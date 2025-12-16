Pro-Israel group calls for action after deadly Bondi Beach attack on Hanukkah



A leading pro-Israel organization has come out strongly in support of the remarks made by Ambassador Mike Huckabee and Ambassador David Friedman following the tragic terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

The attack, which took place on December 14, 2025, during a Hanukkah celebration, left 11 people dead and many more injured. The assailants, reportedly linked to ISIS, specifically targeted Jewish celebrants at one of the most important times of the year for the Jewish community. The attack has raised serious concerns about the increasing tide of antisemitism worldwide.

Americans for a Safe Israel (AFSI) was quick to commend Ambassador Huckabee for his sharp criticism of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Huckabee tweeted, “The disgraceful statement from Australia PM never mentioned it was a jihadist attack on Jews on the first day of Hanukkah. Hope he’s ashamed of antisemitic statements past year.” Moshe Phillips, Chairman of AFSI, said, “Huckabee’s words are a much-needed wake-up call. Australia’s leaders need to acknowledge the real threat facing their Jewish community.”

The disgraceful statement from Australia PM never mentioned it was jihadist attack on Jews on first day of Hanukkah. Hope he’s ashamed of antisemitic statements past year. https://t.co/g4i7Dq8Z33 — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 14, 2025

Ambassador David M. Friedman also expressed outrage over the failure of the Australian government and police to protect its Jewish citizens. Friedman tweeted, “Massive fail by the Australian police,” referring to the lack of adequate security that led to this deadly attack. He also extended condolences to the family of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, one of the victims, who had previously asked the government for increased protection for the Jewish community.

“Hanukkah should be a time of celebration, not mourning,” said Phillips. “Jewish holidays have turned into days of remembrance for the dead. This has to stop.”

The attack has sparked a wave of international condemnation. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar blamed the Australian government for failing to address the rising antisemitism in the country. “This is the result of years of antisemitic rhetoric and incitement that the Australian government has allowed to fester,” Sa’ar wrote.

Foreign Minister @gidonsaar to @SkyNewsAust :

“Turning the intifada into a global movement means calling for the murder of Jews everywhere. And that is exactly what happened in Sydney.” pic.twitter.com/MxZUrAzywX — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) December 15, 2025

U.S. officials also condemned the attack. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it “a horrific terrorist act targeting a Jewish celebration” and reaffirmed America’s commitment to combating antisemitism. “Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the Jewish community,” Rubio said.

AFSI’s message is clear: Governments must move beyond vague statements of sympathy and take real, actionable steps to combat antisemitism. The group is calling on leaders worldwide to strengthen protections for Jewish communities and take action against the growing trend of anti-Zionism that has led to violent attacks like the one at Bondi Beach.

“Enough is enough,” Phillips concluded. “We cannot let Jewish holidays continue to be hijacked by violence. We need action now.”