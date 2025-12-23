Faith, courage, and authenticity: inside the film David

David is a new animated film that brings the biblical story of Israel’s most iconic king to life with striking visuals, emotional depth, and a clear reverence for Jewish tradition. Created with careful attention to authenticity, the film follows David not only as the young shepherd who faces Goliath, but as a boy shaped by faith, family, and courage. Behind the scenes, the filmmakers worked closely with Jewish advisors to ensure the story resonated meaningfully with Jewish audiences. One of those advisors, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, shares his reflections on the film, the premiere, and why David feels like a gift to the Jewish people.

Sara Lamm: You were closely involved with the film David. What was that experience like for you?

Rabbi Tuly: It was truly a real treat to work on the movie and to help with its authenticity. Phil Cunningham, the film’s director, was exceedingly sensitive to the Jewish community in every area and deeply committed to ensuring the film was as authentic as possible from a Jewish perspective, in accordance with Jewish tradition and communal values. It was an honor to be involved with the movie over several years.

Sara: When you look back on the premiere, what moments stand out most?

Rabbi Tuly: Being in Utah for the premiere was extremely gratifying. I was there with the talent, the crew, the actors, the directors, the producers, and the supporters of the movie. Seeing my name in the credits was something very meaningful and special for me personally.

Looking around the theater, it was clear that people were deeply moved. The audience was in awe and mesmerized throughout the entire movie.

Sara: The visuals play such a central role in an animated film. What did you think of the cinematography and animation?

Rabbi Tuly: The cinematography and the animation are gorgeous. That’s probably one of the strongest parts of the movie. You really feel like you’re in Israel, which is amazing. The team did an incredible job. They came on four separate research trips to get it right, and they nailed it.

That level of care and precision is exactly what drew me in. As we approached Shavuot this year, I found myself not in a quiet study corner with the Book of Ruth, but on a movie studio floor in Cape Town—witnessing an audacious, God-honoring vision to bring King David to life on the big screen.

Sara: Do you have a favorite moment in the film?

Rabbi Tuly: My favorite scene is, of course, when David slays Goliath. It’s a climactic moment in the movie. But his interactions with his family are also very touching, and they really bring out David’s character in a special way.

Sara: You’ve described this film as a gift to the Jewish people. Why does it feel that way to you?

Rabbi Tuly: Phil has said — and I believe it’s mentioned in one of the articles on the website — that he wanted the movie to be a gift for Israel and the Jewish people. And it really is. He delivered.

The core message of the film is courage and faith in God. David is just a little boy when he slays Goliath, reminding us to dig deep and find the courage to overcome our own Goliaths, whatever they may be. Faith in God is what enables us to conquer those giants.

For the Jewish people today, we can really use those lessons of courage and faith. As we face intimidation and feel surrounded by challenges, these eternal lessons from King David feel especially relevant.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz with the Director of the David movie, Phil Cunningham

