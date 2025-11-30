700 Million Zionists and the Battle for the Free World

The phenomenon of non-Jewish leaders and influencers openly declaring themselves Zionists is expanding, against the backdrop of the information war being waged by Iran, Qatar, and Russia in the West. Against the backdrop of eroding values, intergenerational division, and a culture war on the West, there is a need to establish a global Zionist alliance to protect the foundations of Western civilization’s bedrock principles of collective freedom and security and personal liberty.

In this regard, a trend has emerged in the West, particularly in the United States, of non-Jewish leaders, influencers, clergy, and intellectuals, predominantly Christian evangelicals, openly identifying as Zionists.

From Senator Ted Cruz, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, broadcaster Glenn Beck, and British author Douglas Murray, to internet personalities such as Brandon Tatum, many prominent voices publicly declared allegiance not only as supporters of Israel, but as card-carrying Zionists themselves.

These pledges of allegiance carry risks. They have triggered attacks from the American Left and the antisemitic Right. In a recent interview, media activist Tucker Carlson described non-Jewish Zionists as a “brain virus.” But this is not a political or theological dispute; it is a battle over consciousness, and for the very identity and character of Western civilization.

In a post-October 7 world following Hamas’s atrocities and kidnapping of hundreds, fomenting regional and global chaos, the word “Zionism” is reflexively understood to contain volatile political baggage, triggering accusations of colonialism, apartheid, and genocide. In this stark context, for Christians who define themselves as Zionists, their affiliation and support extend well beyond their recognition of Israel’s right to exist. Instead, theirs is a declaration of resistance to Islamist, anti-Western domination and an identification of Zionism as a force leading the global struggle against the collapse of the free world.

The current moment is critical. Surveys conducted over the past two years point to a sharp decline in Western support for Israel, and even for its basic right to exist, among younger generations. But that decline also reflects a larger story: Western nations too are beginning to “lose” their own children.

Iran, Qatar, and Russia infiltrated this Western intergenerational vacuum that has spread over the past two decades. Islamists have understood that the path to conquering the free world would not be achieved through force, but through a systematic, long-term, and heavily-funded perception war for strategic influence. This political warfare strategy includes financing U.S. universities, co-opting human rights organizations, establishing grassroots social movements, recruiting influencers on social networks, and using additional costly tools that allow them to deepen their foothold in Western countries and sway the younger generation to their side. What began slowly and beneath the surface revealed itself, especially in the last two years, and has left many stunned in its disfigured claim: In this war of perception and influence, Zionism, as they have learned to recite, is marked as the West’s original sin.

This axis of subversive influence does not operate in a vacuum. It has been bolstered by progressive left-wing movements, which have also sought to dismantle the West from within and remake it in its own radical image. It is reminiscent of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran when Left activists and religious leaders joined forces to topple the Shah and establish the Ayatollah regime, which ended up subverting and burying the revolution’s Left “freedom fighting” activists.

In the face of these overwhelming forces, Western countries have projected an incapacitating helplessness. This is the result of years of a Western culture overly apologetic, engaging in self-cancellation and collective guilt. This crisis of identity has distanced the West from its values, weakened its moral and political backbone, and has blurred its vision.

Coterminous to the stark terror-filled reality confronting Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, across the Atlantic Ocean, the battle for the West is intensifying without IED explosions in the streets, but with ammunition just as dangerous: reshaping public perception and seizing centers of power as demographic changes occur. In this war, the West has one clear pathway to victory: to use precisely the same tools being deployed against it—building public consciousness, not just public diplomacy. Acting strategically, asserting constant aggressive presence on social media and campuses, building new grassroots organizations, and investing in education.

To confront the Islamist, anti-Western axis funded with hundreds of billions of dollars by powers led by Qatar, Turkey, China, and the Iranian regime, a comprehensive mobilization is required—a values-based, cultural, and consciousness-oriented alliance that will unite the forces that believe in the Judeo-Christian principles girding the free world.

The West Must Now Awaken

Some 600 to 700 million Evangelical Christians across the globe support the state and people of Israel. They are joined by other groups who identify with Zionist values. This is a powerful global force few truly understand. They are not merely “pro-Israel” in opinion; they are active partners in the understanding that strengthening Israel means empowering the West.

The bond between Israel and the West is bound by modern political history. The alliance between Jewish Zionism and non-Jewish Zionism brought about the establishment of the State of Israel.

Alongside Herzl and Ben-Gurion stood Christian leaders and Western thinkers: Lord Balfour, Winston Churchill, Lloyd George, General Orde Wingate, and President Harry Truman. They viewed the establishment of a Jewish state in the Land of Israel not only as justice for the Jewish people, but as protection of the foundations of Western civilization. They embraced the idea that Jewish sovereignty in the land of Israel was a signifier of the enduring strength of the sovereign right of Western nations.

Today, the same urgency for the future of the West requires a strong global Zionist alliance fueled by faith, identity, and liberty. Confronted by the anti-Western alliance of Tehran, Doha, and Moscow, there is a growing understanding in international circles that Israel is not “the West’s problem;” it is its frontline solution.

The world’s Zionist alliance recognizes this resounding truth. If the West remains docile in the face of a combined global Islamic and far left assault, and a growing “Zion hatred” in some conservative circles—it risks imminent collapse—an implosion into a moral, strategic and security abyss.

This moment of reckoning presents a binary choice in the epic historic struggle over the future of Western Civilization.

This article, written by Sagiv Asulin and Dr. Dan Diker, first appeared on the website of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

Sagiv Asulin

Adv. Sagiv Asulin is an expert on Iran, influence operations, and strategic perception at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). A former senior officer and operations commander in Israel’s security forces, Asulin brings extensive experience in intelligence, national security strategy, and international outreach. His work focuses on the intersection of influence, faith-based diplomacy, and the Iranian threat network, strengthening JCFA’s efforts to engage global partners in countering malign influence and promoting strategic awareness.

Dr. Dan Diker

Dr. Dan Diker, President of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, is the longtime Director of its Counter-Political Warfare Project. He is former Secretary-General of the World Jewish Congress and a Research Fellow of the International Institute for Counter Terrorism at Reichman University (formerly IDC, Herzliya). He has written six books exposing the “apartheid antisemitism” phenomenon in North America, and has authored studies on Iran’s race for regional supremacy and Israel’s need for defensible borders.