Trump Hints at Phase 2 of Gaza Plan as Israel Recovers Thai National’s Body and Reopens Rafah Crossing

Trump’s Upcoming Gaza Peace Plan Phase 2

Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently teased the upcoming second phase of his peace plan for Gaza, promising that it will take shape soon despite the ongoing challenges in the region. Speaking at the White House, Trump commented on the difficulties surrounding a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, where recent incidents have added to the tensions.

While acknowledging the situation, Trump reiterated his belief that there is, in fact, peace in the Middle East, a notion many have failed to recognize. He emphasized that the plan had strong international backing from a broad coalition of countries, further strengthening the foundation of his peace efforts.

Despite this, violent incidents continued in Gaza, with attacks on Israeli forces reminding everyone of the fragile nature of the ceasefire. As the situation evolves, the next phase of the peace process is expected to bring more significant changes.

Israel Recovers Body of Thai National from Gaza

On December 3, Israeli officials confirmed that they had recovered the body of Sudthisak Rinthalak, a Thai national who was taken captive after the tragic events of October 7, 2023. Rinthalak was one of the many foreign nationals targeted during the Hamas-led attacks, and his body had been held in Gaza until recently.

Sudthisak Rinthalak was an agricultural worker who came from Thailand to Israel to support his family.



On October 7th, 2023, Sudthisak was brutally murdered and abducted by terrorists into Gaza. A total of 39 Thai nationals were murdered and 31 Thai nationals were taken captive… pic.twitter.com/DRv28R0IZK — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 4, 2025

Rinthalak, who had been working in agriculture in Israel, was a victim of the violence that saw the deaths of dozens of Thai nationals. The news of his recovery brings some closure to his family, who had been waiting for this moment since the attack. The Israeli government has vowed to continue its efforts to bring home all those affected by the hostage crisis, with particular focus now on returning the remaining hostages still in Gaza.

The Thai community in Israel has expressed deep appreciation for the efforts made by Israeli authorities to recover Rinthalak’s body and support the families of the victims.

Rafah Crossing to Open for Gaza Residents

In a move toward easing tensions and facilitating the movement of residents, Israel announced plans to open the Rafah crossing with Egypt for Gaza residents to exit the region. This decision follows agreements made under the current ceasefire and is seen as a step towards greater humanitarian relief for the people of Gaza.

Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas stand at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on March 15, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90

The Rafah crossing, a key point for travel between Gaza and Egypt, will soon be reopened to allow residents to leave, marking a significant development in the ongoing efforts to manage the aftermath of the conflict. The coordination will be conducted with Egypt and under the supervision of international bodies to ensure the process is secure.

While Israel remains committed to its security interests, this action demonstrates its willingness to balance humanitarian needs with the ongoing challenges in the region.