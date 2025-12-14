Gaza’s future debated as U.S. plans stabilization force and Israeli makes MLB history

U.S. to Convene Doha Summit on Gaza Stabilization Force as Questions Loom Over Hamas Disarmament

U.S. Central Command is set to host a high-level meeting in Doha on Dec. 16 with representatives from Arab and Muslim partner nations to coordinate plans for an International Stabilization Force in Gaza, according to U.S. officials cited by Reuters.

More than 25 countries are expected to participate in the conference, which will focus on the proposed force’s leadership structure, operational framework, and deployment logistics. Officials speaking anonymously said the force could begin deploying as early as next month.

Despite the planning, significant uncertainties remain. Chief among them is how the stabilization force would ensure Hamas is disarmed without engaging directly in combat with the terror group, a challenge acknowledged by U.S. officials.

According to Reuters, American planners are still determining the size, composition, training requirements, housing arrangements, and rules of engagement for the force. A U.S. major general is under consideration to lead the mission, though no final decision has been made.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed Thursday that preparations for the next phase of the Gaza peace framework are underway. “There is a lot of quiet planning that’s going on behind the scenes right now for phase two of the peace deal,” she said. “We want to ensure an enduring and lasting peace.”

Indonesia has indicated it is willing to contribute up to 20,000 troops for medical and reconstruction-related roles in Gaza, Reuters reported.

Currently, Israeli forces control roughly 53 percent of the Gaza Strip along what is known as the Yellow Line. Under the ceasefire that began on Oct. 10, negotiations on a second phase are expected to address Hamas’s demilitarization, with Israeli troops gradually withdrawing as that process unfolds.

The stabilization force would be deployed in areas presently held by the Israel Defense Forces. Its mandate stems from U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted on Nov. 17, which authorized a Board of Peace chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump to establish the force.

Trump said this week that he plans to announce early next year which world leaders will serve on the board.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of any international force in disarming Hamas, a topic expected to feature prominently when he meets Trump on Dec. 29 at the president’s Mar a Lago residence in Florida.

Israeli Ministers Urge Defense Chief to Approve Chanukah Flag Ceremony in Gaza

A group of senior Israeli ministers has called on Defense Minister Israel Katz to approve a symbolic Chanukah flag-raising ceremony inside the Gaza Strip, reigniting debate over Israel’s future posture toward the territory.

In a letter signed by 11 Cabinet members, the ministers urged Katz to authorize the raising of the Israeli flag at the site of the former community of Nisanit in northern Gaza. The area, evacuated during Israel’s 2005 disengagement, currently hosts an IDF outpost.

The ministers argued that defeating Hamas requires a political declaration alongside military action. “Victory over Hamas will be achieved only by taking a political step of seizing territory and turning it into an inseparable part of the State of Israel,” the letter stated.

Heart of Gaza this morning. The Israeli flag should be displayed in every corner of Gaza to show that Israel is here to stay.



May God bless our heroes. pic.twitter.com/0q0LUxBLmq — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) September 2, 2024

They added that the time has come to publicly affirm Gaza as part of the Land of Israel and under exclusive Israeli sovereignty.

Signatories to the letter include ministers Nir Barkat, Itamar Ben Gvir, Eli Cohen, Amichai Eliyahu, Ze’ev Elkin, May Golan, Shlomo Karhi, Miri Regev, Idit Silman, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and Miki Zohar. Additional support came from Deputy Minister Almog Cohen, coalition whip Ofir Katz, and United Torah Judaism leader Yitzhak Goldknopf.

According to Israel Hayom, the proposal originated with the Nachala Settlement Movement and has received backing from Likud activists nationwide. However, the report said Katz is expected to reject the request due to political and security sensitivities.

Sources familiar with the matter said any civilian gathering in Gaza would require approval from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and could pose serious safety risks. The Israel Defense Forces have designated the Strip a closed military zone amid ongoing hostilities.

Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 was intended to reduce friction along the southern border but was followed by Hamas’s electoral victory in 2006 and its violent takeover of the territory later that year.

Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, assault on Israel killed approximately 1,200 people and resulted in the kidnapping of 251 civilians and soldiers, triggering the current war.

Public opinion in Israel remains divided over the prospect of renewed Jewish presence in Gaza. An Israel Hayom poll conducted in August found that 52 percent of Israelis support reestablishing a Jewish presence there, with support highest among religious communities and strongest opposition among secular Israelis.

Netanyahu has repeatedly ruled out resettlement. In a May 2024 interview with CNN, he said resettling Gaza “was never in the cards,” despite opposition from some within his political base.

Colorado Rockies Name Israeli Alon Leichman as Pitching Coach

The Colorado Rockies have appointed Israeli baseball coach Alon Leichman as the team’s new pitching coach, the Major League Baseball franchise announced this week.

Leichman, 36, was raised on Kibbutz Gezer between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and has become a trailblazer for Israeli baseball. He made history in 2022 as the first Israeli coach in MLB when he joined the Cincinnati Reds as an assistant pitching coach. He later served in the same role with the Miami Marlins.

In addition to his MLB work, Leichman both pitches and coaches for Team Israel. He gained international attention after throwing a perfect inning against Team USA during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Before reaching the major leagues, Leichman coached the Triple A Tacoma Rainiers, a Seattle Mariners affiliate, building a reputation for player development and analytics-driven instruction.

During the 2024 season, Leichman used his platform to advocate for Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. He stitched the phrase “Bring Them Home Now!” onto his glove and featured the Israeli flag as a visible sign of solidarity.

The Rockies’ decision places Leichman in a prominent role with the Denver-based club as he continues to break barriers for Israeli representation in professional baseball.