David, lions, and a Hanukkah movie night to remember

I could think of no better way to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah than by watching the story of David unfold on the big screen. As my daughter and I sat with people from all walks of life, watching the tale of a Jewish boy—a shepherd, a poet, a king—whose story has shaped our faith and history, I was moved to tears. As a Jewish woman in today’s world, I felt an overwhelming sense of pride sitting in that theater.

The movie, which is the product of an ambitious $55 million effort, brought David’s story to life in a way that felt both emotionally and spiritually impactful. The moment the film started, I was immediately drawn in. The opening scene, where the mother sheep gives birth, and David protects her from the lion, showing both compassion and mercy, captured his bravery and heart from the start. Yes, we all know David ultimately killed the lion, but they kept it kosher for the kids!

The scene of Samuel anointing David was breathtaking. The oil dripping down David’s head was symbolic and powerful, perfectly capturing the divine purpose of David’s journey. This wasn’t just a king being chosen; it was a moment filled with history, spirituality, and destiny.

The author with her daughter at US premiere event for the movie in Nasvhille

The film also beautifully portrayed the relationship between David and his mother. Throughout the movie, she weaves him a tapestry, and at the end, it is revealed as a powerful symbol of their love. As a mother, my eyes filled with tears watching their bond unfold, reminding me of the strength that mothers impart to their children, shaping their hearts and futures.

I also thought the film did a remarkable job depicting King Saul’s mental and emotional decline. It was not glossed over, leaving space for deeper reflection and exploration of his troubled reign. Saul’s jealousy and bitterness toward David stand in stark contrast to David’s loyalty and love. The way David continues to honor and love Saul, despite Saul’s inability to reciprocate, is an example that resonates deeply in today’s world, where division and disunity are rampant.

The scene where David defeats Goliath was a highlight for me. As David stood before the giant, a wave of emotion swept through the theater. The entire room erupted in cheers when David defeated Goliath, a victory of faith and courage against overwhelming odds. I truly believe this film encourages children to stand firm in their faith and reminds them that standing up for what is right isn’t just an adult calling—it’s something we must instill in the next generation.

Beyond the action and heroism, the film also beautifully explores David’s friendship with Jonathan, highlighting loyalty and selflessness. Jonathan’s willingness to give up his claim to the throne in favor of David shows a deep faithfulness to God and to David’s destiny. It’s a beautiful portrayal of brotherly love and sacrifice, reminding us of the true meaning of loyalty and love for one another.

The final scene, where the children begin singing “I will not be afraid” while being shoved to the ground, completely broke me. I was sobbing out loud, yet filled with pride to be Jewish. This powerful moment was a reminder that we cannot be afraid to stand firm in our faith, even when the world around us challenges us. Israel365 is about Jews and Christians standing together in solidarity, and that message was crystal clear. I wear my Star of David proudly, and watching this scene only deepened that pride.

The fact that this pre-screening took place on the first night of Hanukkah made it even more meaningful. Hanukkah is a time of reflection on our survival, our strength, and our commitment to keeping our light shining brightly in the darkness. The story of David, much like the story of the Maccabees, is about overcoming adversity and staying true to one’s faith. Just as the Maccabees fought to preserve Jewish life and traditions against foreign oppression, David stood firm against giants, both literal and metaphorical, in his journey to becoming the king of Israel.

This movie, this experience, is a reminder that we, as Jews, cannot hide our light. We must continue to stand strong in our faith, in our heritage, and in our identity. We must be a light in the darkness for all to see. The courage and resilience of David are not just relics of the past; they are a blueprint for us all today. Hanukkah is a time to remember that no matter the challenges, we are strong, we are proud, and we will never be afraid.

