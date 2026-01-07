From Jerusalem, Likud MK sounds alarm on ‘enemy rising from within’ the American Right

JERUSALEM — A Likud lawmaker took to the Knesset floor on Wednesday to issue a stark warning to American conservatives: Reject the “poison” of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.

MK Dan Illouz, a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, used a parliamentary speech to explicitly call out the two media personalities, accusing them of engaging in “intellectual vandalism” that threatens the shared values of the United States and Israel.

Illouz cited Carlson’s recent promotion of WWII revisionist history and Owens’ descriptions of the Star of David as “demonic” as evidence of a dangerous drift within a segment of the American political Right.

“I stand here in Jerusalem to sound an alarm,” Illouz said. “We are used to enemies from the outside… But today, I look at the West—our greatest ally—and I see a new enemy rising from within.”

The lawmaker drew a parallel between far-left progressives and the isolationist right, arguing that both sides share a disdain for Western history. “They claim to fight the ‘Woke Left.’ They are no different than the Woke Left,” he argued.

Illouz specifically addressed Owens’ claims regarding the history of Israel. Owens has recently used her platform to suggest that the modern State of Israel was founded by a “cult” of “Frankists,” a conspiracy theory that alleges Jewish control through illicit means.

“She spreads the sickest blood libels… claiming this State was founded by ‘pedophiles,'” Illouz said. “But I have a message for these vandals: We are the people of Eternity… We danced on the ruins of the Third Reich. And we will be here long after your YouTube channels are forgotten dust.”

The speech marks a significant escalation in how Israeli officials are addressing the rise of anti-Israel sentiment within the “America First” movement. While most officials have remained diplomatic, Illouz’s address signals a new willingness to confront these figures head-on.

“You think your lies can break the bond between America and Israel?” Illouz asked rhetorically. “You are small. This bond is giant.”