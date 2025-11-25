The UN Must Go!

There can be no debating that the UN is now unable to prevent the very wars, hate, injustice, and instability it was created to alleviate. The League of Nations was established and failed, so the UN was developed to succeed it. The UN, too, now must be placed in the dustbin of history.

When the United Nations was founded after World War II, it was meant to be the great corrective to the League’s impotence — a global institution capable of confronting aggression, protecting human rights, and promoting peace. But after nearly eighty years, the UN has not really proven any better than its predecessor. The UN is bloated, paralyzed, and utterly incapable of meeting the challenges of the world today.

The problem is not just the UN’s leadership or its sprawling bureaucracy. The problem is structural — a fatal flaw built into its very design. The UN’s “one country, one vote” system, in which the smallest dictatorship and the largest democracy have equal standing in the General Assembly, has produced an organization where morality and decency are lost. Where Israel, a democracy, is regularly singled out for criticism while its enemies are welcomed.

The world’s democracies, which provide the lion’s share of the UN’s funding — especially the United States — find themselves routinely outvoted by blocs of authoritarian regimes that use their membership not to promote peace or justice, but to shield each other from accountability. The result is an institution that rewards the corrupt, legitimizes the violent, and sidelines the nations that actually uphold the values the UN was meant to defend. And it is American taxpayers who foot the largest share of the bill for this failure. Each year, billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars flow into UN programs and peacekeeping missions that produce little peace and even less accountability.

One of the UN’s greatest mistakes came in 1971, when it voted to expel the Republic of China (Taiwan) and hand China’s seat — including its permanent seat on the Security Council — to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). With that single decision, the UN replaced a democratic ally with a totalitarian regime. It legitimized a government that would go on to crush dissent at home, erase freedoms in Hong Kong, threaten Taiwan with invasion, and commit genocide against the Uyghur people. The fact that the PRC, an authoritarian state guilty of mass repression, now holds a permanent veto in the world’s most powerful diplomatic body (the Security Council) is a stunning indictment of how far the UN has strayed from its founding ideals.

The consequences of that and similar decisions have been on full display in the last few years. Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine exposed the UN’s impotence in the starkest possible terms. A permanent member of the Security Council — supposedly the guardian of world peace — launched an unprovoked war of conquest against a sovereign neighbor, and the UN could do nothing. Russia vetoed every meaningful resolution. The General Assembly passed condemnations, but the bombs kept falling, the civilians kept dying, and the institution that was created to prevent world wars stood helplessly on the sidelines. China received no rebuke for its targeting of the Uyghurs due to its veto power on the Security Council. The PRC’s ongoing persecution of the Uyghur Muslim minority — one of the gravest human rights abuses of our time — has been met with silence and deflection from the UN Human Rights Council. The irony is staggering: China, itself a serial abuser, sits comfortably on that very council, using its seat to suppress criticism. “One country, one vote” ensures that the abuser has the same voice as the abused — and often a louder one.

The same Orwellian nightmare was evident after Hamas’s savage invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023 — one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in modern times. As thousands of terrorist rockets rained down on Israeli families and over a thousand people were slaughtered in their homes, the UN could not even bring itself to condemn Hamas by name. Instead, the General Assembly and several UN agencies issued statements that blurred the line between aggressor and victim, treating Israel’s right to self-defense as a moral equivalent to terrorism. Once again, “one country, one vote” allows despotic and anti-Western regimes to hijack the moral language of human rights and turn it against the very democracies that uphold it.

Then there is Iran, a regime openly pursuing nuclear weapons while funding terrorist proxies across the Middle East. The UN’s response? Endless debates, toothless resolutions, and bureaucratic stalls. The same pattern can be seen in Syria, where Bashar al-Assad’s regime slaughtered hundreds of thousands of its own citizens with chemical weapons and barrel bombs. The UN’s so-called peace process only accomplished buying Assad time while his allies, Russia and Iran, used their UN privileges to shield him from consequences.

These are not isolated failures. They are the inevitable result of a system that confuses equality of states with genuine values. The “one country, one vote” model might sound fair on paper, but in practice it has turned the UN into a theater of hypocrisy — a place where the worst offenders on the planet sit in judgment of the world’s democracies.

Yet year after year, American taxpayers are told that their billions must continue flowing into this failed organization — as if funding negligence and nonperformance was a moral duty. It is not. U.S. resources should be used far more effectively through coalitions of willing democracies or regional alliances that actually share our values. The UN ceased generations ago to be a forum for peace, and it is now a stage for undermining peace. To continue subsidizing it is to underwrite our critics.

History has already given us the blueprint for what must come next. The League of Nations failed and was replaced by the UN. Now the UN, too, has failed. The world deserves an international body worthy of the prestige — and the U.S. taxpayer dollars — that the UN unjustifiably receives. It is time to admit what has long been obvious: the United Nations is no longer the solution. It is a large part of the problem. And the UN, like the League before it, belongs in the dustbin of history.