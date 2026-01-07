Warning of inexplicable interstellar influence on earthquakes is Joel’s prophecy of cosmic “shake and bake”

In a groundbreaking YouTube video released on Sunday, renowned theoretical physicist Dr. Michio Kaku stunned viewers by claiming that the trajectory of a recently discovered interstellar object appears to correlate directly with global seismic activity. The presentation, which blends precise scientific observation with extraordinary implications, may now intersect with prophetic interpretations of cosmic events discussed by Yuval Ovadia, who has connected astronomical phenomena in the Zohar to terrestrial upheavals.

“Seven countries. Seven earthquakes. One trajectory. This has a 0.00003 percent chance of being coincidental,” Kaku began.

Kaku’s Analysis: An Interstellar Object and Global Earthquakes

Kaku focused on 3I/Atlas, the third confirmed interstellar object ever observed. He detailed how seismographs recorded earthquakes in Chile, Indonesia, Japan, Turkey, Iran, Greece, and Morocco, all occurring within a 72-hour window, aligning with the object’s predicted path.

“When you plot these earthquake epicenters on a global map, when you trace them chronologically, the pattern follows a curve,” Kaku explained. “A curve that matches, within 0.7 degrees of accuracy, the projected trajectory of 3I/Atlas across our inner solar system. Think about that for a moment.”

The object, Kaku emphasized, is currently 187 million kilometers from Earth, traveling at 42.6 kilometers per second, yet seismic activity deep beneath Earth’s surface appears to respond to its path.

“This should not happen. Gravitational influence at that distance… the math doesn’t support it,” he said. “3I/Atlas would need to be billions of times more massive than our estimates suggest.”

Kaku stressed that estimates from the James Webb Space Telescope, Hubble, and ground-based observatories place the object’s mass at only 8–12 billion metric tons, insufficient to have a measurable gravitational impact on Earth.

“Direct gravitational influence is impossible,” he said. “So what’s causing this pattern?”

The Seismic Correlation

The connection was first noticed by Dr. Helena Vasquez, a geophysicist at the University of Chile, who observed on December 29, 2025, an earthquake in Chile that occurred precisely at 14:23:07 UTC, coinciding with the object crossing a specific celestial longitude. Kaku recounted the discovery:

“Vasquez noted it as a coincidence,” Kaku said. “Then she checked Indonesia’s December 30th earthquake. Same pattern. Exact alignment with the object’s projected position. By December 31st, four research teams across three continents were independently tracking the same impossible pattern.”

Kaku described the escalation of seismic events, which he believes further substantiates the correlation:

“December 29th: magnitude 5.2. December 30th: 4.8, then 5.4. December 31st: 5.1, 5.6, 5.3. January 1st, 2026: magnitude 5.9 in Morocco. Coincidence doesn’t escalate. Random chance doesn’t follow orbital mechanics.”

Scientific Hypotheses: Beyond Conventional Physics

Kaku outlined potential mechanisms, all of which remain speculative:

Electromagnetic Interaction: ALMA in Chile detected emissions from 3I/Atlas at the 1.42 GHz hydrogen line, which can penetrate Earth’s crust.

“Some researchers propose that this radiation could trigger microfractures along fault lines,” Kaku suggested. “The problem: to generate earthquakes from 187 million kilometers away, the emission would need to produce 10²⁴ watts — more energy than our Sun.” Quantum Entanglement Effects: Theoretical physicists suggest exotic matter on the object could induce non-local effects.

“If 3I/Atlas is somehow quantumly entangled with Earth’s crust, it would represent physics beyond anything in our current models,” Kaku said. A Third Undetected Source: A massive, invisible force could simultaneously affect the object and Earth, potentially involving dark matter concentrations, primordial black holes, or cosmic strings.

Predictions and Verification

Perhaps the most astonishing claim Kaku made involves the successful prediction of earthquakes using 3I/Atlas’s trajectory:

“On January 3rd, 2026, a Caltech team predicted a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Papua New Guinea,” he said. “It occurred within the predicted window, at the predicted location, with the predicted magnitude. On January 4th, a second prediction hit Taiwan, magnitude 5.4 — two for two, zero misses.”

The probability of correctly predicting both events by chance, Kaku says, is one in 847 billion.

“For the first time in human history, an earthquake was successfully predicted — not by analyzing tectonic stress, but by tracking the trajectory of an interstellar object 174 million kilometers away,” he said.

Prophetic Echoes: Yuval Ovadia

While Kaku emphasizes scientific verification, the implications resonate with Yuval Ovadia’s interpretations of Jewish mystical texts. Ovadia, whose videos on Nibiru have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, suggested that the recent earthquakes might be linked to the imminent appearance of a star that will appear at the end of days, which will wreak havoc but not destroy the world.

“As Nibiru approaches, more asteroids will appear,” Ovadia said. “Nibiru is described in Jewish sources as a star, not as an asteroid. But as it approaches, it pushes asteroids ahead of it like a ship pushes water in front of it.”

Although the earthquakes and asteroids seem as distant from each other as heaven and earth, Ovadia explained that both had the same source.

“Earthquakes and volcanoes are on the increase, but rather than look for the cause under the earth, scientists should also be looking to the stars,” Ovadia said. “Nibiru is huge, much larger than any asteroid, and as it approaches, its presence will exert a gravitational pull on the earth, bringing about earthquakes, volcanoes, and even changes in the weather.”

Ovadia noted that this connection between asteroids and earthquakes, what he calls a “celestial shake and bake,” is hinted at by the Prophet Joel.

Before the great and terrible day of Hashem comes,* I will set portents in the sky and on earth: Blood and fire and pillars of smoke. Joel 3:3

For believers who follow these signs, Kaku’s observation of seven countries experiencing coordinated tremors along a single trajectory mirrors the imagery in the Zohar and other prophetic texts.

Ovadia, an observant Jew, noted that despite its catastrophic consequences, the appearance of Nibiru should be welcome as the harbinger of the Messiah. This is based on the Bible, which contains a prophecy of a star signaling the arrival of the Jewish Messiah.

I see him, but not now; I behold him, but not nigh; there shall step forth a star out of Yakov, and a scepter shall rise out of Yisrael, and shall smite through the corners of Moab, and break down all the sons of Seth. Numbers 24:17

“Jewish sources say that this astrological phenomenon is a necessary part of the geula (redemption),” Ovadia said. He explained that if the star does not appear, then any claim that the Messiah has arrived will be rejected by Judaism. He pointed to an example: 400 years ago, Rabbi Yaakov Sasportes used the absence of a new star as an argument against Shabbetai Tzvi, a Jew who falsely claimed to be the Messiah.

The Zohar, the foundational work of Jewish mysticism, predicted the appearance of a star with seven ‘stars’ orbiting it.

“After forty days, when the pillar rises from earth to heaven in the eyes of the whole world, and the Messiah has appeared, a star will rise up on the east, blazing in all colors, and seven other stars will surround that star. And they will wage war on it.”

What Comes Next

Kaku warns that as 3I/Atlas approaches perihelion on January 9, additional seismic events are predicted, including one potentially along the San Andreas Fault in California, magnitude 6.2–6.8.

“There is no comfortable explanation. There is no answer that leaves our worldview intact,” Kaku concludes. “Seven countries. Nine earthquakes. One trajectory. Whatever 3I/Atlas truly is — we’re about to find out.”

For those observing both science and prophecy, the convergence of Kaku’s data and Ovadia’s mystical interpretations frames a startling possibility: the Earth may be responding to cosmic movements in ways humanity has not previously understood — and the days ahead could bring confirmation of patterns that intertwine the heavens and the Earth.