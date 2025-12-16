Promoting Fake Iranian Opposition at Your Own Risk

A few days ago, Khosrow Alikordi, an Iranian human rights lawyer, was found dead in his office in the city of Mashhad. Khosrow represented political prisoners such as Fatemeh Sepehri, who was sentenced to 17 years in prison because of speaking against “supreme leader” Khamenei, supporting Prince Reza Pahlavi, and speaking against Hamas.

Khosrow also represented people who were murdered by the regime, like Abolfazl Adineh Nezhad, a 17-year-old student who was shot more than 70 times by the regime, and others who were supporting Prince Pahlavi, who was sentenced to one year in prison. He was banned from practicing law and sentenced to two years of internal exile. All evidence shows that the regime murdered Khosrow at his office to silence him.

Immediately after his suspicious death, the secret service removed all the cameras in the area and prevented access to his family. The forensic institute reported that Khosrow’s death was because of a blow to his head. The Islamic regime has murdered many of its dissidents this way, destroying all the evidence, to escape international blame, pressure, and to cover up their crimes.

Khosrow Alikordi, an attorney in Iran who fiercely defended Woman Life Freedom Protesters in Islamic Republic courts & was once a political prisoner himself, was found dead in his office.



Activists & colleagues suspect foul play by the regime. Security footage reportedly wiped. pic.twitter.com/MUPhdxpO8l — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) December 7, 2025

Recently, as a result of pervasive drought, in the Karaj Dam, about a hundred bodies of those who were reported missing were found, bound and drowned, at the bottom of the dam. There was no Western coverage about such savage murders of innocent people, or the regime’s responsibility for these and other murders.

At Khosrow’s funeral, his brother, who has a long history of supporting fake Iranian reformists, invited prominent reformists Narges Mohamadi and Sepideh Gholian to the funeral to manipulate the big crowd, promoting them as the legitimate opposition to the Islamic Republic.

Iranians know the tactics of the fake reformists, and started chanting “Death to Khamenei,” “Death to the Islamic regime,” “King Reza Pahlavi our national leader,” “Our last battle, Pahlavi will return,” “Death to three corrupt leftists, Mulla (Ayatollahs), Leftists (Reformists), and Mujahed (MEK group),” all to prevent Narges Mohammad, who is a prominent puppet of the fake reformists, from speaking, throwing stones at her head.

Iranians shared many social media videos showing how, even at the mosque for Khosrow’s funeral, people defiantly chanted in support of Prince Pahlavi. Iranians have been awakened to the truth and do not allow fake reformists to deceive them through their puppets inside and outside the country anymore.

Iranians are not being deceived by the regime, which is propping up a fake opposition inside prison to deceive the world.

Iranians are becoming bolder in condemnation of the fake opposition and in support of Prince Pahlavi, who is viewed as the true opposition and supported by millions of Iranians.

Despite receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, Narges Mohammadi’s actions reveal her role as a leader of a fake opposition. She recently gave an interview from Evin prison to Angelina Jolie, as well as CNN and other Western media outlets. It’s highly unlikely that a genuine political prisoner would be treated so leniently in Evin prison, let alone allowed to conduct interviews. Moreover, outside of prison, Iranians have limited access to the internet, and the regime closely monitors all communications.



Having spent nine months in Evin prison myself, receiving a death sentence because of my faith in Jesus, I know the truth about the fake opposition. I had no access to the phone to call even my family and let them know that I was in prison for the first few months. Actual prisoners could hardly contact anyone outside prison, a limited “privilege” that authorities monitor.

Not only is Narges Mohammadi not a legitimate opposition, but she is also a prop to support the regime, and plays her role shamelessly.

Narges Mohammadi (Source: Wikipedia)

The prevalence and acceptance of fake opposition is not limited to inside Iran. The US State Department has been infiltrated by these fake reformists whose mission is to mislead Western people. Its page “USA Farsi” is a Who’s Who of fake reformists. Through that, even the US government is promoting the puppets who are part of the evil Islamic regime.

Western politicians must understand the tactics of the mafia-like Islamic regime and avoid being deceived. Iran has two political movements: Hardliners and the “Reformists”. They are two sides of the same coin that collaborate to keep the Islamic regime in power.

Hardliners are responsible for suppressing Iranians brutally by murdering, torturing, and executing innocent people. They play the role of bad cop.

“Reformists” play the role of the good cop to deceive people into trusting them. “Reformists” have kept the Islamic regime in power for decades through their false promises, deception, and exporting hundreds of their agents to Western countries to infiltrate politics and mislead Western politicians.

“Reformists” control most of Farsi media platforms such as VOA Farsi, Iran International, Radio Farda, and BBC Farsi. Other than sharing general news, their role is to promote the “reformists” and silence the voice of true opposition. These platforms never report the truth or the voice of Iranians who chant the name of Prince Pahlavi as the actual leader of the opposition.

Fake reformists only promote the opposition that has been trained and self-selected inside and outside the country. Through their connections in Western countries, they promote these fake oppositions on many human rights organizations’ platforms and throughout Western media to mislead the world and silence the true voice of the Iranian people.

The West must understand that this is not 1979, in which Western countries like the UK and France promoted a fanatic Muslim, Khomeini, to come to power in Iran. The West cannot side with and promote fake oppositions who are part of the corrupt system and have a long history of supporting the Islamic regime. Iranians have revealed the true face of the fake opposition. Chanting “Hardliners, reformists, game is over,” the Iranian people are awakened, united, and know the truth.

Another deception spread by “reformists” is that the Iranian opposition is not united. The majority of Iranians support Prince Pahlavi, even publicly chanting his name in the streets. Unfortunately, Western media under the negative influence of fake reformists, do not let the true voice of Iranians be heard.

There are many prominent fake reformists, such as MEK, Narges Mohammdi, Nasrin Sotodeh, Sepideh Gholian, Masih Alinezhad, and Mostafa Tajer Zadeh, who have a long history of supporting and standing with their oppressors.

True dissidents and actual Iranian opposition will never win a Nobel Prize or be allowed to conduct interviews from within prison, but rather they either get killed, intimidated, or silenced.

It is deeply concerning to see that institutions such as the State Department are promoting, in Farsi, fake reformists and puppets of the regime, who are responsible for betraying Iranians for so many years. We must purge the agents of the regime who have infiltrated the US before it’s too late.

If Western countries truly like these fake oppositions, they are welcome to put them in power in their own countries, but Iranians will not support them and will continue to expose and oppose them until Iran is truly free.

Marziyeh Amirizadeh is an Iranian American who immigrated to the US after being sentenced to death in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity. She endured months of mental and physical hardships and intense interrogation. She is the author of two books (the latest, A Love Journey with God), a public speaker, and a columnist. She has shared her inspiring story throughout the United States and around the world, to bring awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and persecution of women and religious minorities in Iran, www.MarzisJourney.com.

Marzi is also the founder and president of NEW PERSIA, whose mission is to be the voice of persecuted Christians and oppressed women under Islam, expose the lies of the Iranian Islamic regime, and restore the relationships between Persians, Jews, and Christians. www.NewPersia.org.