Breaking! The ceasefires are dead! What Israel is preparing to do next

Don’t forget to Hype our content!

If you’ve been following my commentary on global events, don’t forget to check out my eBook 👉👉👉Click Here 👉👉👉 https://cutt.ly/XrjPeNC0 👈👈👈 It’s a collection of my opinion pieces since October 7th, chronicling key moments and analysis of the ongoing war. Be sure to like, share, and subscribe for more insights!

The ceasefires in both Lebanon and Gaza are collapsing in real time — and today’s video breaks down exactly why Israel has finally stopped pretending everything is fine. On Friday, the IDF eliminated Ali Tabatabay, Hezbollah’s top general and mastermind behind the Red One Unit — the same unit designed to carry out October 7-style infiltrations into Israeli towns. Lebanon’s president responded with a statement that managed to condemn Israel without mentioning Hezbollah even once, exposing the farce behind the ceasefire: a Lebanese government that claims to disarm Hezbollah on paper while enabling its rearmament on the ground. With Hezbollah flooding weapons south of the Litani and Iran pumping in cash, Israel reached its limit — and acted.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, the same pattern is unraveling. Hamas has violated every clause of the Trump-brokered ceasefire — infiltrating across the yellow line, opening fire on IDF soldiers, and rearming through drone deliveries coming from Egypt. Arab states that once agreed to join the international stabilization force are now backing out, refusing to confront Hamas directly. And with terrorists emerging from Rafah tunnels, Israel is showing a new doctrine: no more blind patience, no more fantasy agreements, and no more outsourcing security to international bodies or Arab governments. Both in Lebanon and Gaza, Israel has changed the rules — and what comes next will be a major escalation on both fronts.

Gain Access to Hundreds of Bible classes right from our Youtube Channel!

Join our brand new Bible plus Membership here: / @lsrael365videos

📍Read & Learn more at Israel365 News. Click Here 👉: https://cutt.ly/QrjPtq6C

Join this channel to get access to perks: / @lsrael365videos