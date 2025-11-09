It’s Time to Come Home

It seems like just a little while ago when Muslims first started living in the West that we were first warned what would happen once their percentages increased, how they would challenge the Judeo-Christian foundations of society.

Now it’s happening before our eyes.

With the elections of Muslim mayors in our big and influential cities, there seems to be a point of no return, and the proverbial handwriting is on the walls of our nations.

Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City, has publicly stated multiple times that, if elected, he would direct the New York Police Department (NYPD) to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival in the city. He has accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and backed the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Prophetic people who understand the times believe it’s time for the Jews to flee while they can yet return to their ancestral land with all of their assets.

Consider those Jewish people in Europe before World War 2 who failed to heed the call of the fishers.

Those who finally escaped by the sheer grace of God had all of their possessions stolen from them, and if they made it to the shores of the Holy Land, it was only with the shirts on their backs.

A Facebook meme by Naomi Ragen is present day truth:

“What I have to say will not be popular…but it is the truth. All the places in the world outside of Israel where Jews set up their lives in comfort are now under attack and disintegrating. Europe, Canada, the UK, France! England… When G-d promised to gather the Jews from the four corners of the earth, these Jews didn’t think it referred to them, because they were happy and comfortable. We are in the middle of this ingathering. It’s not pretty. It’s not comfortable. But it will happen. Out of this evil, will come the fulfillment of the prophecy. That is our comfort. Those who come now will be better off than those who have to flee later in panic. You can’t fight against this.”

Indeed, we’re passing through amazingly prophetic times with Bible prophecy unfolding at an exponential speed.

The ancient prophecies are coming alive before our eyes. What we’re witnessing isn’t random political chaos—it’s the precise fulfillment of Scripture written thousands of years ago.

The prophet Zechariah predicted that ALL nations would turn against Jerusalem in the last days. Not just Islamic nations. Not just socialist countries. ALL nations—that will include even the Western democracies and voices from the right who once stood with Israel. It’s happening even as we speak. The shift is undeniable and relentless.

Anti-Semitism that once hid in the shadows is now being mainstreamed by prominent voices across the political spectrum.

As Texas pastor Dr. Andy Woods says, “Fringe ideas are becoming mainstream narratives. The unthinkable is becoming acceptable. But here’s what we need to understand: What’s going on in the United States, Europe and Israel aren’t just political crises. The upheaval in our nations are prophetic signposts. When you see Israel, a nation the size of New Jersey, blamed for all the world’s problems, you’re not witnessing logic—you’re witnessing an ancient, irrational hatred that the Bible predicted would intensify as we approach the end times.”

Through all of Israel’s turbulent history over the centuries one quality stands out above all: resilience. We saw that quality again recently in the Tent of Bravery and Courage, also called the Tent of Heroism—a memorial tent in Jerusalem established by over 300 bereaved Israeli families whose loved ones fell during the October 7 Hamas massacre and the ongoing War on seven fronts including Gaza, Lebanon, Iran and Yemen.

During the annual festival of Joy called the Feast of Tabernacles and Simhat Torah, what did brave Israelis do in this tent that memorializes dead heroes? They danced! By faith they danced because they know the God of Israel’s covenant with them is unbreakable, and in the end, the Word of God guarantees that Israel will prevail!

Christine Darg is co-founder of The Jerusalem Channel and can be contacted at www.JerusalemChannel.tv