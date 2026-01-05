Arrest near Jerusalem, Israeli teen killed in Swiss fire, and four detained after Judea attack

Palestinian man arrested after lowering child over Jerusalem security barrier

Israeli security forces arrested a 29-year-old Palestinian man on Sunday after he was filmed lowering a young girl over the Jerusalem security fence using a rope.

Border Police officers detained the suspect in the village of A-Ram, near Ramallah, following an operation that included aerial assistance from the Border Police’s drone unit. According to police, the suspect was located outside a local business and taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said the man is suspected of illegally facilitating entry into Israel’s pre-1967 borders and of abusing a minor by placing the child in a dangerous situation.

In a statement, police warned that attempts to cross the security barrier pose serious risks. “Crossing the separation fence endangers lives and constitutes a criminal offense,” the statement said, adding that such actions have, in some cases, resulted in severe injuries or fatalities.

Israeli officials estimate that tens of thousands of Palestinians cross the security barrier illegally each month, primarily in search of work. Security authorities, however, warn that such breaches are also exploited for intelligence gathering and terrorist activity.

The issue has drawn renewed attention in recent weeks. On Dec. 29, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for stricter enforcement against Israelis who employ Palestinians without permits, following a deadly terrorist attack carried out by an illegal worker.

Palestinians use a rope to climb over the separation barrier from the al-Ram village into the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, December 23, 2025. Photo by Chaim goldberg/Flash90

Smotrich warned that employing unauthorized workers is not only illegal but can have deadly consequences. “Do not employ illegal residents,” he said, urging both public vigilance and stronger law enforcement measures to reduce security risks.

Israeli teenager confirmed among victims of deadly Swiss hotel fire

Fifteen-year-old Charlotte Niddam, an Israeli citizen who had been missing since a deadly fire in Switzerland on Jan. 1, was confirmed on Sunday as one of the victims, according to her family and Israeli media.

Forensic teams identified her remains in Crans-Montana, the Swiss resort town where a fire broke out during a New Year’s celebration at a popular bar. Niddam is the only Israeli known to have died in the incident, which claimed 40 lives.

In a statement shared online, her family expressed deep grief and said funeral arrangements were being finalized, with services likely to take place later this week in Paris.

Niddam had studied at Jewish schools in London and was working in Crans-Montana as a babysitter at the time of the fire. Reports indicated that she held French and British citizenship in addition to Israeli nationality.

Swiss authorities said all 40 victims have now been identified. More than half were teenagers, and at least 119 others were injured, dozens of them critically.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have started when sparklers attached to bottles came into contact with the ceiling. Investigators are also examining whether acoustic foam used in the venue complied with safety regulations.

The bar, Le Constellation, was known as a popular gathering place for young people in the resort, where the legal drinking age is 16. The owners are under investigation on suspicion of negligence-related offenses as authorities continue to review the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Four Palestinians detained after attack on Jewish shepherds near Bethlehem

Israeli police detained four Palestinians following a violent confrontation near the village of Kisan, outside Bethlehem, that left two Jewish shepherds injured, authorities said Sunday.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the shepherds were attacked by Palestinians who threw stones and stole their communication equipment. Soldiers were dispatched to evacuate the injured shepherds and secure the area.

During the rescue operation, troops encountered additional violence, including rock-throwing directed at Israeli forces. The IDF said soldiers fired warning shots to disperse those involved.

Palestinian media reported that a 16-year-old Palestinian was shot in the leg during the incident. The Israeli army confirmed that one Palestinian was evacuated for medical treatment.

Police said an investigation was launched immediately, leading to the arrest of four residents of Kisan. The suspects were taken to the Etzion Police Station for questioning as authorities work to determine the full sequence of events.

Security forces reported finding spent shell casings at the scene and said the incident remains under review.

Israeli officials note that attacks on Jewish shepherds in Judea and Samaria have increased in recent years. Regional authorities say such incidents often occur when Jewish farmers graze livestock in open areas, including zones under Israeli control.

According to emergency response data, thousands of attacks against Israelis were recorded in Judea and Samaria in 2024, resulting in dozens of fatalities and hundreds of injuries.