A Persian Report

As a prayer intercessor, I’m so happy to be brought to the kingdom for such a time as this, to paraphrase Esther 4:14, words spoken by Mordechai to Queen Esther, urging her to act to save the Jewish people from wicked Haman’s plot of genocide.

We all know that the mullahs presently ruling the nation of Iran (biblical Persia) are modern-day Hamans who are about to meet their fate!

In 2007, during the holiday of Purim, our ministry took a group of intercessors into the Islamic Republic of Iran. We knew it was a risky mission, but we were commissioned by the Almighty, and each member was asked to finish a three-day Esther fast before the journey.

2007 in Sushan, Iran (Photo courtesy):

While we were in Tehran, we sent a copy of the Scroll of Esther to Mr. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who at the time was serving as the nation’s president.

We also prayed for the restoration of the former Shah’s family while we visited the synagogue in Hamadan, where Queen Esther and Mordechai are buried.

Christine Darg in 2007 with their Persian Jewish guide at the Tomb of Queen Esther and Mordechai (courtesy Christine Darg)

And we worshipped the God is Israel in biblical Sushan at the ruins of the throne of King Ahasuerus (husband of Queen Esther).

I believe that by this Purim, something great will happen for the liberation of Iran and the region.

The Persian people love their culture and their land of artistry and music. Persia is a biblical land that at this time is rising up to resist the rule of the ayatollahs, who are radical Muslims.

The USA and President Donald Trump are experiencing a time of destiny and opportunity like no other. Many Israelis and many evangelical intercessors believe Trump has a similar anointing to Persia’s Cyrus the Great, mentioned in Isaiah 45.

President Trump is being used by the Almighty to effect changes for needy people not only in Iran/Persia of the Bible, but in Venezuela, Colombia, and other places where tyrants are now looking over their shoulders.

Russia has been conducting emergency evacuations of staff and their families from its embassy in Tel Aviv due to escalating regional instability, with multiple flights occurring within a short period, though official explanations from Moscow have been minimal.

As we prayed in Shushan, Iran, on Shushan Purim 2007 at the ruined palace of Ahasuerus, king of Persia — the Xerxes of history and Queen Esther’s husband, we could sense the prayers and fastings of intercessors around the world.

In the ruins of Esther’s place, we worshipped the God of Israel and made Scriptural proclamations at the throne of King Ahasuerus (Xerxes 1), believing for the Lord’s will to be done concerning the restoration of the exiled monarchy.

The Lord of the Harvest extended his golden sceptre according to Psalm 2:8, which exhorts intercessors to ask for the nations.

Although darkly Ezekiel 38:5 foretells Persia (Iran) attempting to invade Israel and failing, other verses in the Tanach foretell a revival in Biblical Elam (Persia-Iran). A key passage is Jeremiah 49:38-39: “’I will set my throne in Elam and destroy her king and officials,’ declares the LORD. ‘Yet I will restore the fortunes of Elam in days to come,’ declares the LORD.”

We prayed where the foundation stones of King Ahasuerus’s throne were covered by weeds and wild flowers, but the Throne of our God endures forever—Hallelu-Yah!

Now, is it any coincidence that many intercessors plan to meet with Iran’s Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the successor to his father, the former Shah of Iran, at the second Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast to be held at President Trump’s southern residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, on Tuesday, 13 January! Albert Vexler, director of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, is here in Florida at this time making preparations for this historic prayer meeting.

Consider the timing: This week, 47 years ago, the Shah of Iran was forced to flee largely because President Carter and other Western leaders naively refused to back the Shah despite the threats of Islamists who were leading the revolution for his ouster. This, along with Carter’s failure to respond to the US embassy being taken over, paved the way for the Islamic Republic to hijack Iran and terrorize the Iranian people, Israel, and the world for nearly half a century.

President Trump has been meeting with Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Pahlavi at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend and has spoken forcefully in support of the protesters. Trump has threatened the Islamic regime, but has yet to do anything concrete to facilitate the Iranian people to bring down the ayatollahs and end their suffering. Israelis and evangelical Bible believers are “watching this space.”

The Iranian regime has shut down the internet and reportedly killed many protestors. Crown Prince Pahlavi is waiting to return to Iran and lead his people to freedom under a constitutional monarchy.

“If President Trump does not want to continue with the mistakes of his predecessors and truly wants peace, the eradication of the Islamic Republic is the greatest thing that can bring peace to the world at least since WWII if not ever,” wrote Jonathan Feldstein, founder of the Genesis 123 Foundation. “This is the week for decisive action.”

Today and throughout the week, there is a powerful opportunity for pastors and churches to pray for the freedom of the Iranian people. Many Iranians are Christians or secret Christians who are courageously giving their lives to topple the terrorist government and its radical leaders.

May the power of God rest upon the nation— beleaguered with financial collapse and a water crisis— to open doors once again for religious freedom.

To contact the author, Christine Darg, visit her website www.JerusalemChannel.tv