MK Ohad Tal Says No To Negotiating With Terrorists

Coalition advances bill to curb prisoner swaps for hostages

A new bill introduced by MK Ohad Tal is setting the stage for a major policy shift regarding prisoner exchanges and hostage negotiations in Israel. The proposed legislation, which is set to come before the Ministerial Committee for Legislation soon, seeks to significantly restrict future deals involving the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for kidnapped Israelis. The bill’s aim is to stop Israel from paying a heavy price in hostage swaps, a practice critics say encourages future kidnappings.

The bill has been met with both strong support and fierce opposition. With backing from Israel’s ruling coalition and the Yachin Institute, it is being called the “Shamgar-Lapid Law,” named after both the Shamgar Committee’s recommendations and a previous proposal by opposition leader Yair Lapid. It is a response to growing concerns about the impact of past prisoner exchanges, particularly the high cost of releasing terrorists in exchange for Israeli captives.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently warned that negotiating with terrorists under such terms could trigger a dangerous cycle of abductions. He has stressed that releasing convicted terrorists encourages future kidnappings, as terrorist organizations see it as a profitable strategy. “There is no doubt that the release of terrorists in exchange for hostages during the war will encourage future abductions,” Netanyahu stated during a Cabinet meeting.

The proposed bill, which limits the number of prisoners to be released per hostage, prohibits negotiations before hostages’ conditions are verified by a third-party international body, and disqualifies terrorists convicted of heinous crimes from any future swaps, is designed to curb these incentives. The bill also forbids exchanging live prisoners for the bodies of hostages, aiming to prevent the use of Israeli remains as a bargaining chip.

This bill comes in the wake of several large-scale exchanges in which Israel released numerous prisoners for a small number of hostages, a policy critics argue weakened the nation’s deterrence and emboldened terrorist groups. These past exchanges have often seen freed terrorists hailed as heroes in Gaza, further inflaming tensions and motivating future acts of terror.

In contrast, the new law takes a hard stance against such deals. “We cannot allow this reality to continue. The price we’ve paid for hostage releases has only encouraged further terrorism,” MK Ohad Tal remarked during his speech at the Yachin Institute’s conference on December 23, 2025. “A responsible leadership must stand firm and make it clear to our enemies: kidnapping Israelis must no longer be seen as a profitable strategy.”

Despite the coalition’s backing for the bill, its prospects remain uncertain. Critics argue that limiting executive discretion on sensitive matters like hostage negotiations may be unfeasible, especially in the face of public pressure during wartime. Some coalition sources warn that the bill could alienate the public, who may feel the emotional weight of each hostage situation. “This is a burden the public may not be able to bear,” one source noted.

The bill’s future will depend on balancing Israel’s security needs with the emotional and moral imperative to bring home kidnapped citizens. While the bill is seen as a necessary step to prevent future tragedies, it may encounter resistance from those who fear it could escalate tensions or alienate potential allies in difficult times.

Ultimately, the debate over the proposed law underscores the delicate balance Israel must strike between upholding security and maintaining its moral responsibility to its citizens. As MK Ohad Tal aptly put it, “We must stop incentivizing terrorism. Israel needs to change the equation: kidnapping must no longer be seen as an asset but as a burden.” Whether or not the bill passes, it has sparked an important conversation about Israel’s approach to terrorism and the value it places on its people’s safety and future.