Israel asserts strength as allies confront antisemitism, lawfare, and regional power

Ben Shapiro calls on Heritage Foundation to cut ties with Tucker Carlson

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro publicly urged the Heritage Foundation to distance itself from Tucker Carlson, arguing that the think tank risks undermining its credibility by refusing to draw clear ideological boundaries.

Speaking during a book event on Dec. 17 alongside Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts, Shapiro said that movements, like nations, require borders to survive. In his view, Carlson now sits outside those boundaries due to his repeated attacks on core conservative principles and his willingness to give airtime to antisemites and Holocaust deniers without meaningful pushback.

Shapiro, a cofounder of The Daily Wire, described Carlson as the unresolved issue hovering over the conservative movement. While Shapiro attended the event to discuss his new book, Lions and Scavengers: The True Story of America (and Her Critics), his remarks quickly turned toward what he sees as a moral and ideological test for Heritage.

🚨JUST IN: MUST WATCH: @benshapiro completely demolishes Tucker Carlson in his speech at the @Heritage—EXCELLENT! pic.twitter.com/cNmkKIO824 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) December 17, 2025

“If the Heritage Foundation wants to remain a serious intellectual force,” Shapiro said, it must clearly define what constitutes authentic conservatism and reject figures who distort it. He emphasized that conservatism should be anchored in truth rather than personal loyalty, calling Carlson an outsider posing as an insider.

The comments came amid growing fallout within the think tank. Two trustees resigned after Roberts defended Carlson and his interview with Nick Fuentes, a known Holocaust denier and racist. Former board members warned that failing to confront antisemitism strips the institution of the moral authority that once defined it.

Shapiro sharply criticized Carlson’s positions on foreign policy, his favorable treatment of authoritarian leaders, and what he described as an obsessive hostility toward Israel. Carlson has also dismissed Christian Zionism as a theological error, a stance Shapiro said further alienates him from mainstream conservatism.

Following the speech, Shapiro and Roberts discussed Shapiro’s book. Roberts praised open debate but did not directly address Carlson’s role. Shapiro responded with a pointed remark, underscoring the tension hanging over the conversation.

United States sanctions ICC judges over Israel investigation

The U.S. government announced sanctions against two judges of the International Criminal Court on Thursday, escalating its opposition to the court’s investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes.

The judges, Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia, voted to uphold an ICC decision allowing prosecutors to proceed with an investigation into Israel’s conduct in Gaza. The ruling connected post–Oct. 7 events to a broader probe launched in 2021 examining Israeli actions dating back to 2014.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the sanctions reflect long-standing U.S. policy rejecting the ICC’s authority over countries that never joined the Rome Statute, including Israel and the United States.

Rubio accused the judges of actively enabling efforts to investigate and potentially prosecute Israeli nationals without Israel’s consent. He described the court’s actions as politically motivated and warned that they threaten the sovereignty of democratic nations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the move, arguing that the ICC has abandoned legal restraint and now operates as a political body hostile to nation-states. He said the court’s refusal to recognize jurisdictional limits makes it incompatible with the rule of law.

The sanctions follow a February executive order signed by President Donald Trump authorizing penalties against individuals involved in ICC actions targeting U.S. citizens or citizens of allied nations outside the court’s jurisdiction.

With the addition of the two judges, the administration has sanctioned multiple ICC officials, including the chief prosecutor, deputy prosecutors, several Palestinian organizations, and a United Nations special rapporteur. Those targeted face financial isolation, including restricted access to banks, credit cards, and technology platforms connected to the U.S. financial system.

Israel approves record natural gas export agreement with Egypt

Israel has approved its largest natural gas export deal to date, cementing its role as a major energy supplier in the eastern Mediterranean.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the agreement on Wednesday, confirming a deal worth approximately 112 billion shekels, or $34.5 billion, to export Israeli natural gas to Egypt through 2040. The agreement involves U.S. energy company Chevron alongside Israeli partners.

According to government estimates, the deal will generate roughly 58 billion shekels in tax revenue and royalties for the state. Officials say the funds will support national priorities including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security. The agreement also includes billions of shekels in direct investment to expand pipeline and gas infrastructure.

PM Netanyahu: "This deal greatly strengthens Israel's status as a regional energy power and contributes to stability in our region. It encourages other companies to invest in gas exploration in Israel’s economic waters." — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 17, 2025

Netanyahu said the deal strengthens Israel’s strategic position as a regional energy power while promoting economic stability. He added that the framework obligates gas companies to ensure fair pricing and reliable supply for Israeli consumers.

Revenue from the project will begin at a lower level during the early years as infrastructure is expanded, then increase significantly once full capacity is reached.

Remarks by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen following approval of the NIS 112 Billion Gas Export Deal to Egypt >>https://t.co/4T2InwfO5b pic.twitter.com/rQ53SRUu6l — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 17, 2025

Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen described the agreement as a milestone built on policies established a decade ago. He said the government plans to continue encouraging domestic and international investment to expand gas reserves for both local use and export.

The approval includes measures designed to prioritize Israel’s energy needs while reinforcing long-term cooperation with regional partners.