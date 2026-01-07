If you’re going to read anything in 2026, make it these five books

Let’s be honest. Most of us start the year with big intentions and a short attention span. A few weeks in, life gets loud, the news gets darker, and whatever clarity we felt on January 1 fades fast.

That is exactly why the right books at the right moment matter so much.

These five do not just fill time. They wake you up. They connect faith, Israel, and Scripture to what is unfolding right now. They give you language for things you already feel but have not fully processed yet.

If you want to start 2026 clear-headed, grounded, and actually inspired, start here.

First up is Universal Zionism: The Movement Powering Today’s Jewish-Christian Alliance.

After October 7, pretending the world is morally complicated stopped working. Rabbi Tuly Weisz explains what many people sensed immediately but could not fully explain. Something historic is happening between Jews and Christians, and it is bigger than politics or headlines. This book pulls back the curtain and shows why this alliance exists, why it matters now, and where it is heading. You finish it feeling oriented instead of overwhelmed.

Next, dive into The Return of the Red Heifers: Paving the Road to Redemption.

This is one of those stories that sounds unbelievable until you realize every word is true. Red heifers bred in Texas. Transported to Israel. A biblical commandment dormant for thousands of years suddenly back in play. Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz tells the story with firsthand detail and restraint, letting the weight of the moment speak for itself. Scripture stops feeling distant when you read this.

Then there is Blessings: A Shabbat Dinner Companion.

This book feels like being invited into someone’s home. It walks you through Shabbat in a way that is warm, practical, and deeply grounding. You do not need to be an expert or overly religious to get it. You just need a desire to slow down, gather people you love, and mark time with meaning.

After that, challenge yourself with The Universal Torah: Growth & Struggle in the Five Books of Moses – Genesis Part 1.

Dr. Pinchas Polonsky reads the Bible the way real people live it. The patriarchs struggle. They rethink. They change. That makes their stories useful, not just admirable. This book opens Genesis in a way that feels intellectually serious and spiritually honest.

End with Cup of Salvation.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki takes the Psalms of Hallel and shows how praise shapes faith across generations. These Psalms were sung at Passover, moments of rescue, and even at the Last Supper. This book helps you understand why those words endured and why they still matter now.

Here is the bottom line.

The year ahead will move fast. These books slow you down in the right ways and sharpen you where it counts. They help you start 2026 with clarity, depth, and purpose instead of noise.

Open one. You will feel the difference.