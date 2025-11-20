IDF Strikes Gaza Terrorists, Israeli youth promote sovereignty, and horrific abuse in Hamas captivity revealed

Gaza Terrorists Open Fire on Israeli Troops, Prompting IDF Retaliation

The ongoing escalation in Gaza saw yet another breach of the ceasefire as terrorists in Khan Yunis opened fire on Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) troops. The IDF confirmed there were no Israeli casualties in this attack, but it was described as a serious violation of the ceasefire terms.

In response to the gunfire, the IDF launched strikes targeting Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip. Reports from Palestinian sources indicate that at least two senior Hamas commanders were killed in the Israeli airstrikes, and several other individuals died as a result of the attacks.

This incident follows a pattern of escalating violations. On Tuesday, IDF forces eliminated two Palestinian terrorists who crossed the designated Yellow Line into Israeli-controlled territory. The men were deemed an immediate threat and were struck by IDF soldiers stationed in southern Gaza. Just a day prior, similar actions were taken against terrorists in northern Gaza, who had attempted to plant explosives near Israeli troops.

Despite the ongoing tensions, Hamas has expressed its unwillingness to disarm or cease armed operations, particularly after the passing of a UN resolution on Gaza. The resolution, which calls for the demilitarization of Gaza, has been rejected by Hamas, which vows to continue its resistance.

Youth Initiative Launches Flag Campaign in Judea and Samaria

A new youth-led initiative is gaining momentum in Judea and Samaria, with the goal of reinforcing Israel’s sovereignty in the region. The project, led by Eyal Spiegel, a yeshiva student from Ariel, is focused on planting Israeli flags along the 60 Route, a major road running from Nazareth to Beersheva.

Inspired by a personal experience where Spiegel saw a large Palestinian flag along the road, he felt the need to assert Israeli presence in the area. “A flag has a powerful impact,” he said, explaining how seeing Israeli flags brought him a sense of security and belonging.

The campaign has raised over 112,000 shekels (roughly $34,500) in funding through the crowdfunding platform Givechak. Volunteers recently planted 2,000 flags along a stretch of road in Samaria, with plans to continue planting one flagpole every 40 meters, including in Arab villages.

Binyamin Regional Council Head Israel Ganz expressed his pride in the youth for their initiative, noting the symbolic importance of such actions. Transportation Minister Miri Regev has also revealed plans to further cement Israel’s control in Judea and Samaria, including improved infrastructure and new road systems.

This movement is gaining traction as nearly 70% of Israelis support full legal sovereignty over the region, a sentiment reflected in recent polling.

Former Hamas Hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal Reveals Horrific Abuse in Captivity

In a deeply personal interview, former Hamas hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal recounted the horrifying abuse he suffered during his two years in captivity. Speaking to Channel 12 News, Gilboa-Dalal described the physical and psychological torment he endured, including an instance where one of his captors subjected him to sexual violence.

“I froze when he touched me,” Gilboa-Dalal recalled. “He threatened to kill me if I ever told anyone.”

Gilboa-Dalal, who was abducted during the October 7, 2023, attack on the Nova music festival, spent 738 days in Gaza before being released as part of a ceasefire agreement in October 2025. His experience of captivity is part of a growing number of testimonies from survivors who have detailed the abuse they suffered at the hands of their captors.

Hostage survivor Guy Gilboa Dalal shares a brutal sexual assault that he carried in silence since his liberation.

His courage to speak out is a testament of the unimaginable crimes committed against Israeli hostages

🎥Channel 12 News pic.twitter.com/awW4zKFh4E — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 19, 2025

Another former hostage, Rom Braslavski, who was also captured during the same attack, has described being stripped, beaten, and tortured by his captors. In his testimony, Braslavski emphasized the degrading nature of the abuse, which was designed to break his spirit.

The testimony from Gilboa-Dalal is part of a broader movement to bring attention to the atrocities committed by Hamas. Survivors like Gilboa-Dalal and Braslavski continue to share their stories, despite the trauma, in order to shed light on the brutal tactics employed by their captors.

This revelation follows similar accounts from other hostages, including Keith and Aviva Segal, who delivered chilling testimony before the United Nations, recounting the torture and violence they faced during their own captivity in Gaza.