ISRAEL IS AT WAR

BBC Is In hot water as leaked Document Reveals Ties To Hamas!

Zahava Schwartz

November 6, 2025

BBC Is In HOT WATER As Leaked Document Reveals Ties To Hamas! (Screenshot, source: Youtube)

A leaked report has exposed shocking evidence of the BBC’s anti-Israel bias—revealing that Hamas propaganda was broadcast to millions while executives covered it up. From platforming extremists to spreading proven falsehoods about Gaza, the BBC’s credibility is collapsing.

This video breaks down the evidence, the moral failure of Western media, and what it means for Israel, the Jewish people, and every taxpayer forced to fund bias and deceit.

We also explore the deeper question facing our generation: will the free world finally stand for truth, decency, and the Jewish people?

