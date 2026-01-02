The Errors of Antisemitism: A Call to Stand for Truth

“He is Hashem our God; His judgments are throughout the earth. He is ever mindful of His covenant, the promise He gave for a thousand generations….” Psalms 105:7-10

Imagine waking up one morning to find the world telling you that everything you’ve believed about your identity and destiny is a lie—that you are no longer God’s chosen, and the promises made to your forefathers have been abandoned. This is the reality faced by the Jewish people, and it’s fueled by a destructive error that has been spreading like wildfire among Christians: the belief that God has rejected Israel in favor of the Church.

This belief—known as Replacement Theology—is not only the root of antisemitism; it is a perversion of the gospel itself. It is the lie that the Church has replaced Israel, and that the promises made to God’s people are no longer valid. This error has caused division, hatred, and confusion for centuries, leading many to misunderstand the divine relationship between God and His chosen people.

But what if the truth is different? What if God’s promises to Israel are eternal and unshakable? What if, instead of replacing Israel, the Church is meant to stand with Israel, supporting and honoring them as God’s covenant people?

In this article, we will confront the false theology and historical misunderstandings that fuel antisemitism and reveal the truth of God’s unbroken covenant with Israel. Let’s open our eyes to the truth—and begin to see Israel through God’s eyes.

The Foundation of Antisemitism: False Theology

At the heart of modern antisemitism among Christians lies a tragic misunderstanding: Replacement Theology. This false doctrine teaches that God has rejected the Jewish people and replaced them with the Christian Church. It tells believers that the promises God made to Israel no longer apply, and that the Jewish people are no longer His chosen.

But this is a lie, and one that has led countless Christians to form wrong beliefs about Israel. King David boldly declared in Psalms 89:34-35: “My covenant I will not break, nor alter the word that goes out of My lips. Once I have sworn by My holiness; I will not lie to David: His seed shall endure forever.” And in Psalms 105:8-11, God reaffirms that His covenant with Israel is eternal, one that He will never break.

The apostle Paul makes it clear that God has not rejected His people. In Romans 11:1-2, he writes, “Has God cast away His people? Certainly not! God has not cast away His people whom He foreknew.” This is the truth that must replace the lies of Replacement Theology.

The History of Israel: Uncovering the Truth

Another cause of antisemitism is a distorted view of Israel’s history. Some claim that the Jews have no right to the land, labeling them as “occupiers” and suggesting that the Palestinians are the rightful owners of the land. Yet, history paints a very different picture.

The Jewish people have been in the land of Israel for nearly 4,000 years. God Himself refers to Israel as “His land” (Joel 3:2). It is a land promised to the descendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob—an eternal covenant that no one can break.

The so-called “Palestinians” are not a nation with a historical claim to the land of Israel. Instead, they are a modern political construct, largely made up of Arabs who came to the region over the last century. In contrast, the Jewish people’s connection to this land is ancient and unbroken.

The Prophetic Word: God’s Plan for Israel

The restoration of Israel is not just a historical event—it is a prophetic fulfillment that we are witnessing in our lifetime. The Bible is filled with promises about Israel’s restoration, promises that are coming true right before our eyes.

God promises to pour out His Spirit on Israel for a great revival (Joel 2:23).

He will bring the scattered tribes of Israel back to their land (Ezekiel 36:24, Zechariah 10:8).

The Third Temple will be rebuilt in Jerusalem (Ezekiel 37:28).

In the last days, Israel will face attacks from many nations, but God will protect them (Ezekiel 39:2-4).

God will place watchmen on the walls of Jerusalem to pray for the fulfillment of His promises (Isaiah 62:5).

Jesus prophesied that Jerusalem would be trampled by the Gentiles until the times of the Gentiles were fulfilled, which happened on May 14, 1948, when Israel was restored as a nation (Luke 21:24).



These prophecies are not figurative—they are literal. Israel’s restoration is a sign of the coming fulfillment of God’s promises for the world.

Correcting Our Vision: Seeing Israel Through God’s Eyes

As Christians, we must see Israel as God sees Israel—not as a burden or a source of controversy, but as His heritage and the apple of His eye (Joel 3:2, Deuteronomy 32:10). God warns the nations who harm Israel: “For he who touches the apple of His eye I will raise my hand against them” (Zechariah 2:8-9).

We are called to stand with Israel, not because of any political agenda, but because of God’s eternal covenant with them. When we align ourselves with God’s purposes for Israel, we are aligning ourselves with His divine plan for the world.

The errors of antisemitism, rooted in false theology and historical misunderstandings, have caused division and harm. It is time for Christians to correct these errors and stand with Israel. God’s promises to Israel are unbreakable, and we, as the Church, must honor and support Israel in accordance with His will.

We must see Israel through God’s eyes—as His chosen people, His beloved. And in doing so, we fulfill our role in His eternal plan.