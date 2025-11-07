Iran Responds to Mamdani Victory: A Win for Palestine, Collapse of the West

The Victory Of The Islamic Revolution And The “Axis Of Resistance” And An Indication Of The Weakening Of The West

The dominant narrative presented by regime representatives, such as the Nour News website, which is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, as well as the IRGC Qods Force channel on Telegram, stressed that Mamdani’s win marked the beginning of the decline of Trumpism and the “collapse of the old [capitalist] order” in the U.S. It was emphasized that the open support of Mamdani – a Shi’ite Muslim – for Palestine had made his win “a triumph for the resistance front” and reflective of the awakening of the immigrant and Muslim sector in the U.S.

The pragmatic-conservative Asr-e Iran website stressed that Mamdani’s election, coming as it did “nearly two decades after the events of 9/11, reflects a crossing of the mental barriers created following that event.” It also expressed the hope that “the change that began in New York will be reflected in next year’s Congressional elections in the U.S.”

Ideological regime officials interpreted and expressed Mamdani’s win as a direct message of the Islamic revolution. Foad Izadi, a senior lecturer at Tehran University, described it in an X post as the outcome of the November 4, 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran exactly 46 years previously, and Majlis member Abolghassem Jarareh announced that it proved the might of the slogan “Death to Israel” that has promoted by the Iranian regime from its inception.

The Weakening Of The “Jewish Lobby” And The Collapse Of Its “Use Of The Accusation Of Antisemitism”

Others emphasized that the victory signified a shift in the U.S. approach to Israel and a weakening of the Jewish and Zionist lobby whose influence in New York and in the American arena was in decline. Asr-e Iran underlined that Mamdani’s win reflected the weakening of the Jewish lobby and the collapse of its “use of the accusation of antisemitism.”

In contrast, reformist intellectual Sadeq Zibakalam praised American democracy and the rule of law in the U.S. that had allowed Mamdani to be elected. He added that Mamdani’s victory showed that despite all Iran’s propaganda in the past 46 years, “in this country [the U.S.], democracy and the rule of law have the last word.”

Article On Nour News, An Affiliate Of The Supreme National Security Council: Mamdani’s Win Marks The Beginning Of The Decline Of Trumpism And The Collapse Of The Old Order – And A Triumph For The Axis Of Resistance

In a November 5, 2025 article, the Nour News website, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council which is in charge of regime decision-making along with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote that Mamdani’s win reflects the awakening of the working class, immigrants, and Muslims against the American capitalist order. It stated that a combination of economic protest and rising cultural identity had made Mamdani a symbol of change and a sign of the erosion of President Trump’s hegemony and of the old elites. It also stressed that Mamdani’s open support for Palestine had made his win not just a local political achievement but also a victory for the resistance front. Below is the translation of the article:

“The victory of Mamdani, who until recently was an unknown, reflects a broad level of dissatisfaction among the working class, Muslims, immigrants, and the younger urban generation. They all feel left out of America’s capitalist economy and of the policy that creates inequality. Data shows that [Mamdani] gained wide support from the voters with his slogans and promises such as ‘tax the rich,’ ‘affordable housing,’ and ‘more welfare.’

“At the same time, the wave of criticism of Islamophobia and institutional racism worked in his favor. Mamdani, who faced anti-Muslim attacks during the campaign, became a symbol of hope for change to minorities who feel they have no place in the existing order. The combination of these two factors – economic dissatisfaction and the growing recognition of identity – created [fertile] ground for a real challenge to the old power structures in New York and beyond.

“The element of Palestine and identity politics: One of the important factors in Mamdani’s win was his position on the Palestinian issue and the Gaza war. He met with Jewish organizations, but at the same time openly spoke about his pro-Palestinian positions. This position drew the attention of academic and social circles in America that lean towards supporting social justice.

“Thus, Mamdani’s election is not just the city’s choice, but also a sign of a redefinition of identity politics and international politics in America – an America that is no longer focusing merely on internal security but also sees global issues such as Palestine as part of the voters’ considerations. The outcome is that the aim to isolate Palestine and the exclusive reliance on Zionism have failed in certain parts of America – [that is, Mamdani’s win is] a strategic achievement for the resistance movement and for those demanding international justice.

“The inherent civil war and Trump’s decline: On a broader level, this victory should not be seen as isolated from the crisis in the structure of the American political system. [This] crisis has worsened during the Trump era [as reflected by] challenges to election results, threats to media, punishment of critics, shutdowns of state institutions, and deepening of social gaps. Mamdani, who defeated traditional figures associated with the ruling stream, represents the transition from a period in which Trump saw himself as ‘the best president.’ In other words, his [i.e. Mamdani’s] election expresses the erosion of the legitimacy of the ruling elites, inherent pressure to change the American political model, and an increasing likelihood of an intensification of internal power struggles and a unification of the oppressed.[1] This struggle is no longer just against Trump but against a political structure capable of repeating the crisis again and again.

“The fall of the masks and the dawn of a new order: Trump’s mask, that took the form of claims of friendship with the Jews, of peace, and of support for capitalism, was removed in this election: He directly threatened voters, talked about using the National Guard, and based his policy on crisis-fomenting international movements. Mamdani’s victory proved that a significant part of American society is no longer settling for a policy of ‘more of the same’ but seeks an approach that speaks of economic justice, social unity, and international independence.[2] This trend could mark the beginning of moving towards a new order in America’s domestic and foreign politics – an order in which the citizens are not just consumers of policy but also its active creators.”[3]

Mohammad Hosseini, Tehran University Scientific Committee Member, Former Minister Of Culture And Islamic Guidance, And Vice President In The Raisi Government: “Mamdani Was Inspired By The Imam Hossein And The Ashura”

In a post on X on November 5, 2025, Mohammad Hosseini, a member of the Scientific Committee at Tehran University, a former minister Of Culture And Islamic Guidance, and vice president in the government of president Ebrahim Raisi, congratulated Mamdani and claimed that he is influenced by the Imam Hossein (the Third Imam and the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad) and the Ashura – in connection with Mamdani’s Shi’ite faith. Below is the translation of the post:

“For the first time, a young Muslim, 34 years old, a supporter of Palestine, and a staunch opponent of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, has, in an historic election and with the highest voter turnout, become # NYCMayor and in fact the ruler of this city, despite Trump’s threats. # ZohranMamdani, in his path to politics and the struggle for economic justice, was inspired by the Imam Hossein and the Ashura.”[4]



Foad Izadi, Lecturer At Tehran University: “The Message Of The Day Of The U.S. Embassy Takeover Has Reached New York!”

Commentator Foad Izadi, a lecturer at the Faculty of International Relations at Tehran University, wrote on his X account that Mamdani’s win was an outcome of the November 4, 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover in Tehran at the start of the Islamic Revolution. Below is the full translation of the tweet:

“The message of the day of November 4, 1979 has come to New York. The three main slogans of Zohran Mamdani, the new mayor of New York, in comparison to [those of] other candidates, [are]:

“1. Support for the Palestinian struggle

“2. Striving for justice

“3. The struggle against racism in domestic and international policy.

“The people who stress these three slogans will be the future rulers of America.”[5]



Qods Force Telegram Channel: “Mamdani’s Win And Trump’s And Elon Musk’s Loss In The New York Election Is An Important And Joyful Event”

The official Telegram channel of the IRGC Qods Force celebrated Mamdani’s win, writing on November 5, 2025: “Mamdani’s win, and Trump’s and Elon Musk’s loss in the New York elections, is an important and joyful event. Trump is no longer the exclusive symbol of America. Mamdani is the new face of America, a symbol of the defeat of Trump and Zionism and of the victory of the majority of young Jews who supported him.”[6]



Majlis Speaker And Representative From Tehran Abolghasem Jarareh: ‘Mamdani’s Victory Is Proof Of The Might Of The Slogan ‘Death To Israel'”

Majlis speaker and member from Tehran Abolghasem Jarareh said on November 5, 2025 that Mamdani’s victory “is proof of the might of the slogan ‘Death to Israel’.” He then joined the other Majlis members in chanting “Death to Israel” in the plenary.[7]



Asr-e Iran: Mamdani’s Election, Coming “Nearly Two Decades After The Events Of 9/11, Reflects A Crossing Of The Mental Barriers Created Following That Event”; His Win “Reflects Not Only A Weakening Of The Jewish Lobby” But Of “The Collapse Of The Use Of Accusations Of Antisemitism”

An article published November 5, 2025 by the pragmatic-conservative Asr-e Iran stated, under the headline “Mamdani And The Other America”:

“…The election of the Muslim Mamdani as the New York mayor nearly two decades after the events of September 11 reflects American society’s crossing of the mental barriers created following that event, and is also a widespread public response to Trump’s hostile immigration policy.

“Zohran Mamdani’s victory also reflects a significant change in America’s and the Western world’s perception of Israel – a change that came over the past two years following the murderous war in Gaza.

“New York, which, after ‘Greater Tel Aviv’ [i.e. Israel], comprises the second largest concentration of Jews in the world with about two million people, is politically complex. Although many of them [the Jews] opposed Israel’s policy even before [the Gaza war], or changed their position following [it], the presence of Jewish corporations and billionaires has, over the years, made New York a central hub for pro-Israel lobbying, ensuring continued broad support for it and securing Congressional seats for its supporters in various states across America.

“Thus, the victory of Mamdani, a fervent opponent of Israel who promised to arrest Netanyahu if he visits New York, reflects not only a weakening of the influence of the Jewish lobby but also a profound shift in America’s approach to Israel, especially among the younger generation. Recent surveys indicate that support for Palestine is increasing while support for Israel is dropping.

“The Gaza war also deepened the ideological and political rift within the New York Jewish community. Progressive Jews voted for Mamdani, while billionaires and influential lobbyists supported his rival. Many New York residents who had wearied of these billionaires’ control of the city’s real estate and companies saw a vote for Madani as an act of rebellion against that class.

“Another element in Mamdani’s rise was the reaction to Trump’s policy vis-à-vis the Gaza war. Trump promised to end the war, thereby attracting votes from the Muslim and Arab communities, but after returning to power he allowed Netanyahu to continue the massacres in Gaza. This aroused a deep sense of betrayal among this minority, and increased their motivation to turn out for the New York elections.

“In general, a win in New York by an anti-Israel candidate who supports the global boycott movement against it also reflects the collapse of the use of accusations of antisemitism, which lost lost its effectiveness due to overuse and misuse to persecute those criticizing Israel, not the Jewish people. In the wake of this, along with other elements of the Israeli narrative in the world, its [the accusation’s] impact during the war was also weakened.

“The change that began in New York is likely to also be reflected in next year’s U.S. Congressional elections and in certain parts of Europe, in various forms. At the same time, the far right still controls the international arena, and before this control slips from its hands, the world and the Middle East region are likely to have some difficult years.”[8]

Cartoon By IranInArabic.ir: Mamdani’s Victory Is A Fist In President Trump’s Face

A cartoon posted November 5, 2025 on the X account of the official regime news outlet in Arabic, Iraninarabic.ir, depicted President Trump being punched in the face by a fist titled “Zohran Mamdani Wins.”[9]



Reformist Intellectual Sadeq Zibakalam: Mamdani’s Win Showed That Despite The 46 Years Of Anti-U.S. Propaganda In Iran, In The U.S. Democracy And Rule Of Law Have The Last Word

Reformist and Tehran University professor emeritus of political science Sadeq Zibakalam had a message that was completely different from all the other regime officials. He praised America’s democracy and criticized the regime’s decades-long anti-U.S. propaganda, writing on X:

“Mr. Mamdani’s victory in the New York mayoral election, in the face of extensive and intense opposition from the powerful Trump, showed that despite the ongoing anti-U.S. propaganda in Iran over the past 46 years, in this country [the U.S.], democracy and the rule of law have the last word – and not the will and ambitions of the president, who is No. 1 in the [U.S.] system of government.”[10]



