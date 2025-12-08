Evangelical Leaders from 18 Nations Arrive on Historic Eagles’ Wings Advocacy Mission

More than 140 evangelical Christian leaders from 18 countries arrived in Israel this week for direct briefings on the war against Hamas, humanitarian policies, and the coordinated international campaign against the Jewish state. The delegation, organized by Eagles’ Wings, represents the largest pastoral mission the organization has ever brought to Israel, coinciding with the 2025 Ambassador Summit that gathered 1,000 pastors in Jerusalem.

Evangelical Pastors touring the Israeli Knesset (Credit- Dudu Koren)

The timing is deliberate. As Christian support for Israel declines globally, Eagles’ Wings founder Bishop Robert Stearns warns that Israel faces a strategic crisis that demands immediate action. According to Stearns and Israeli officials, addressing this crisis lies in providing Christian representatives with direct exposure to the reality on the ground.

The delegation includes Brazilian women influencers with a combined reach of 35 million followers, European delegations from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy, pastors from Japan, Christian leaders from Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda, and influential community leaders from India reaching millions.

Israel’s Minister of Energy Eli Cohen speaking to the delegation at the Knesset (Credit- Dudu Koren)

During meetings with Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Knesset Member and former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, and Energy Minister Eli Cohen, participants heard firsthand accounts of the difficult decisions required to protect Israeli civilians while combating Hamas terrorists.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar meets with Eagles’ Wings Founder Bishop Robert Stearns_Credit ( Eagles’ Wings)

“Evangelical Christian support for Israel is more vital than ever, as the Jewish state stands at a pivotal moment, defending its place in the region and around the world amid a rising anti-Israel and anti-Semitic wave,” Saar said during his meeting with Bishop Stearns. “Eagles’ Wings is undertaking essential work by bringing the next generation of Christian leaders to Israel to witness the truth firsthand.”

Gantz provided insight into the complex balance between military necessity and humanitarian considerations throughout the war. The delegation met with decision-makers grappling with life-or-death dilemmas, and participants expressed their commitment to share what they learned with their congregations.

A particularly moving encounter occurred with Sheikh Muwaffaq Tarif, spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel. The Sheikh described the severe persecution suffered by Druze and other minorities in Syria. Eagles’ Wings pledged financial support to the Druze community in response, demonstrating Christian-Druze solidarity. The delegates learned about Israel’s longstanding protection of minority groups, information that many found surprising.

Bishop Stearns addressed the urgency directly: “Eagles’ Wings is committed to connecting the next generation of Christian leaders to the Jewish people and the State of Israel. If we do not act now, Israel risks losing the historic and consequential support of Christians who have long championed the Jewish state on the global stage.”

The organization has already brought 22 delegations from more than 50 nations to Israel in the past two years since the October 7 Hamas massacre. Major Jewish philanthropists have recently urged increased investment in Eagles’ Wings to continue strengthening the bridge between Israel and Christian communities worldwide.

Founded in the early 1990s by Bishop Robert Stearns after he volunteered at the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, Eagles’ Wings has evolved into a global movement connecting Christianity with Israel and Judaism. The organization co-founded the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, the largest Christian Zionist event, with participation from congregants in 200,000 churches across 175 nations.

As Israel faces what participants describe as a coordinated global campaign to undermine its international standing, this mission represents a counter-offensive in the battle for evangelical hearts and minds. The stakes are clear: without sustained Christian support, Israel loses a critical pillar of international backing at a moment when the Jewish state can least afford it.