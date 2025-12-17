Netanyahu urges global action on antisemitism, rising tensions with Iran, and delayed security funding for Jewish schools

Netanyahu Urges Immediate Global Action Against Antisemitism

In a powerful statement on December 16, 2025, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for urgent and decisive action to combat rising antisemitism worldwide, particularly following a tragic shooting at a Chabad Chanukah celebration in Sydney, Australia. The attack left 15 dead and dozens more wounded, with authorities suspecting the assailants were motivated by extremist Islamic ideology.

“We can no longer afford to wait,” Netanyahu asserted in a video message posted on social media. “I demand that Western governments take immediate action to secure Jewish communities and combat antisemitism. They must listen to our warnings and act without delay.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"I demand that Western governments do what is necessary to fight antisemitism and provide the required safety and security for Jewish communities worldwide. They would be well-advised to heed our warnings. I demand action from them – now."

The attack took place at Bondi Beach, where a father and son opened fire during the festive gathering. The surviving son has since been charged with multiple offenses, including murder and terrorism, as authorities continue to investigate the incident’s ties to radical groups like ISIS.

Netanyahu’s call for stronger security measures highlights the growing concern among Jewish communities worldwide as they face increased threats of violence, particularly during religious holidays. The Prime Minister emphasized the urgency of global unity in addressing these challenges before further harm can be done.

Concerns Rise Over Delays in New York State Funding for Jewish Schools’ Security

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) has raised serious concerns over delays in state funding intended to bolster security at Jewish schools in New York. In a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul, Stefanik highlighted the growing threat of antisemitism, especially after a series of attacks, including vandalism at Magen David Yeshivah in Brooklyn, which was targeted by swastika graffiti.

Stefanik criticized the state’s failure to disburse grant funds that had been promised to protect Jewish institutions. “This delay is not only a logistical issue but a signal that the state government may not be taking the surge in antisemitic incidents seriously,” she wrote. “Our Jewish communities deserve better.”

This is Kathy Hochul and Mamdani’s New York where antisemitic crimes are on the rise and attacks against Jewish New Yorkers are skyrocketing.



Let me be clear, this heinous act of antisemitic violence and harassment has no place in New York, in America, or anywhere in the world…

The congresswoman specifically pointed out that Magen David Yeshivah applied for funding in June 2024, but months later, they had received no support. Additionally, with the new fiscal year underway, it remains unclear when—or if—new applications for security funding will be accepted.

With New York facing the highest number of antisemitic incidents in the country, Stefanik’s letter underscores the need for state and local authorities to act swiftly in protecting vulnerable communities. The Congresswoman also expressed concerns over the state’s handling of Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes grants, which have not been processed for 2025, further delaying crucial security measures.

Stefanik has called on Governor Hochul to provide answers and ensure that funding is distributed promptly, emphasizing that delays in security grants put Jewish students, educators, and community members at risk.

Iran’s Threats: Hezbollah Urged to Attack Nahariya

Billboards across Iran have raised alarms by urging Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, to target the Israeli city of Nahariya, a coastal town in northern Israel. The provocative messages read, “For the next war: Nahariya, be prepared,” signaling a potential escalation in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), condemned the billboards, emphasizing that this was yet another blatant attempt by Iran and its proxies to destabilize the region. “This is not just rhetoric. Iran continues to fund and arm Hezbollah to carry out its violent threats,” Shoshani wrote in a statement.

❗️Across Iran, billboards have appeared calling on Hezbollah to invade Nahariya, a civilian community in northern Israel, stating: “For the next war: Nahariya, be prepared.”



This is yet another call for the destruction of the State of Israel by Iran and its proxies, this time…

The billboards come amid rising tensions in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah has been involved in multiple violations of a ceasefire agreement brokered by the U.S. and other mediators. Since the ceasefire took effect in late November 2024, the IDF has targeted and eliminated dozens of Hezbollah operatives involved in terrorist activities, including the establishment of new weapon smuggling routes and attacks on Israel.

In a recent development, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that Lebanon plans to disarm Hezbollah by the end of the year, though the group’s influence remains a significant challenge to stability in the region.