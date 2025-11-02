Israel Honors Christian Media Leaders Fighting Lies Against the Jewish State

Israel is set to recognize key Christian media figures who have stood with the Jewish state during one of the most challenging periods in its modern history. The International Christian Media Summit 2025, beginning Sunday in Jerusalem, brings together over 100 representatives from leading Christian media outlets for five days of engagement with Israeli society—and culminates in honoring those who have refused to bend to the anti-Israel narrative dominating global discourse.

The Government Press Office, working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, will host the summit from November 2-6. Participants will tour Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, the northern border, and the Western Negev, getting an unfiltered view of Israeli innovation, coexistence, and the reality of life under constant threat.

The answer comes Wednesday evening at the Dan Jerusalem Hotel, where Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion will present the “Pillars of Jerusalem” Award to four individuals whose work has countered the flood of disinformation targeting Israel. The award takes its name from Pirkei Avot: “The world stands on three things: On justice, truth, peace”—three pillars that also underpin Israel’s public diplomacy efforts.

British journalist Douglas Murray receives the honor for his relentless fight against lies and incitement spread against Israel in international media and social platforms. Murray has made himself a target by speaking truth during a time of global delegitimization of the Jewish state. His sharp writing and public appearances have cut through the fog of propaganda, making him what the GPO calls “a voice of conscience, wisdom, and courage.”

Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, will be honored posthumously for his unwavering support of Israel and his influence among younger Americans. His widow, Erika Kirk, will accept the award recognizing his brave voice for truth. Kirk built one of the most significant pro-Israel platforms among the next generation of American conservatives.

Dr. Jürgen Bühler, president of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, is being recognized for his work strengthening aliyah to Israel and deepening ties between Christians and Jews. Bühler has served as what organizers describe as a devoted ambassador of partnership toward Israel, working to establish Jerusalem as a symbol of hope among nations and religions.

Yael Eckstein, president of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, receives the award for reinforcing bonds between Jewish and Christian communities worldwide. Under her leadership, IFCJ provides extensive humanitarian aid to immigrants, Holocaust survivors, and Jewish communities globally, creating what the GPO terms “a living bridge of faith, partnership, and hope between peoples and religions.”

Nitzan Chen, director of the Government Press Office, said the Christian Media Summit has become a unique platform for dialogue and partnership between Israel and the global Christian community.

“It allows journalists, content creators, and opinion leaders to see Israel up close—beyond the stereotypes and headlines they were exposed to during the recent war—and to experience its complexity, innovation, and humanity,” Chen stated.

The summit addresses critical topics including Israeli innovation, coexistence, the challenges of public diplomacy in the digital age, and the fight against antisemitism. These Christian media figures will witness firsthand what much of the world refuses to see: a nation fighting for survival while maintaining its democratic character and innovative spirit.

At a time when Israel faces unprecedented delegitimization campaigns, the “Pillars of Jerusalem” Award recognizes those who chose truth over popular opinion. These four individuals represent a growing movement of Christians who understand that standing with Israel means standing against the distortions and hatred that threaten not just the Jewish state, but Western civilization itself. Their courage deserves recognition—and their example demands replication.