It’s time to ditch U.S. aid: why Israel needs to stand on its own

Israel is on the verge of a decision that could fundamentally alter its relationship with the United States—and the world. For decades, American military aid has been a cornerstone of Israel’s security strategy, but now the possibility of ending that aid is on the table. The implications of this move are seismic, not just for Israel’s defense, but for its sovereignty, its future, and its place in the world. This isn’t about severing ties with the U.S.—it’s about redefining the terms of that relationship.

The idea of ending $3.8 billion in annual U.S. military aid might sound unthinkable, but Israel has reached a point where it no longer needs to rely on the U.S. to maintain its security. The country’s defense industry is more self-sufficient than ever, capable of developing cutting-edge technology and securing international contracts without U.S. support. And yet, for years, American aid has come with a price: U.S. influence over Israel’s strategic decisions. From the Sinai withdrawal in 1979 to the Iran nuclear deal, American aid has been tied to political concessions, shaping the very direction of Israeli policy.

Now, members of Netanyahu’s inner circle, including former strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer, are proposing a new approach: end the aid, and replace it with joint defense initiatives where both Israel and the U.S. invest in advanced military technology. This would allow Israel to maintain its defense cooperation with America without the political leverage that aid has so often brought. It’s a bold plan—and one that could finally liberate Israel from the grip of foreign influence.

The question is whether Israel can afford to cut this tie. After all, the U.S. has been a powerful ally, and the aid has undoubtedly strengthened Israel’s military. But there’s another side to this coin. The dependence on U.S. military assistance has limited Israel’s autonomy, forcing it to align with American policies that don’t always serve its best interests. Israel’s defense decisions, at times, have been dictated by the conditions of foreign aid, leaving it vulnerable to political pressure.

It’s time for Israel to make its own decisions, without needing Washington’s approval. The country has proven its ability to thrive without the U.S. at its side, from securing billions in defense contracts with countries like Germany and Greece to developing some of the most advanced military technologies in the world. Ending aid isn’t about isolating Israel—it’s about making it stronger, more self-reliant, and more secure.

This isn’t an easy choice. There will be fierce resistance, particularly from the U.S. military-industrial complex, which benefits greatly from the current arrangement. Companies like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon rely on the billions in defense contracts that U.S. aid provides. But for Israel, cutting this financial dependency would mean regaining control over its strategic decisions and no longer being beholden to outside pressures.

It’s time for Israel to stop borrowing security from the U.S. and start building its own future—one where it can act without fear of being manipulated, and where its defense decisions are its own to make.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki is the Executive Director of Israel365 Action.