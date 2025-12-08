Academic report blames Jewish students for hostility and labels antisemitism as “Zionist Plot” 

The National Communication Association’s new report on academic freedom immediately drew a sharp backlash from major Jewish organizations after portraying the surge in campus antisemitism not as a documented reality but as a calculated “Zionist” effort to silence critics of Israel. The task force’s 60-page study depicts Israel as a “settler-colonial state,” accuses it of “genocidal violence,” and frames Jewish or pro-Israel students as actors in a network of “powerful donors, trustees, and politicians” supposedly working to control academic institutions. Rather than examining concrete incidents of harassment, the report reframes them as tools of a political agenda.

The Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, and the Academic Engagement Network issued a joint statement calling the document “an egregious moral lapse,” warning that its language relies on conspiracy theories long used to demonize Jews. They noted that the report’s claim that antisemitism complaints are fabricated to “suppress criticism of Israel” recasts victims as perpetrators at a time when Jewish students across the United States are reporting threats, intimidation, and exclusion from campus spaces.

The report’s insistence that a “Zionist” network is manipulating universities raises a deeper question that extends well beyond the campus debate. When an institution charged with protecting academic freedom adopts the language of hostility and inversion, what does that say about the moral foundations of its leadership?

The task force’s conclusions reflect that distortion. It claims that antisemitic incidents are being used as pretexts to deport international students. It argues that supporters of Israel exercise “hegemonic control” over academic scholarship. It asserts that any enforcement of academic standards by the Trump administration or by state authorities constitutes an effort to silence “critiques of whiteness.” These sweeping accusations, devoid of evidence, fold neatly into a worldview that sees Jewish influence as inherently suspect.

The ADL, AJC, and AEN said the language mirrors classic antisemitic tropes about hidden Jewish power operating behind the scenes. Their statement warned that such claims undermine any possibility of an honest conversation about academic freedom. In their words, the report “inverts the problem,” turning Jewish students—many of whom have faced harassment, threats, and vandalism—into the supposed aggressors.

The students that barged into a class taught by an Israeli professor today at @Columbia handed out this flyer saying “CRUSH ZIONISM” with a boot over a Star of David.



Not off campus, not in the streets of Morningside Heights, but inside the classroom @Columbia. pic.twitter.com/P3Ex1BJXzZ — Eden Yadegar (@edenyadegar) January 21, 2025

The report’s recommendations extend beyond rhetoric. It encourages the NCA to explore ways to “place the necessary pressure on Israeli institutions,” a phrase understood by the organizations as an endorsement of academic boycotts. Israeli universities have faced more than a thousand boycott attempts since Hamas’s October 7 attacks, according to an Association of Israeli Universities task force. Academic boycotts target researchers solely for being Israeli, cutting off collaboration and penalizing scholars for their nationality, not their work.

The task force also urges the creation of a “Legal Fund for Palestine scholarship,” framed as a defense against a “Zionist attack on academic freedom.” Absent from the report is any acknowledgment that Jewish identity on campus exists beyond political activism. Jewish students appear only as a political category, not as a community facing distinct threats.

American Jewish organizations emphasize that a defense of academic freedom cannot be built on the denial of antisemitism. It requires confronting harassment directly, protecting students, and upholding standards that apply to all scholars without political litmus tests. That begins with a refusal to allow conspiratorial language to replace factual analysis.

New York NY USA-October 13, 2023 Baruch College and other CUNY students and their supporters rally and march. The protest was part of the Day of Rage called for by Hamas (Source: Shutterstock)

The outrage from Jewish groups underscores the broader issue: when antisemitism is dismissed as an invention, hostility becomes permissible. The line between scholarship and ideology blurs, and the university—a place intended for rigorous inquiry—is instead drafted into a political struggle that erases Jewish vulnerability and recycles dangerous theories about Jewish power.

The joint statement concludes that the NCA must reject the report and recommit to factual accuracy, scholarly integrity, and a recognition of real antisemitism as a threat to academic life. Anything less would signal that the association is prepared to sacrifice its credibility in order to advance an ideological agenda.

The stakes are not theoretical. They affect the safety of Jewish students, the standards of academic research, and the ability of universities to function as institutions rooted in truth rather than conspiracy. Academic freedom cannot survive if it is built on a denial of reality; its defense begins with moral clarity.