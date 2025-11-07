Ministry of Tourism Participates in World’s Largest International Tourism Fair in London.

The Director-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Michael Itzhakoff, inaugurated the Israeli pavilion in the presence of the Deputy and Acting Ambassador, Mrs. Daniela Grodzki.

Minister of Tourism Haim Katz said: “With the ceasefire and the return of airlines to Israel, this is the time to act to restore tourism to Israel and to showcase, through the visitors to Israel, the beauty of our wonderful country. The tourists who return will serve as ambassadors of a positive message and will assist in Israel’s economic and image recovery. The importance of the Ministry of Tourism’s activity at this time is greater than ever.”

During his stay in London, Director-General Itzhakoff will be interviewed by leading Jewish media outlets and will meet senior leaders of the Jewish community in Britain, in order to convey the message about the importance of visiting Israel, especially in these days.

The Director-General said that, against the backdrop of the ceasefire and the return of foreign airlines to Israel, as well as the lifting of the travel warning, the Ministry is prepared for increased activity among potential audiences in Britain.

During September 2025, about 8,800 visitors arrived in Israel from Britain, and since the beginning of the year, more than 75,000 have arrived, most of them Jewish, representing an increase of over ten percent compared to last year.

In a market analysis conducted by the Ministry during the war, it was found that the Jewish public continues to visit Israel and is willing to keep doing so as an expression of support for Israel. Accordingly, it was decided to emphasize the message about the importance of visiting Israel through cooperation with leading Jewish media outlets in print and digital, alongside joint initiatives with community organizations and hosting of influencers.

This is the 46th year in which the WTM tourism fair is being held, with thousands of representatives from hundreds of countries participating. Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit, including thousands of media professionals. Israel has participated in the fair in London for more than 39 years, except in 2023, at the height of the Swords of Iron War.

This year, the Israeli pavilion spans an area of about 400 square meters and is designed according to the Ministry’s marketing policy based on regions of the country: coasts and sea, desert, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, religion, history, and culture, among others. The Israeli pavilion includes representatives from Israel’s tourism industry, including hotel chains, tourism cities, leading inbound tourism operators, the Hotel Association, El Al, and others.

The Ministry of Tourism is focusing its efforts on audiences with a strong connection to Israel, primarily the Jewish and Evangelical communities in Britain, loyal audiences whose support is evident even in challenging times. Research conducted by the Ministry shows that tourists returning home from Israel become the best and most authentic ambassadors of tourism and advocacy, helping Israel’s economic and image recovery.