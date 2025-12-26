Last-minute gift that lasts all year: Bible Plus launches digital gift card

The new instant-delivery option offers a full year of Bible study taught from Israel.

With the holiday season in full swing, Bible Plus has introduced a new digital gift card designed for those seeking a meaningful last-minute gift. Delivered instantly by email, the gift card provides recipients with a full year of in-depth Bible study taught by educators living in Israel.

Unlike physical gifts that are quickly unwrapped and set aside, a year of Bible study offers ongoing engagement. The Bible Plus Gift Card grants 12 months of unlimited access to the platform’s expanding library of courses, allowing students to engage with Scripture daily, at their own pace.

For $60, subscribers gain access to hundreds of hours of teaching across biblical books, characters, and Jewish holidays. The value, however, extends beyond time spent watching lessons. Many students describe moments when familiar passages take on new meaning, when ancient narratives connect more directly to modern life, and when daily Bible reading becomes a source of anticipation rather than obligation.

A Year of Guided Biblical Learning

The Bible Plus curriculum is designed as an ongoing journey rather than a single course. Content includes:

Biblical Book Studies exploring texts such as Isaiah, Psalms, Samuel, and Ezekiel



exploring texts such as Isaiah, Psalms, Samuel, and Ezekiel Character Studies focusing on foundational figures including Abraham and Sarah, Moses, Ruth, Elijah, and King David



focusing on foundational figures including Abraham and Sarah, Moses, Ruth, Elijah, and King David Jewish Holiday Courses examining Passover, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, and Shabbat through a biblical lens



New content is added regularly, ensuring that the learning experience continues to develop throughout the year.

Learning from the Land of the Bible

All Bible Plus courses are taught by educators who live in Israel. Their proximity to the geographical and cultural setting of the Bible allows them to integrate history, landscape, and lived experience into their teaching.

From the hills of Judea to the streets of Jerusalem, this connection to place helps illuminate Scripture in ways that resonate beyond academic study, offering students a more grounded understanding of the biblical text.

A Gift with Lasting Meaning

The Bible Plus Gift Card is well suited for those who value depth over possessions and seek a deeper, more consistent engagement with Scripture. Rather than another item to unwrap and store away, it offers a year-long opportunity to study the Bible with guidance that continues well beyond the holiday season.

For supporters of Israel, the gift carries added significance. Bible Plus connects learners around the world with educators living in Israel, strengthening ties to the land where the Bible was written while supporting Israeli-based teachers.

You can purchase a Bible Plus Gift Card for someone you love here, https://israel365store.com/products/bible-plus-gift-card

Or sign up directly for Bible Plus here.https://www.bible-plus.com/bundles/bible-plus