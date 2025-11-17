NY Mayor Adams in Israel: “If I were a Jewish New Yorker, I would be concerned about my children.”

(Monday, November 17, 2025) – The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) hosted a special gathering in Tel Aviv last night to honor outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams during his visit to Israel. The evening highlighted his long-standing support for the Jewish people, and his concerns for Jewish New Yorkers in the years ahead. Held at the Dubnov Gallery, the event came at a pivotal moment for New York as the city prepares for a new administration under Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

“If I were a Jewish New Yorker, I would be concerned about my children,” Mayor Adams said. “People want to sugarcoat the moment. We cannot do that.” He reiterated that the “Free Palestine Movement was never about land. It was, and is, about the destruction and eradication of Jewish people.” Mayor Adams added that if the situation were reversed, the silence would not stand. “If this were happening to the African-American community, you would not be silent. So why are others silent now?”

He described an alarming cultural shift in which hate has become socially rewarded. “It is now cool and hip to be antisemitic,” Mayor Adams said. He recalled a teenager in Brownsville calling him a Zionist and demanding Israel’s destruction—an ideology absorbed from social media, even though the boy could not identify Israel on a map.

The trend, Adams said, continues to accelerate on campuses, in public schools, and across digital platforms. “They hijacked our young people. Their plan was well executed. Now we need a professional plan to fight back.”

Two years after his “We are not all right” speech, Mayor Adams was asked whether anything had changed. “No, we’re not all right,” he replied. “We’re far from it. We’re going in the wrong direction.” He called for a coordinated and strategic response led by Jewish organizations and allies. “We need a well-executed business plan to stop antisemitism. We need to regain our young people.”

In this climate, participants acknowledged Adams’ years of principled service, his steadfast commitment to combating antisemitism, and the legacy of solidarity he has built between New Yorkers and Israelis.

CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa opened the evening with a tribute to the mayor’s record of action.

Adams issued an executive order adopting the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism; created the city’s first office dedicated to confronting antisemitism through legislation, education, and engagement; established a Jewish advisory council; and built the New York City Israel Economic Council. He also ensured consistent protection for Jewish life, from synagogues and schools to private gatherings and the Israel Day Parade.

“After October 7, when antisemitism surged, you were out in the streets standing with us,” Roytman Dratwa said. “Your famous words—‘We are not alright’—still echo in our minds, because that is exactly how we feel when we see antisemitism rising and when we see who New York elected as its next mayor.”

Roytman Dratwa also praised Adams’ ability to unite diverse communities. “Your voice brings people together—Jews and Muslims, African Americans, and so many others. The friendship between Jews and the Black community is essential. Together, we can push back against hatred and build a better world.”

He ended with a simple message of gratitude: “Mr. Mayor, thank you.”

As the evening concluded, CAM presented Mayor Adams with a menorah ahead of Hanukkah. It symbolized hope, renewal, and the enduring light shared between New Yorkers and Israelis. The gesture reflected both appreciation and determination—a reminder that Jewish resilience endures, even as New York braces for an administration in which keeping that light visible will require unwavering clarity and strength.

The gathering was organized in partnership with the Israel Trade and Innovation Network and the Ximus Forum

The attached image is of CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa and CEO of the Ximus Forum Reut Ronen Natanel presenting outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams with a menorah at a special event in Tel Aviv last night

Credit: Courtesy