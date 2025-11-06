Two Psalms That Inspire Every Day of the Year

Every year seems to move faster. The world feels louder, more divided, and somehow less certain. In moments like these, we all long for something steady—something that grounds us in faith and reminds us that God is still in control.

That’s why I find myself returning to the Psalms again and again. They speak with such honesty and hope—words written thousands of years ago that still reach right into the heart of our lives today.

Two verses, in particular, have stayed with me lately.

“I lay down and slept; I awoke, for the Lord will support me.” — Psalm 3:6

This verse was written by David at one of the lowest moments of his life—betrayed, afraid, and running for his life. And yet, even in the chaos, he could rest.

There’s something profoundly moving about that. David didn’t rest because everything was okay. He rested because he knew God was.

This verse isn’t just about physical sleep—it’s about spiritual surrender. It’s the peace that comes from knowing your battles aren’t yours alone. Every night we lay down is an act of trust. Every morning we wake is proof that God still holds us up.

“Turn away from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it.” — Psalm 34:15

If Psalm 3 reminds us to rest in God, this one reminds us to rise in His purpose.

Peace doesn’t just happen on its own. David tells us to seek it—to chase it with intention, to make it our mission. In a world where division often feels louder than kindness, this verse calls us to be the ones who bring light, who do good, who live peace into being.

These are just two of the many powerful verses featured in the 2026 Israel365 Calendar—each one paired with breathtaking photography from the Land of Israel and reflections that help you live these truths every day

From the hills of Judea to the gates of Jerusalem, every page captures the beauty of the land where David once sang these words of faith. With both Hebrew and Gregorian dates, plus a complete Jewish Holiday Guide, it helps you stay in rhythm with God’s appointed times all year long.

And that’s exactly why this calendar makes such a wonderful gift.

Because it’s not just something to hang on the wall—it’s something that lifts the soul. Every month offers new inspiration, new Scripture, and a fresh reminder that God’s promises are alive in Israel and in our lives today.

In a world that needs more peace, faith, and beauty, this is a gift that gives all three—day after day, month after month, all year long.

Hang it in your home, bring it to your office, or bless someone you love with the 2026 Israel365 Calendar.

It’s more than a calendar—it’s a daily walk through the land of faith, guided by the Psalms that have comforted believers for generations.