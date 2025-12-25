Stand with Israel this holiday season: Give a gift that lasts

As 2025 draws to a close, we all start reflecting on what went well, what could have been better, and how we can make next year even more impactful. The holiday season is the perfect time to think beyond ourselves, and let’s face it, giving is the gift that keeps on giving. But with so many worthy causes, how do we decide where our support will truly make a difference?

In the United States, nearly a third of all charitable donations are made in the final weeks of the year. People are eager to give, but with so many choices, it can be hard to know where your donation will do the most good. It’s a classic end-of-year dilemma: What will really leave a lasting legacy?

“If there is among you a poor man of your brethren, within any of the gates of your land which the Lord your God is giving you, you shall not harden your heart nor shut your hand from your poor brother.”

— Deuteronomy 15:7

Here’s the deal: we all have the power to choose where our resources go. Giving isn’t just about feeling good; it’s about making an impact. This holiday season, Israel365 Action, as part of our Strength for Israel campaign, makes it easy to direct your giving where it counts most—helping Israel thrive, now and for generations to come.

What Does Israel365 Action Do?

At Israel365 Action, we are not just waiting for problems to knock on our door. We are already on the front lines, fighting for Israel’s future every single day. Our mission is to combat the lies and misinformation that threaten Israel’s existence, promote its sovereignty, and ensure its future. We are out there educating communities, engaging lawmakers, and mobilizing support, making sure Israel gets the truth it deserves.

“Honor the Lord with your possessions, and with the firstfruits of all your increase.”

— Proverbs 3:9

Israel365 Action asks you to place your treasure where it counts—in the defense of Israel and the Jewish people. Your support helps us combat the false narratives and amplify Israel’s truth across the globe.

Where Your Support Goes

Your contribution powers efforts that create real, lasting change:

Training advocates to shut down misinformation with facts and clarity

Engaging lawmakers, media, and influencers to shape policy and sway public opinion in Israel’s favor

Fighting back against anti-Israel narratives in schools, universities, and global forums

Advocating for Israel’s sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

Responding quickly to misinformation and staying ahead of threats to Israel’s legitimacy

But here’s the truth: these efforts need ongoing support to remain effective.

A Gift That Lasts Beyond December 31st

This holiday season, give a gift that keeps on giving. Your contribution today helps us continue the fight for Israel’s truth, sovereignty, and security. Whether you give a little or a lot, every dollar has the power to make a lasting impact.

Make your tax-deductible gift before December 31st, and join the movement that ensures a strong, secure Israel for years to come.

“The generous soul will be made rich, and he who waters will also be watered himself.”

— Proverbs 11:25

Your gift this holiday season is more than just a donation. It is a commitment to Israel’s future. It is an opportunity to take action, to stand with Israel365 Action, and to ensure that Israel’s story is told with truth, courage, and conviction.

Israel365 calls you to rise for Israel this December to honor our heroes, lift vulnerable communities, build the Land, and live out the blessing God promises to those who stand with His people. Your impact starts right now, and you can fuel every project you see below.