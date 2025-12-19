Behind the scenes of the David movie: What the film couldn’t show

An incredible new animated movie about King David hits theaters today, December 19th, from Angel Studios and Sunrise Studios, and all eyes are about to be on one of the Bible’s most remarkable figures.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, worked as a consultant on the film, spending months digging into the life and legacy of King David through the book of Samuel, historical context, and theological significance. Some of his research actually made it into the movie.

“My favorite scene is the epic battle with Goliath,” Weisz says. “But the movie doesn’t stop there. It takes you deep into David’s complicated and often painful relationship with King Saul: the jealousy, the pursuit through the wilderness, the tension between the old king and the new one.”

The film is filled with drama, faith, and profound human emotion. But even with all its beauty and authenticity, there’s so much that happens behind the scenes, details that didn’t make it into the film.

What the Movie Couldn’t Cover

That’s why Israel365 created a new three-part course exclusively for Bible Plus members: “Who Is King David?”

The first class explores David’s rise from his humble beginnings as a shepherd boy (so insignificant his own father forgot to call him in from the fields) to the moment he steps onto the battlefield and faces Goliath. What made David different from every other warrior in Israel’s army?

The second class journeys with David through exile, those years when he was running from King Saul, hiding in caves, building a band of followers, yet refusing to take the throne by force. This suffering shaped David into the leader Israel needed and produced the Psalms that have become the prayer book for all of humanity.

The third class reveals King David establishing his spiritual priorities: dancing before the Ark of the Covenant, choosing Jerusalem as his capital, dreaming of building the Temple, and ultimately transforming Israel from just another kingdom into a people whose very existence testifies to God’s presence in history.

Why David Still Matters

This isn’t just ancient history. It’s the story of how a nation moves from mere survival to spiritual mission, something with profound implications for Israel and the world today.

“Whether you’ve seen the movie or not,” Weisz explains, “this course will give you a deeper appreciation for one of the most fascinating, complex, and beloved figures in all of biblical history.”

The course is available now to Bible Plus members, taught from Israel and rooted in the Hebrew text. Bible Plus is currently as low as $5 a month when you subscribe annually—no giant slaying required.