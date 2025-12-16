Understanding the global conspiracy against the Jews: An urgent lecture on Anti-Zionism

Today, December 16, 2025, a crucial event is taking place that sheds light on one of the most pressing issues facing the Jewish community today: anti-Zionism. The lecture, titled “The Protocols of Anti-Zion: The Global Conspiracy Against the Jews,” will be presented by Dr. Andrew Pessin, a renowned Professor of Philosophy at Connecticut College and the founding director of the Institute for the Critical Study of Anti-Zionism.

From 7:00 to 8:00 PM Eastern Time, Dr. Pessin will take a deep dive into how the ideology of anti-Zionism has been used as a cover for systemic persecution against Jews for over a century. He will build on the foundational concepts covered in Part I of the lecture series, examining the infamous anti-Semitic forgery, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, and tracing its legacy through Nazi propaganda, Soviet-era policies, Islamist rhetoric, and Western progressivism.

But this is not just a lecture; it is the launch event for a groundbreaking academic initiative aimed at confronting this issue head-on. Dr. Pessin will officially introduce the Institute for the Critical Study of Anti-Zionism, an institution dedicated to documenting, analyzing, and combating the global campaign of anti-Zionist rhetoric that has contributed to widespread discrimination and violence against Jews.

Flyer for the event

In his lecture, Dr. Pessin will not only review these historical precedents but also delve into the rhetorical tools used by anti-Zionists to manipulate narratives and perpetuate harmful myths about Israel and the Jewish people. It’s a must-attend event for anyone seeking a clearer understanding of the battle against Jewish identity and the state of Israel under the guise of anti-Zionism.

“Jews are being marked for harassment, marginalization, exclusion, and deadly violence under the banner of ‘anti-Zionism.’ Remarkably, this ideology, worldview, and movement is not well understood. That changes with this lecture,” says Dr. Pessin.

The event is free to attend, and those who pre-register will receive a link to a recording if they are unable to join the live session. It is a rare opportunity to engage with a leading scholar in the field and understand the forces shaping the current climate for Jews worldwide.

Don’t miss out. Register now and be part of a conversation that could change how we address anti-Zionism and its dangerous consequences.

Register by clicking here.