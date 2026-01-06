A short video circulating on Twitter and Instagram appears to show an unknown Iranian citizen removing a street sign in Tehran and temporarily replacing it with one that reads خیابان دونالد ترامپ (Khiābān‑e Donald Trump), literally “Donald Trump Street,” above the original name.

In the background of some clips, protestors can be heard jeering security forces and shouting slogans against the Islamic Republic as crowds walk past. One post accompanying a video declared in Persian: “این واقعیت دارد. ما اینجا را به نام ترامپ می‌نامیم چون او حداقل صدای ما را شنیده است.” (“This is real. We are calling this place Trump Street because at least he has heard our voice.”) Another account shared a still of the sign with the caption, “تا وقتی که ظلم ادامه دارد، مردم خیابان‌ها را خودشون نام می‌گذارند..” (“As long as the oppression continues, the people name the streets themselves.”) There is no indication that Tehran’s municipal government officially changed the street’s name or authorized this action; these are acts of protest captured and amplified through social media.

Among some protestors who reject the regime’s priorities and foreign policy, street signage around Tehran has itself become a symbol of dissent. In past years, activist clips circulated showing a group in Tehran removing a sign for “Palestine Street” and stepping on it while chanting «نه به غزه، نه به لبنان، جانم فدای ایران» (“Not Gaza, not Lebanon, my life for Iran”), a slogan that came to prominence among some demonstrators who saw Iran’s regime as investing resources in external conflicts rather than addressing domestic grievances.

Stories like these are reported widely on social platforms in Persian and reflect a strand of protest sentiment that openly criticizes the regime’s focus on foreign causes at the expense of Iranian citizens’ welfare.

In the unrest unfolding since late December, widespread demonstrations across Iran have been driven by economic collapse, record inflation, and dissatisfaction with the clerical regime’s corruption and brutality. Videos show chants calling for the rejection of foreign entanglements and the demand for fundamental rights. Speakers at protests have echoed phrases such as «نه غزه نه لبنان، جانم فدای ایران» (“Not Gaza, not Lebanon, my life for Iran”), a slogan documented among protesters that encapsulates a rejection of the regime’s interventionist regional policy in favor of prioritizing the welfare of the Iranian people.

President Donald Trump has been an unprecedented voice of direct support for protestors in Iran this year. On his social media platform Truth Social, he warned that if Iranian security forces “violently kill peaceful protesters, which is their custom,” the United States “will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.” Iranian officials decried his comments as interference, and the regime’s spokesman said such statements could destabilize the region further.

