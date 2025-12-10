A Life-Changing Tour with Israel365: Connecting with the Land and People of Israel

This op-ed was written with a participant from an Israel365 Israel tour.

Traveling to Israel is a dream for many, but with Israel365, that dream becomes a life-changing journey. This tour goes far beyond a typical sightseeing trip because it’s not just about visiting famous landmarks; it’s about truly immersing yourself in the land and connecting with the people who make Israel so unique.

From the moment we arrived, we were greeted by Israel365’s expert guides, whose deep knowledge and warm hospitality made each stop along the way feel personal. Our small group size allowed us to engage directly with the guides, ask questions, and build meaningful connections. We expected to visit the iconic sites, such as Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and the Dead Sea, but what really made this trip special were the personal experiences we had and the people we met.

Israel365 facilitated authentic interactions with Israelis from all walks of life, giving us an intimate look at the diverse communities that shape the country. We spent time with Jewish and Christian settlers in Judea and Samaria, explored bustling markets in Jaffa, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem, and celebrated Sukkot with Orthodox Jews in both Jerusalem and the Galilee. We also connected with Arab Christians in the Old City of Jerusalem, gaining insight into the multicultural nature of Israeli society.

One of the most impactful aspects of the tour was meeting people directly affected by the October 7th attack. We spoke with a wounded IDF soldier who had found healing and strength after his injuries, the widow of a police officer who is now raising her children alone, and survivors from the Gaza envelope who shared their stories of survival and recovery. These encounters brought a personal, human element to the headlines we had been reading, giving us a deeper understanding of the resilience and courage of Israel’s people.

As a participant, I can confidently say this tour was more than just a trip; it was a journey of the heart. Israel365 gave us the rare opportunity to witness firsthand how prophecy is unfolding in our time, while experiencing the vibrancy and resilience of Israel’s land and people. It was an experience that will stay with me for a lifetime.

Ready to Experience Israel for Yourself?

If you’re looking for a deeper, more meaningful connection to Israel, Israel365 offers a unique, faith-driven journey. You’ll walk the very paths of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and see prophecy come alive as you explore the land where the Bible meets today’s world. The tour goes beyond sightseeing, allowing you to meet modern-day heroes, immerse yourself in the daily life of Israel’s communities, and gain access to places most visitors don’t get to see.

Israel365 also makes it easy to join by offering flexible payment plans, so your dream trip is more affordable than ever. Whether you choose a group tour or a private journey, your experience will be tailored to your interests and needs.

Upcoming tours include Israel Independence, from April 15-23, 2026, the Summer Tour from July 29 – August 6, 2026, and the Feast of Tabernacles from September 24 – October 2, 2026.

Don’t miss your chance to discover Israel in a way that few ever will. Join Israel365 on a journey that will transform your understanding of this land, deepen your faith, and connect you to Israel in a profound way. Your life will never be the same.