Shin Bet: 80% of Released Terrorists Who Murdered Israelis Return to Violence

Israel’s internal security service, the Shin Bet, presented data this week that cut through political rhetoric and exposed a stark pattern: approximately 80 percent of convicted terrorists who murdered Jews and were later released from prison returned to terrorism. The figures were delivered during a Knesset committee hearing examining recent and past prisoner releases tied to hostage and ceasefire deals. As part of the most recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement, nearly 2,000 Palestinian security prisoners were released. Many had been convicted of violent attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The Shin Bet noted that the same pattern appeared following the 2011 Gilad Shalit exchange, when more than 1,000 Palestinian security prisoners were freed. About half returned to terrorism, but among those convicted of murder, the rate rose to 80 percent. At the time of the Shalit deal, around 850 of the released prisoners were described as having dam al yedeihem (blood on their hands). Today, only about 110 remain incarcerated, despite original sentences that in many cases were meant to keep them in prison for life.

The committee also heard that since the Shalit exchange, approximately 80 percent of terrorists sentenced to life terms have eventually been released through subsequent hostage or ceasefire deals. The Shin Bet further reported that about 4,000 security prisoners have been released since the October 7 attacks in various negotiated arrangements.

For MK Limor Son Har-Melech of the Religious Zionism party, the numbers echoed personal history. Her husband, Shuli Har-Melech, was shot and killed by Palestinian terrorists in 2003. The commander of the cell that carried out the attack was sentenced to seven life terms plus 20 years. Son Har-Melech told the committee that the terrorist openly mocked the sentence in court, saying Israelis were weak and that he expected to be released. He was freed after about two years.

The data presented raises a direct and consequential question: how does Israel safeguard its citizens when prisoner releases, intended as humanitarian gestures, repeatedly strengthen those actively committed to carrying out further attacks?

The Bible establishes the weight of this issue with precise clarity: “You shall not pollute the land in which you live; for blood pollutes the land, and no expiation can be made for the land for the blood that is shed in it, except by the blood of the one who shed it” (Numbers 35:33). The Sages taught that when justice is not upheld in matters of bloodshed, the land itself becomes endangered. Allowing murderers to return to public life without accountability undermines not only security but the moral structure of the nation.

The committee also examined the Palestinian Authority’s pay-for-slay program, under which terrorists imprisoned for attacking Israelis receive monthly salaries that increase based on the severity of their crimes. Many of the prisoners released in previous deals became millionaires through accumulated payments and bonuses. Israeli intelligence officials told lawmakers that a significant number of the Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 attacks are currently being paid through this program. None of those tied directly to the October 7 massacre were included among the newly released prisoners, but the financial incentives that reward violence remain unchanged.

The Shin Bet concluded that as long as the pay-for-slay system continues to function, released prisoners reenter an environment that celebrates and funds further violence. The cycle of release followed by renewed attacks is not an accident of circumstance. It is the expected outcome of a system designed to perpetuate terrorism.

This is not a question of political ideology or diplomatic posture. The numbers represent real victims, real families, real graves. Decisions made now will determine whether the pattern repeats, or whether the land is defended with clarity and resolve.