Gaza Ceasefire Phase Two Talks, Israel–Lebanon Hezbollah Disarmament Efforts, and Sydney Antisemitism

Witkoff meets regional mediators to advance next phase of Gaza ceasefire plan

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff met Friday in Miami with representatives from the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey to review progress on the Gaza ceasefire and lay groundwork for its second phase. Witkoff said the initial stage of the Trump administration–brokered agreement resulted in the return of all but one hostage, a partial withdrawal of Israel Defense Forces troops, reduced fighting, and expanded humanitarian aid entering Gaza. He noted that discussions are now focused on establishing a unified Gazan governing authority capable of maintaining public order and protecting civilians once the ceasefire advances.

The talks also addressed broader regional integration efforts tied to Gaza’s recovery, including trade facilitation, infrastructure development, and cooperation on energy and water resources. Witkoff said these measures are viewed as essential to long-term stability and economic rehabilitation.

We, the representatives of the United States of America, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar, and the Republic of Türkiye, met yesterday in Miami to review the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and to advance preparations for the second phase.… — Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (@SEPeaceMissions) December 20, 2025

According to the envoy, mediators expressed support for quickly standing up a transitional civilian administration known as the Board of Peace, which would oversee governance, security coordination, and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. Participants also reviewed the sequencing and monitoring mechanisms required for implementing the next phase of the plan in coordination with local institutions and international partners.

Witkoff said all parties reaffirmed their commitment to President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan and urged restraint and compliance with ceasefire obligations. Additional consultations are expected in the coming weeks as efforts continue to move the agreement forward.

Israel and Lebanon continue talks on disarming Hezbollah

An Israeli representative took part Friday in security talks held in Naqoura, Lebanon, focused on advancing the disarmament of the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, participants discussed economic initiatives intended to highlight the shared interest in removing Hezbollah’s military threat and establishing long-term security for civilians on both sides of the border. The meeting was described as part of an ongoing security dialogue aimed at enabling the Lebanese Armed Forces to take responsibility for disarming the group.

The Israeli delegation included National Security Council official Joseph Draznin, who replaced Eli Resnick, Israel’s representative at the previous round of talks held on Dec. 3.

The Prime Minister's Office:



Today, a meeting of the international mechanism – under American auspices – between Israel and Lebanon took place in Naqoura as planned. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 19, 2025

The discussions followed recent warnings from the Israel Defense Forces that Hezbollah has been rebuilding its operational capabilities despite continued Israeli strikes since a ceasefire came into force late last year. That ceasefire began on Nov. 27, 2024, after a two-month Israeli military campaign that significantly weakened Hezbollah’s leadership structure.

The truce was formalized with the backing of both the Israeli and Lebanese governments and five mediating nations, including the United States.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut said the meeting focused on maintaining coordination to support stability and uphold the cessation of hostilities. Military officials shared operational assessments and stressed the importance of strengthening the Lebanese Armed Forces’ control south of the Litani River.

The site where a missile fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon hit a house in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel, on September 22, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Civilian participants, meanwhile, addressed conditions for the safe return of displaced residents, reconstruction efforts, and economic recovery. The embassy noted that progress on security, political, and economic tracks was viewed as interconnected and essential for long-term stability. Additional talks are expected to continue in 2026.

University of Sydney fires lecturer after antisemitic tirade against Jewish students

The University of Sydney has dismissed a lecturer who was filmed verbally abusing Jewish students on campus earlier this year.

The termination followed the circulation of a video showing Rose Nakad confronting Jewish students celebrating the holiday of Sukkot and accusing them of responsibility for violence abroad. In the footage, she uses explicitly antisemitic language, including calling the students “depraved baby-killers.”

Meet Professor Rose Nakad – a media and communications lecturer at @Sydney_Uni.



She's been fired for calling Jewish students 'parasites' and 'filthy Zionists' in a foul-mouthed campus rant. She also spat on them.



The students were abused for celebrating Sukkot.🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/WtUMgI4rsr — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) December 16, 2025

The announcement came one day after a Chanukah terror attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that killed 15 people, including a child and an elderly Holocaust survivor, and wounded dozens.

In a statement, the university said the decision was made after a formal review and was consistent with its policies. It emphasized that antisemitism, hate speech, and harassment violate university standards and will result in disciplinary action. The university did not comment on the timing of the dismissal.




