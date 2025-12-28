Israel advances diplomacy amid Hamas financing arrests and space innovation

Netanyahu travels to Florida for talks with Trump and senior U.S. officials

Benjamin Netanyahu left Israel on Sunday for a multi-day visit to the United States focused on security, diplomacy, and hostage-related concerns.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Monday afternoon. The meeting comes amid ongoing discussions over Gaza, Hamas, and regional threats posed by Iran.

During the visit, Netanyahu is also scheduled to hold talks with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

No official meetings are planned for Tuesday. On Wednesday, Netanyahu will meet with evangelical leaders and attend a gathering at the Shul of Bal Harbour alongside U.S. lawmakers and members of the Jewish community.

Israeli and American officials are expected to address efforts to dismantle Hamas, advance proposals related to Gaza’s future, and coordinate responses to Iran.

Also traveling with the prime minister is Talik Gvili, whose son, Israel Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, remains the last Israeli hostage held by Hamas in Gaza. She continues to press for the return of his body.

Netanyahu is expected to depart the United States on Thursday and return to Israel on Friday.

Italian authorities charge nine in alleged Hamas financing network

Italian police have charged nine individuals in connection with an alleged scheme that transferred millions of dollars to Hamas and Hamas-linked entities under the cover of humanitarian aid.

Seven suspects were arrested inside Italy, while international arrest warrants were issued for two additional individuals located abroad, according to authorities. Investigators estimate that roughly $8 million moved through the network.

Among those arrested is Mohammad Hannoun, identified by Italian media as the head of the Palestinian Association in Italy.

Police allege that more than 70% of the funds ultimately supported Hamas or organizations tied to the group. Some money reportedly went to relatives connected to terrorist attacks.

Italian officials say the transfers were disguised as charitable assistance for Palestinians, masking what investigators describe as direct financial support for terrorism.

The arrests sparked political reactions across Italy. Members of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party argued the case validates long-standing warnings about extremist-linked organizations operating behind activist fronts.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi praised the investigation, calling it critical to national security while emphasizing the presumption of innocence.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini used the arrests to criticize years of disruptive pro-Palestinian demonstrations, arguing that investigators have now exposed who was allegedly being funded.

Since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Israel, pro-Palestinian protests have surged across Europe. Italian authorities have increasingly intervened, including stopping activists from approaching events tied to the 2026 Winter Olympics torch relay earlier this month.

Israel launches national space R&D lab to boost startups and lower launch costs

Israel has announced the creation of a new national space research-and-development laboratory designed to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of getting Israeli technology into orbit.

The initiative, called Access to Space, carries a budget of approximately 60 million shekels (about $19 million), funded largely through government grants. It is led by Creation Space in partnership with the Israel Space Agency and the Israel Innovation Authority.

For the first time, Israeli startups, research institutions, and companies will gain subsidized access to the full space-development pipeline, including testing, launch services, and in-orbit operations.

Officials say participants will receive discounts of at least 35% compared to market rates, with the goal of launching at least 15 payloads over the next three years.

Creation Space brings prior experience to the project, having already supported 15 space-focused companies through accelerator programs and invested roughly $6 million in Israeli space ventures.

Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel described the lab as a major step toward strengthening Israel’s independence in space technology.

Israel Innovation Authority Chairman Alon Stopel said the program allows small teams to focus on developing cutting-edge technologies instead of building costly infrastructure from scratch.

Israel Space Agency Chairwoman Shimrit Maman said the initiative directly targets the main barriers holding back space entrepreneurs, removing logistical and launch obstacles that often stall innovation.

The lab follows approval by Israel’s National Infrastructure Forum for Research and Development and includes support from multiple government bodies, including the Ministry of Finance and the Defense Ministry’s research directorate.