Iranian Christian: Jeremiah’s Prophecy Unfolding in Iran’s Uprising

Marziyeh Amirizadeh is an Iranian American who immigrated to the US after being sentenced to death by hanging in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity. She endured months of mental and physical hardships and intense interrogation in Evin prison—one of the most brutal prisons in the world. Her amazing story is recorded in her book, A Love Journey with God.

Israel365 News asked Marziyeh about the recent popular uprisings against the Islamist regime, and, as is her nature, she framed the political events in a Biblically propheict context.

“To understand the overthrow of the Islamic regime, we can refer to the book of Jeremiah,”

Marziyeh said, citing chapter 49, verses 34-39.

“The word of GOD that came to the prophet Jeremiah concerning Elam, at the beginning of the reign of King Zedekiah of Judah: And I shall bring four winds against Elam from the four quarters of heaven, and scatter them to all those winds. There shall not be a nation to which the fugitives from Elam do not come. Thus said GOD of Hosts: I am going to break the bow of Elam, the mainstay of their strength.And I will break Elam before their enemies, before those who seek their lives; and I will bring disaster upon them, My flaming wrath—declares GOD. And I will dispatch the sword after them until I have consumed them.”

She emphasized verse 38:

“And I will set My throne in Elam, And wipe out from there king and officials—says GOD.”

“Even today, Elam is a city in the southwest of Iran in the Khuzestan Province,” Martzyeh noted. “I strongly believe in this prophecy in the book of Jeremiah against Elam as Iran). In 2009, God said a similar message to me in a dream in prison when I was crying to Him, asking why he does not destroy the evil rulers of Iran. He answered me in a dream.”

“God said that He is giving a chance to these people to repent, and if they do not, He will destroy them all,” Marzyeh said. “His message to me in prison was like the prophecy in the book of Jeremiah that God says he will send sword after them and will consume them. He says he will set his throne there when he destroys the kings and princes of Elam.”

“That means God’s justice against the evil rulers of Iran has already started, and he will destroy them all to restore his kingdom through Jesus,” Marziyeh explained.”

Marziyeh referred to comments by Iran’s exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi to The Wall Street Journal this week, in which he proposed a “Cyrus Accords” framework to establish full diplomatic and economic cooperation between a future democratic Iran and Israel.

“Iranians see the king Cyrus as their true father,” Marziyeh explained. “They respect him greatly because of his great work throughout history. They know King Cyrus as the founder of the Achaemenid dynasty and as the first king of the Persian empire. He ended the captivity of the Jewish people by the Babylonians and authorized the return of the Jewish people to the kingdom of Judah, and enabled the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem.”

“They also recognize him for his achievements in human rights, politics, and military strategy,” Marziyeh continued. “The Cyrus Cylinder is the world’s first charter of human rights and comprises the first four Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It is translated into all six official languages of the United Nations.”

“Iranians believe it is King Cyrus who represents Iranians as Persians, and not these radical Islamicists who have hijacked the country. Most of them are not even Persian. Iranians identify as Persians and are ashamed to be compared to these Islamist radicals. Many times, during the protests, Iranians have chanted, ‘Cyrus is our father; Iran is our homeland.’ They are proclaiming to the world that King Cyrus is their true father, and Iran is the land of the Persians that has been plundered and is being held captive by radical Islamists.”

“Cyrus was the first king of the Persian Empire who ended the seventy years of captivity of the Jewish people by the Babylonians and authorized the return of the Jewish people to the kingdom of Judah, and to rebuild the Temple in Jerusalem. He honored the Jewish people (Israelites) and respected the God of Israel, the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Cyrus knew that God had given him the power and wealth to stand and support his chosen people, Israel. Cyrus knew that his calling and mission depended on his loyalty to God and his chosen people. That is why God blessed him abundantly and expanded his empire.”

The Islamist regime of Iran declares ‘Death to Israel and America’ and pursues a nuclear weapons program. Iran has fired missiles at Israeli cities on three separate occasions. In June, Iran fired over 550 ballistic missiles and over 1,000 suicide drones, hitting civilian population centers, one hospital, and at least twelve military, energy, and government sites. 32 civilians and an off-duty soldier were killed, and 3,238 were wounded in the 12-day onslaught.

Marziyeh emphasized that the average Iranian opposes the anti-Israel stance of the Islamist regime.

“The majority of Iranians support Israel,” she said. “They have no problem with Israel, and since the October 7th massacre, they have shown their support many times, either inside or outside the country.”

Marzieyh referred to a YouTube video showing thousands of Iranians at a soccer stadium chanting against Palestine’s flag.

“The regime wanted to take advantage of the crowd by showing the flag of Palestine and Iranians started chanting against it,:” she explained. “This is only one of countless examples.”

Other videos below show cases in which school authorities present a flag of Palestine and demand that the students chant ‘Death to Israel and America’.

“They refuse, and instead they chant ‘Death to Palestine’,” she noted.

In yet another video, Iranian university students refuse to step on the flag of Israel and America.

“These films from Iran show that 47 years of brainwashing have not worked for the majority of Iranians,” Marziyeh stated. This is due to our rich culture and history. We are strongly connected to the Persian Kings, like Cyrus the Great. Iranians see themselves as the heir of King Cyrus, who was a symbol of humanity, not terrorism.”

Marziyeh lamented that the Islamist regime put great efforts into erasing the Biblical connection between Persia and Israel, and these efforts were not entirely unsuccessful.

“Tragically, the Islamist regime was able to hide most of our biblical connections and twist the history,” she said. “For instance, the majority of Iranians do not know much about the story of Jews like Esther, Daniel, biblical prophets, and their connections to the Persian kings. The majority of Iranians only know the names of the Persian kings throughout history.”

“For instance, the majority of people do not know much about the stories of Nehemiah and his relationship with King Artaxerxes (Ardeshir), who gave permission to Nehemiah, who was the cupbearer to the king in the city of Susa, Khozestan Province in Iran, to return to the kingdom of Judah to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.”

“They do not know about Haggai & Zachariah, who wrote to King Darius about the decree of King Cyrus regarding rebuilding Jerusalem. In response, King Darius issued a decree against anyone who stopped the rebuilding of the temple and destroyed it.”

Marziyeh is a strong advocate of returning its Biblical roots to Iran.

“That is why I am emphasizing making Iran a Christian country after the fall of the regime,” she said. “The Bible could help Iranians to better understand our historical friendship with Israel. The Bible can open the eyes of Iranians to the truth. Therefore, inviting Iranians to Christianity is very important because the majority of Iranians have turned their back on Islam and do not want to be Muslims anymore. Before being misguided to another fake religion, we need to invite them to read the bible. Because only the bible can open their eyes to the truth.”

Masrziyeh referred to another, illustrating how thirsty the Iranians are for the truth. In the video filmed on Christmas, Iranians gathered behind a traditional church in the city of Isfahan, asking Jesus to “open the door.”

“This shows how tired Iranians are of Islam,” she said.

Marziyeh noted that the Prophet Isaiah referred to Cyrus as ‘Messiah’.

“In Ezra 1:1-4 and 1:7, King Cyrus, moved by God, frees the Jewish captives and restores the Temple’s treasures, fulfilling Jeremiah’s prophecy (Jer. 29:10),” she said. “Isaiah 45:1-7 describes Cyrus as God’s anointed, empowered to subdue nations for Israel’s sake, demonstrating God’s ability to use even non-believing rulers to accomplish His will. Ezra 9:9 underscores God’s faithfulness, granting favor through Persian kings to rebuild Jerusalem. These passages establish a historical precedent: God orchestrates geopolitical events and empowers Kings to deliver His people and restore worship.”