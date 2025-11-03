Candace Owens Claims You Can ‘Convert and Get Rich Quick’ in Israel — She’s Wrong

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has sparked outrage online after suggesting that anyone can “convert to Judaism, move to Israel, and get rich off American taxpayer dollars.” Her claim, which went viral on X, misrepresents both Israeli immigration law and U.S. foreign aid.

In reality, Israel’s Law of Return — passed in 1950 — allows Jews, including recognized converts, to apply for immigration to Israel. It does not grant instant citizenship, massive cash benefits, or automatic financial support from the U.S. government.

What the Law of Return Actually Does

Israel’s Law of Return was established in the aftermath of the Holocaust to ensure that Jews facing persecution anywhere in the world would always have a homeland to turn to — a refuge, not a reward.

The law has been amended twice — in 1954 and 1970 — to exclude criminals or security threats and to include both converts to Judaism and descendants of Jews. New immigrants, known as olim, must undergo background and security checks before receiving citizenship.

Far from the “hundreds of thousands of dollars” Owens claimed, the absorption basket for new immigrants is a modest government stipend of roughly $2,000–$3,000, meant to cover basic needs and Hebrew-language classes during their first months in the country. (Knesset.gov.il)

“Every Jew has the right to come to this country as an oleh.” — Law of Return (1950)

Equal Rights for Arab Citizens

Owens also implied that Palestinians are denied all basic rights while Jewish converts enjoy automatic privilege. That is false.

Curious about the benefits of converting to Judaism? Through Aliyah, Israel’s Law of Return, newly converted Jews can start a whole new life in Israel. Upon arrival, you receive an Israeli ID card and a cash grant ranging from $42 to $4,700 to help you settle in. You’ll also get… pic.twitter.com/dRcCEX64bt — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) October 30, 2025

Roughly 2 million Arab citizens of Israel — about 21% of the population — hold Israeli passports, vote, serve as doctors, lawyers, and judges, and even sit on Israel’s Supreme Court. According to a 2023 report by The iCenter and IATF, “Arab citizens of Israel have legal rights and status equal to all other Israeli citizens.”

Israel’s Arab population is not required to serve in the army, but they receive the same civil protections and benefits as Jewish citizens.

“Officially, Arab citizens of Israel have legal rights and status equal to all other Israeli citizens.” — The iCenter / IATF (2023)

One Jewish State, Twenty-Two Arab Nations

Israel is the historic homeland of the Jewish people, where Jews have maintained a continuous presence for more than 3,000 years. The Law of Return exists to guarantee that persecuted Jews can always come home — just as other nations, such as Ireland, Greece, and Armenia, have repatriation laws for their diasporas.

As the Times of Israel wrote in 2018: “There are 22 Arab nations — but only one Jewish state.”

U.S. Aid Is for Defense, Not Immigration

Owens’ claim that American taxpayers are funding “handouts” for immigrants is also baseless. According to the American Jewish Committee (AJC), nearly three-quarters of U.S. aid to Israel is spent on joint defense projects such as Iron Dome and David’s Sling — systems co-produced in the U.S. that support over 20,000 American jobs.

“Nearly three-quarters of the aid to Israel is delivered in the form of advanced weaponry… produced in the United States.” — AJC (2025)

The Palestinian Issue:

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas have rejected Israel’s sovereignty for decades. Citizenship requires recognition of the state — something Palestinian leadership refuses to grant. As the BESA Center wrote, “Citizenship requires acknowledging the country’s existence — something Palestinian leadership has repeatedly rejected.”

Moreover, the oft-cited Palestinian “right of return” has no legal standing under international law. As Israeli legal scholar Prof. Ruth Lapidoth concluded:

“Neither under international conventions nor UN resolutions do Palestinian refugees have a right to return to Israel.” — Hebrew University, MFA (2001)

The Takeaway

Israel’s Law of Return isn’t a get-rich scheme — it’s a refuge policy for a people with nowhere else to go. Every Israeli citizen, Jewish or Arab, lives under the same democratic laws and civil rights.

Candace Owens’ viral claim may score clicks, but it collapses under the weight of the facts.