Netanyahu’s Call for Self-Defense, Hezbollah’s Ceasefire Violations, and Trump’s Chanukah Message of Hope

Netanyahu: In Israel, Jews Can Defend Themselves Against the ‘Barbarians’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a Chanukah candle-lighting event at the Police Academy in Beit Shemesh on Dec. 14, 2025, where he highlighted the importance of Israel’s self-defense capabilities. In light of the recent violence in Sydney, Netanyahu emphasized that the safest place for Jews is in Israel, where they have the means to protect themselves.

“We know there will be further attacks,” Netanyahu said, underlining that Israel’s defense forces—such as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Police—are crucial to the nation’s security. He described Israel’s return to its homeland after centuries of exile and the need to restore its ability to defend itself, much like the Maccabees did in ancient times.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a government meeting in Dimona:

“On August 17, about 4 months ago, I sent Prime Minister Albanese of Australia a letter in which I gave him warning that the Australian government's policy was promoting and encouraging antisemitism in Australia pic.twitter.com/lZZDFsa91W — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 14, 2025

Netanyahu added, “We are a state of about 10 million surrounded by enemies who number in the hundreds of millions, but we remain resilient.” He compared the current situation to that of the Maccabees, stressing that Israel is standing firm against those who seek to turn back the clock to a darker time in history.

Netanyahu also assured the family of Staff Sgt. Ran Gvili, who was recently killed in Gaza, that Israel would bring him home just as it did with other hostages. “We have learned to help ourselves,” Netanyahu remarked, stressing Israel’s independence in defending its people, especially in times when others may not be forthcoming.

Israel: Hezbollah Violates Ceasefire Over 1,900 Times Since November 2024

Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terrorist group, has violated the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon more than 1,900 times since the truce took effect in November 2024, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The IDF has responded decisively, eliminating 380 terrorists in southern Lebanon, with 40 of them being killed since October 2025.

The violations include reestablishing terrorist infrastructure, smuggling weapons, and liaising with local residents to further Hezbollah’s agenda. In one of the latest operations, the IDF killed Zakaria Yahya al-Hajj, a senior Hezbollah operative, in an airstrike in southern Lebanon. Al-Hajj was involved in suppressing criticism of Hezbollah and activating agents within Lebanon’s security apparatus.

The IDF’s continued operations have targeted key Hezbollah leaders and infrastructure, making it clear that Israel will not tolerate any threats to its security. Despite international pressure on Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah, the terrorist group has refused to comply with disarmament talks, posing an ongoing challenge to regional stability.

As the ceasefire agreement faces increasing strain, Israel remains committed to its mission of defending its citizens and safeguarding the nation from external threats.

Trump Extends ‘Warmest Greetings’ on Chanukah, Celebrates Jewish Resilience

On the first night of Chanukah, former U.S. President Donald Trump sent his warmest greetings to Jewish communities around the world, celebrating the holiday as a time for reflection and hope. In his message, Trump recalled the victory of the Maccabees over the Seleucid Empire more than two thousand years ago, which led to the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

“Though they had only enough oil for one night, the menorah miraculously burned for eight days, symbolizing the divine intervention that ensured the Jewish people’s survival,” Trump said, emphasizing the significance of the miracle and the holiday’s message of perseverance.

Trump also spoke about the menorah as a symbol of freedom, echoing the words of George Washington, who wrote to the Jewish community in 1790, ensuring them safety and freedom to worship. Trump’s administration had consistently supported Israel, and he reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of Jews to live freely, both in the U.S. and Israel.

“The flames of Chanukah remind us of the strength and resilience of the Jewish people,” Trump said. “Just as the Maccabees triumphed, America continues to be a shining light to the world.” He concluded with a wish for peace, joy, and warmth during the holiday season, celebrating the ongoing spirit of resilience that defines both the Jewish people and the United States.