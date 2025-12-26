Tucker Carlson: A Christian kufir promoting Islam

Preaching at AmFest, Tucker Carlson displayed his lack of integrity, fueling speculations of being bought and paid for by Islamists in Qatar, and brandishing the crown with which he has been coronated as a dangerous antisemite. His voice rising like a pre-pubescent child, he attacked the invisible boogeyman, but everyone knew who and what he meant. “Attacking millions of Americans because they’re Muslims—it’s DISGUSTING. And I’m a Christian, I’m not a Muslim,” he shrieked in a room so silent that you could have heard a pin drop.

Trying to reclaim the room and eke out some kind of affirming response by addressing accusations against him, Tucker continued, “I know there’s a lot of effort to claim I’m a secret jihadi. I’m not.” His defense was met with the silence of an Islamic court listening to the testimony of a woman.

“You should not attack people on those grounds. And you’re seeing it from Republicans. What the hell are you doing? What you’re doing is trying to divide the country, and I’ve lived through 50 years of this c—. All these fake race wars they’re always promoting. ‘Oh, go hate each other while we loot the treasury.’ That’s exactly what’s going on, and most people are totally sick of that.”

Peddling sympathy toward Islam, which Tucker was quick to remind us that he did not profess, in the House that Charlie built, was probably not the best strategy in a room of thousands who knew what Charlie felt about Islam.

In fact, Charlie Kirk long professed that Islam and the political movements associated with it threatened the West and its freedoms. The Guardian referenced a social‑media post in which Charlie stated bluntly, “Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America.” Charlie also referred to Islam as incompatible with free societies and warned Western nations against “importing millions of Muslims,” calling such policies “suicidal.”

Despite Tucker’s frenzied reproach, a straw poll of the AmFest participants showed they believed that “radical Islam” was the greatest threat to America, followed by socialism and Marxism. In modern shorthand, this is the red-green alliance of socialism/communism and Islam.

Tucker is now a part of the Global Islamic Movement's Civilization Jihad which specifically calls for non-muslims to do the bidding of the Islamic Movement for them. @TPUSA should publicly condemn him and encourage other Patriot groups to do the same. #ShariaKills https://t.co/TxsEIhW8db — John Guandolo (@JGuandolo54271) December 19, 2025

One has to wonder if Tucker would have been so brazen to directly contradict Charlie’s own position on Islam in the West if Charlie had been sitting backstage, or if this is just his way to remake Charlie in his own image. Either way, his Qatari handlers were elated.

One has to imagine that Charlie Kirk is turning in his grave to see a one-time friend and fallen conservative voice pandering to Islam.

When one’s knowledge of Islam is about as deep as the lies of the Moslem Brotherhood leaders who sign Tucker’s checks, Tucker can be forgiven for not realizing how laughable he really is. Professing this all as a Christian who is disgusted by the representation of Moslems, Tucker would do well to ask some tough questions about the theology of the extremists in whose country he is so comfortable that he wants to buy a home there.

In Islam, Tucker Carlson is nothing more than a Kufir: a disbeliever in Allah, Mohammed, and Islam itself. References to Kufir in the Koran are abundant, more than 500 times. In professing to be a Christian, Tucker literally and publicly rejects the “truth” of Islam. But as long as he defends Islam, and the checks continue to be cashed, everyone can overlook this minor shortcoming.

Now that Tucker knows his status, the next important question is how a Kufir is treated in Islam.

While there are historical leniencies as long as a Moslem does not accept the beliefs of the Kufir, in unreformed Islamic societies today, a Kufir is not only not accepted, but persecuted and even tortured and murdered. Recently, a Hindu man in Bangladesh was tortured, and his body strung up and burned for offending Islam. Reports of Christians being persecuted in Nigeria have triggered the Trump Administration to insist on reform. Christians in Syria under the new jihadi regime have been persecuted and murdered. Christian friends in Pakistan report regular discrimination, assaults, arson, and sexual violence by their Muslim neighbors.

The list goes on.

A permissive strain in Islam allows “dhimmis” to exist as second-class citizens, specifically Jews and Christians, living under a theological mafia-like protection, as long as they pay the “jizyah” tax.

Blasphemy and apostasy laws exist in most Moslem countries, with severe penalties including death in many, such as Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia. It is also not uncommon to see individuals take the “law” into their own hands, executing punishment (as in the recent case in Bangladesh) on their own in defense of Islam.

Tucker has repeatedly criticized Israel for allegedly persecuting Christians, even though it is ironically the only country in the Middle East where the Christian population is growing and can live and worship freely. But he has never investigated or platformed people who can testify to the actual persecution of Christians in Islamic societies.

In Tucker’s favorite Moslem country, Islam is the state religion. Qatar has no or virtually no indigenous Christians, as conversion from Islam (apostasy) is illegal. The Christian population is primarily composed of foreign workers. As the Moslem Brotherhood outpost on the Persian Gulf, Qatar permits Christian worship, but only within the designated Mesaimeer Religious Complex on the outskirts of Doha. The government granted this land as a restricted ghetto, where foreign workers have limited freedom to worship within the gated complex.

However, they may not have public displays of faith outside the complex: No crosses or visible religious symbols on buildings. The importing of religious materials is closely monitored. Proselytizing to Moslems is strictly prohibited with steep legal consequences.

Proselytizing is illegal from all angles and can be punishable by 10 years in prison. Christian converts cannot openly practice Christianity and face discrimination, harassment, family pressure, police monitoring, and potential violence. Converting from Islam is illegal (apostasy) and punishable by death under Sharia law. Converts must keep their faith secret or leave the country due to fear.

Qatar wants to promote an image of tolerance, but severe restrictions maintain Islamic primacy. Surveillance technology is increasingly used to monitor religious activities, not of extremists Moslems but of Christians and others.

In Islamic eyes, Tucker Carlson is nothing more than a Kufir, one who can be lied to (under Islamic law) and manipulated to promote Islam. Sadly, he’s doing a good job. But if the general silence to which his preaching was met is any indication, along with the straw poll at AmFest, conservatives are on to him, and he will continue to fall.