The War is Not Over, and There is No Peace

You can be forgiven for thinking that the war is over in Israel and peace has broken out. Since President Trump’s October ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, countless reports and headlines have presented this as a peace deal. Barring reports of daily conflict in Gaza, or the return of the bodies of the remaining hostages in captivity for 26 months, “quiet” can be misperceived as peace. But the truth could not be more opposite. There are abundant examples. One recent one hit home personally.

This week, there was another terrorist attack on IDF troops holding the negotiated “yellow line,” per the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Several were severely injured. This is just the latest.

Last week, an IDF Paratrooper reservist unit was ambushed in Syria, reportedly by terrorists directly connected with the new Syrian President and (former) Al Qaeda terrorist leader, who had a $10 million bounty on his head just a year ago. Since the fall of the five-decade Assad dictatorship, Israel has taken necessary proactive efforts to secure its northern border, including taking control of strategic points inside southern Syria, eliminating military threats deep in Syrian territory, and protecting Druze and Christian Syrians from the same threats, attacks, and slaughter by terrorists also affiliated with the current Syrian regime.

The attack on the Paratroopers 55th Battalion last week was one of the most recent and vivid signs the war is not over, threats to Israel exist on every front, and there is definitely no peace.

It was also very personal because my son is one of the 55th reservists who, until days before, had been serving in Syria. It’s the third front in which he and his soldiers have served since the inhuman Hamas attack and massacre on October 7, 2023 (Gaza, Lebanon, and now Syria).

It’s ironic that when he was stationed on the Syrian border in his recent reserve duty, my wife breathed a sigh of relief that he was in a place that was relatively “safe.” Physical threats and the widespread disruption to many aspects of life of hundreds of thousands of soldiers serving hundreds of days of reserve duty are just part of the challenges that still threaten Israel. When he was called up on October 7 two years ago, he was a newlywed of three months. Now, as he serves on the Syrian border, he’s a new father of a three-month-old. The threats have not diminished.

When he and his unit were released from their first round of service in Gaza, I worked with the Genesis 123 Foundation to provide tokens of appreciation from countless Christian and Jewish supporters of Israel from around the world. We provided the men’s watches with their paratrooper logo, and inscribed these in memory of their friend and soldier, Gideon, a 36-year-old father of six who was killed in combat two years ago this week. We also gave beautiful bouquets to their wives and mothers, those who bore most of the brunt of the worry and maintained life in their homes as “normal” as possible, as their husbands and sons risked their lives.

In advance of the end of the current round of service in Syria, and to maintain a broader relationship, we committed to providing t-shirts and sweatshirts to the reservists of the 55th battalion as a holiday gift from Genesis 123 on behalf of its generous Christian and Jewish donors.

It’s nice to give gifts, but sometimes there are urgent needs as well. Especially now, especially as the war still rages, primarily as the 55th will be serving along Israel’s northern border for the foreseeable future, and especially as winter is upon us and it’s COLD. Following the ambush on the soldiers, this is an even more urgent request. We were asked to provide new thermal tactical uniforms for many of the soldiers. Each uniform cost $380. It’s like sending a warm hug for just $1.04 a day.

My IDF friend asked for this on behalf of the 55th, which continues to carry out demanding security missions every single day. These missions rarely reach the media but are vital for Israel’s safety.

A friend asked why Israelis, the IDF, and the government don’t provide all these needs. I responded that, still, with hundreds of thousands of reservists doing many more days of reserve duty, and all the weapons needed just for that, the demands are great. Israelis have supported the soldiers, our sons, brothers, sisters, neighbors, and continue to do so in unprecedented ways. But the needs remain unprecedented, too.

Israelis have also only just begun to feel the economic brunt of the war, with taxes and other expenses going up, and the economy still recovering.

I also noted that regardless of what the IDF and government do, this gives opportunities for people around the world to show their support and love. I suggested that if any of us were asked to help the young David find five smooth stones to slay Goliath, each of us would run to do so.

Among the 55th, while their motivation is high, sometimes the equipment is lacking. Upgrading the uniforms this winter will enhance their professionalism, operational readiness, and most importantly, their safety. While there has been pronounced donor fatigue with the war against Hamas (and Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran) entering its 26th month, this kind of support is invaluable and shows broad appreciation, and gives the soldiers important encouragement. I cannot begin to describe how meaningful this is and how much of a blessing it is to them.

Among the 55th, while their motivation is high, sometimes the equipment is lacking. Upgrading the uniforms this winter will enhance their professionalism, operational readiness, and most importantly, their safety. While there has been pronounced donor fatigue with the war against Hamas (and Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran) entering its 26th month, this kind of support is invaluable and shows broad appreciation, and gives the soldiers important encouragement. I cannot begin to describe how meaningful this is and how much of a blessing it is to them.