the common slogan used both by MEK and exported agents of the regime to deceive the world that the Shah was a tyrant, a fascist, they will say, and that is why they should not support his son. They will make up other absurd lies to defame Shah Mohamed Reza Pahlavi and discredit his son, even stating as fact that the videos of Iranians calling for Reza Pahlavi to return are “fake.” As soon as you hear that, run from them. There are thousands of videos circulating demonstrating that Crown Prince Pahlavi is who the Iranians want to return and restore Iran.

MEK and other fake opposition and reformists know the truth that the majority of Iranians support Prince Pahlavi because of the great work of his father and grandfather in Iran. That’s why they are working so frantically to make people believe it’s not true. Iranians understand their mistake by not supporting the Shah in 1979, and the consequences of not appreciating the freedoms and quality of life that they had. That is why in most of their protests they chant “Reza Shah, Bless your soul,” to defeat the deception that is promoted by MEK and other fake opposition and reformists.

Foreign Intervention

Another lie by MEK and the fake opposition and reformists is that Iranians do not want foreign intervention in overthrowing the Islamic regime. Iranians have put their lives on the line and sacrificed so much as they do again now. In each protest, they have demanded help from America, Israel, and Western countries to stand with them. In 2009, I was in prison during the Green Movement protests, triggered by that year’s fraudulent election. Evin Prison’s cells were so packed with people being rounded up, beaten, and incarcerated that there was scarcely space to move. These were the lucky ones who were not beaten or shot to death, or who were disappeared and never seen again. Iranians were chanting Obama’s name in a play on words in Farsi, asking if he was with them or with the mullahs. In the end, Obama let down the Iranian people to the extent that they called him a traitor.

During the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025, Iranians shared many videos of celebrations in their homes. They were thanking Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel for hearing their voices and coming to help them get rid of the regime. Unfortunately, the war ended before the job of removing the regime could be completed, and Iranians once again felt betrayed and let down.

For so many years, Iranians were betrayed by foreign politicians who did not hear their voices and did not stand with them to regain their freedom and overthrow the Islamic regime. Iranians are angry that each time they sacrifice their lives to fight against the regime, the West disappoints them, listening to the regime’s agents planted overseas to mislead and prevent critical Western action.

Iranians definitely need foreign help, but not like what happened in Venezuela. The West can help by providing arms for groups in Iran who are prepared and able to take on the IRGC. The West can ensure uninterrupted, free, high-speed internet so people can take matters into their own hands, share the news, be motivated, and not be shut off from others.

Iranians do not want the “Supreme Leader” to be arrested and taken to the US, or allowed to flee to Russia. He needs to be apprehended and brought to justice in Iran, by Iranians, maybe to be executed publicly by Iranians as the final nail in the coffin of the Islamic Republic.

When you hear Iranians overseas say that Iranians do not want foreign intervention, it is code identifying them as part of the fake opposition and reformists who do not seek freedom for Iran, but to exert another kind of brutality on Iranians from a different source.

Understanding and exposing their language, and never giving a platform to the fake opposition and reformists, will strengthen the voice of Iranians in the streets and help prevent others with malicious intentions from seizing control of this revolution and subjugating Iranians any further through their lies and evil intentions.

Watch their Actions

Recently, the “reformists” inside Iran, and their foreign agents, have started hijacking the protests by widely sharing on the news and social media, “Ali Khamenei is not my Leader.” This is another tactic to signal to the West that so-called “reformists” inside Iran are against Khamenei, asking the West to help them support one of their fake opposition members to be the future leader. They know Iranians will bring them all to justice. Iranians are not deceived. That is why they are signaling the West that they are willing to cooperate in eliminating Khamenei if the West makes one of their agents the future leader of Iran. This cannot happen.

Iranians very loudly and clearly said what they wanted. When they chant, “Death to three groups, Mullahs (Ayatollahs), Leftists (Reformists), and Mojahedin (MEK/NCRI/ PMOI) that means they do not accept any of them, and they are only seeking a complete regime change without the Islamists’ fingerprints or presence.

When they call Pahlavi’s name across Iran, it means they are calling for the complete overthrow of the regime, not just taking out Khamenei and replacing him with a fake “reformist.”

The Islamic regime must be eliminated completely and replaced with a new leadership that has no ties with the fake opposition and reformists and their agents.

What’s Their Uniform

Members of NCRI/MEK also have a dress code, a uniform that identifies them as being part of the same team. Men wear thick mustaches, and women wear similar scarves that cover all their hair and are uniquely wrapped around the front of their necks. This is their uniform and how they identify themselves, and one another. While there are many sports rivalries where one uniform may trigger a visceral response, these people’s appearance is another revealing way to identify and shun them. Some of their members have shape-shifted and dress and appear like Western people. This does make them harder to identify visually, but their words and actions are still revealing.

There is evidence that NCRI/MEK is cooperating and coordinating with “reformists” in Iran, which is obvious through similar dress and appearance, parroting the same opinions and slogans. But Iranians can recognize them immediately and have no desire to deal with them.

This week, we mark the 47th anniversary of Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi being forced to flee Iran with his family due to President Carter and other Western leaders withdrawing their support. This created the vacuum and paved the road for Ayatollah Khomeini to return, to purge anyone whom he viewed as an enemy, impose strict radical Islam, and begin the process of hijacking the country.

Endless evil and suffering have resulted in Iran and around the world. Iranians have taken to the streets calling for the end of the regime, the return of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, and begging the world to help them overthrow their oppressors. Iranians have made it clear that the fake opposition and reformists, as represented by NCRI/MEK and others, are not acceptable or viable.

This is the time for world leaders to take action. Silence is compliance.

Marziyeh Amirizadeh is an Iranian American who immigrated to the US after being sentenced to death in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity. She endured months of mental and physical hardships and intense interrogation. She is author of two books (the latest, A Love Journey with God), public speaker, and columnist. She has shared her inspiring story throughout the United States and around the world, to bring awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and persecution of women and religious minorities in Iran, www.MarzisJourney.com.

Marzi also is the founder and president of NEW PERSIA whose mission is to be the voice of persecuted Christians and oppressed women under Islam, expose the lies of the Iranian Islamic regime, and restore the relationships between Persians, Jews, and Christians. www.NewPersia.org.