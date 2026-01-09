Broadcasting Hope: Terry Branscombe’s Leap of Faith in Christian Media

Terry Branscombe never set out to lead a radio network, but when the unexpected call came, he answered. Stepping into the role of head of Inspire FM following the sudden passing of a close friend and mentor, Terry took the reins with nothing but faith and determination. What started as a small Christian radio network soon grew into a beacon of light, reaching nearly a million listeners across Eastern Canada with uplifting music, biblical teachings, and messages of hope.

In a recent episode of Biblical Money, Rabbi Rami Goldberg spoke with Terry about the extraordinary journey that led him to media ministry. Terry’s story is one of resilience, trust, and the power of faith. Despite having no background in broadcasting, he was thrust into leadership in 2021 when his dear friend, the founder of Inspire FM, passed away unexpectedly. Terry’s journey into radio wasn’t part of the plan—he had spent decades in pastoral ministry, shepherding congregations and leading community initiatives. But the call was clear, and he could not ignore it.

What followed was a leap of faith into uncharted waters. Under Terry’s leadership, Inspire FM expanded dramatically, growing from a small two-person team into a thriving network with seven employees. The reach of the station blossomed as it launched multiple broadcasting platforms, including streaming services that brought its message to thousands of listeners every day. Terry’s vision was simple but powerful: to create a media network that would be a source of hope in a world too often filled with negativity. As he put it, “We wanted to be the kind of station where you turn it on, and you feel better. You hear something uplifting, encouraging, and inspiring.”

But the road to success was not without its challenges. Terry admits that stepping into the role of radio station manager was daunting. With no prior broadcasting experience, he was thrust into a leadership position where the stakes were high. Yet, as he recounts, God’s guidance was evident at every turn. Armed with a background in financial planning and leadership, Terry was able to bring the station into financial stability while staying true to its faith-driven mission.

One of the most significant milestones in his leadership came when he rebranded the station to align with its new mission. Inspire FM’s new tagline—“Broadcasting Hope, Sharing Faith”—became the heart of the network’s identity. But it wasn’t just about changing a name; it was about making a deeper impact on the community. With programming that includes uplifting music, Bible teachings, and inspirational stories, Terry turned Inspire FM into a place where listeners could find hope in their daily lives.

The journey wasn’t all smooth sailing, but Terry’s faith and leadership were put to the test in unexpected ways. He shared a touching story of how a simple donation to fund a much-needed generator for the station turned into a life-changing event. When a generous donor contributed to the purchase of the generator, it set off a series of events that ultimately resulted in a large gift that allowed the station to expand its reach. For Terry, it was a reminder of how God often works through generosity, turning small acts of faith into something much larger than expected.

Terry’s deep commitment to Israel and the Jewish-Christian relationship is also an integral part of his ministry. His work with Israel365—a platform dedicated to sharing the truth about Israel—reflects his passion for strengthening the bond between the Jewish and Christian communities. While his primary focus is on Christian media in Canada, Terry has always understood the importance of supporting Israel. He noted that many of the station’s listeners are deeply supportive of Israel, and through his work with Israel365, he hopes to continue fostering a shared vision of truth, unity, and faith.

His partnership with Israel365 allows him to share real-time updates about the situation in Israel, which he calls a crucial part of his mission. “We need to make sure that people have access to accurate, up-to-date information about Israel,” he said. “There’s so much misinformation out there, and we can be a voice for truth in a world that needs it more than ever.”

Terry’s journey into broadcasting may have started with uncertainty, but it has become a testament to the power of faith, hard work, and a willingness to embrace new opportunities. Inspire FM, under his leadership, is no longer just a radio station—it’s a movement, broadcasting messages of hope, inspiration, and truth to thousands of people every day.

As Terry reflects on his journey, he is deeply grateful for the support of his team, his family, and his community. “I never could have done this alone,” he says. “It’s been a collective effort, and we’ve all worked together to make this happen.” Today, Inspire FM continues to thrive, touching lives across Canada and beyond with messages of faith, hope, and love.

For more insights from Terry and Rabbi Rami Goldberg, listen to the full interview on Biblical Money and learn how faith can drive success in unexpected places.

Click here to listen to the full interview on Biblical Money.