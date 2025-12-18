Christian leaders launch national declaration against antisemitism amid rising violence

As antisemitic threats and attacks continue to rise worldwide, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem USA announced the launch of the Christian Declaration Against Antisemitism, a nationwide call for Christians to publicly stand with the Jewish people and reject hatred in all its forms.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the declaration brings together Christians from a wide range of denominations and traditions. Its message is direct. Antisemitism violates human dignity, contradicts biblical faith, and threatens the moral foundations of a free society.

“Antisemitism is a moral evil that dehumanizes the Jewish people and undermines the very foundations of a free and just society,” said ICEJ USA President Dr. Susan Michael. “As Christians, our faith compels us to reject it without hesitation and to stand with the Jewish people in both word and deed.”

The announcement comes at a moment of growing alarm. Antisemitic incidents have surged across the United States, Europe, and Australia, including violent attacks on Jewish communities. International concern intensified after a mass shooting at a Hanukkah gathering in Sydney, which highlighted the vulnerability of Jewish communities even during moments of religious celebration.

In the United States, fears deepened following an attack on an Orthodox synagogue in New York. The aftermath drew additional scrutiny after New York lawmaker Zohran Mamdani publicly accused the Jewish organization Nefesh B’Nefesh, which assists Jews immigrating to Israel, of violating international law. Critics argued that the remarks failed to clearly condemn antisemitic violence and instead risked justifying it.

The declaration warns that antisemitism does not endanger Jews alone. It threatens democracy, truth, and freedom for everyone. It affirms that all people are created in the image of God and states plainly that hatred of Jews represents a grave violation of that God-given dignity.

Signatories also confront the past. The declaration acknowledges historical expressions of antisemitism within Christianity and calls for repentance, education, and moral clarity today. It affirms that the Jewish people remain God’s chosen people and that the covenants made with them remain intact.

Beyond words, the declaration commits Christian leaders and congregations to peaceful action. This includes standing in defense of Jewish Americans and Jewish institutions such as synagogues, schools, community centers, and places of worship. It also urges Christians to oppose anyone who promotes violence, intimidation, or the dehumanization of Jews.

ICEJ USA deliberately launched the initiative during Hanukkah, a festival that commemorates the defense of religious freedom against persecution. Organizers said the timing reinforces the declaration’s central message that religious hatred must be confronted and freedom of worship must be protected.

“The silence of good people has too often allowed antisemitism to grow unchecked,” Michael said. “This declaration makes it clear that hatred of the Jewish people has no place among the followers of Jesus.”

The full text of the Christian Declaration Against Antisemitism, along with information on how to sign, is available at https://icejusa.org/christian-declaration-against-antisemitism/.