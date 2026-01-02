Enemy Reveals Playbook, Puts Collaborator’s Job at Risk

What happens when an enemy inadvertently exposes their battle plans to the world? It’s like a poker player revealing their hand in a high-stakes game. The enemy, in this case, is the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR), and their recent email blast did exactly that—laying bare their entire side’s strategy for undermining Western civilization and furthering an agenda rooted in manipulation and deception.

This careless revelation is not only a strategic blunder; it puts the career of one of their own collaborators in jeopardy. It’s a stark reminder of how ruthless and callous these movements can be, willing to sacrifice anyone—from activists to employees—on the altar of their cause. The question is: will we allow them to succeed? And how can we use their own playbook against them?

The Hidden Agenda: Exposing the Tactics of a Movement

I’m not sure how I ended up on the USCPR’s email list, but I didn’t unsubscribe because I figured they would give something away sooner or later–and they did. Their recent email disclosed the exact tactics their entire movement is using to infiltrate our institutions, manipulate our youth, and spread their radical ideology. It reads like a textbook example of psychological warfare, a playbook that was first described by Colonel Paul Linebarger nearly seventy years ago.

What makes this especially dangerous is the complete disregard these organizations have for the people they claim to fight for. Whether it’s the International Solidarity Movement (ISM) encouraging Rachel Corrie to stand in front of a bulldozer, urging people to risk their careers with anti-Israel boycotts, telling the world that a Cisco employee helped organize an “internal disruption,” or, in the case of actual terrorists, convincing teenagers to die for a cause from which they will never see the benefit—those leading these movements have one thing in common: they view their followers as expendable pawns.

How a Small Minority Can Take Over

Many wonder how a tiny, radical minority can wreak such havoc. History is filled with examples of this, from the Nazis’ rise to power in Germany to the Bolshevik revolution in Russia. The same pattern is playing out today with groups like Hamas, Students for Justice in Palestine, and the USCPR, whose actions come across as hostile to all of Western civilization. Their endgame isn’t just a matter of politics—it’s the imposition of a violent, medieval ideology masquerading as Islam. This is a global battle, and it’s not just about the Middle East anymore.

USCPR might argue that its objective relates solely to “Palestine.” Their own web site features, however, a National Day of Mourning, “From Turtle Island to Palestine.” “Turtle Island” refers to all of North America, and the web page adds, “The collective struggle of the Indigenous peoples of the United States is directly related to the struggle of the Palestinian people.” To this, Qatar-backed Al Jazeera’s Muhannad Ayyash adds (“Palestine and the decline of the US empire”), “…the world, particularly the Global South, needs a decolonised Palestine to hasten US decline.” The “free Palestine” movement is therefore a de facto enemy of the United States, and Israel is simply in the way.

A disturbing insight into how such movements succeed comes from a study at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, which found that when just 10 percent of the population holds a deeply entrenched belief, that belief inevitably spreads to the majority. This may work in theory, but it assumes there’s no significant pushback. The USCPR and its allies are actively working to reach that 10 percent tipping point to turn the West against Israel and pave the way for the ideologies behind October 7, 2023, and September 11, 2001. The question is, how can we stop them?

Linebarger’s Warning: The 2 Percent Strategy

Colonel Linebarger, an expert in psychological warfare, argued that the real tipping point for such movements is not 10 percent, but a mere 2 percent. That small percentage—when organized and motivated—can control and influence a society far beyond its numbers. This is how the Bolsheviks took over Russia and how the Nazis rose to power in Germany. It’s how Hamas and its backers like Qatar spread their ideology. And it’s how groups like USCPR are trying to subvert Western institutions today.

Their strategy is almost identical to what the Nazis and Communists employed. Linebarger identified the importance of building tightly controlled, quasi-religious organizations with youth branches, labor sections, and a network of sympathizers across all segments of society. These groups know how to organize, infiltrate, and spread their beliefs. USCPR, Students for Justice in Palestine, and their cohorts are working straight out of this playbook. Their goal isn’t just to protest; it’s to create a long-term, mass movement capable of dismantling our societies from within.

USCPR’s Mistake: Exposing Their Plans

In a stroke of strategic blundering, USCPR exposed their entire plan in a mass email. They bragged about their success in organizing the youth and building powerful coalitions. They even boasted about a Cisco employee who helped organize an “internal disruption” at the annual conference in San Diego—a move that may have jeopardized that person’s job and career. Maybe the employee didn’t want Cisco to know one of its own people was involved, but USCPR told the world. In one careless moment, USCPR revealed their side’s hand, and now the world can see their true agenda.

This isn’t just about protesting or pushing a political cause. It’s about using people as tools, discarding them when they’re no longer useful. Just like the ISM encouraged Rachel Corrie to put her life at risk in front of a bulldozer, USCPR and other radical organizations will sacrifice anyone for their cause. Businesses, organizations, employees, students, and low-level activists are all expendable. They are pawns in a dangerous game, and they may not even realize it until it’s too late. The sacrifices are not made by the leaders, of course—they are made by the people they manipulate and exploit along the way.

A War for Civilization

The real war we are facing is not just about Israel or “Palestine”—it’s about the survival of Western civilization itself. This battle is taking place not only in the Middle East, but right here in North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond. The ideology that Hamas and its sympathizers espouse is not one of justice, but of violence, oppression, and extremism. It’s a return to a dark age, and we must stand firm in defense of the values that have made our societies free and prosperous.

The best way to counter this movement is through a decisive psychological warfare campaign—exposing their agenda and denouncing them for what they are: manipulators and liars. We must push back with everything we have. If we fail, the tipping point may come sooner than we think.

Conclusion: Fight Back with All We Have

USCPR has made a critical error by exposing not only their own plans, but their entire movement’s playbook. Now, it’s time for us to take action. We must unite in exposing their agenda for what it is: a dangerous attempt to dismantle our civilization. Let’s use their own words against them, turn their manipulation back on them, and fight for the future of our society.

The time for pushback is now. Let’s make it clear that we will not allow the forces of extremism to take over. Together, we can stop them—and ensure the survival of the values we hold dear.