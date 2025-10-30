Israel365 Action Introduces Bold Resolutions at 39th World Zionist Congress

Last night, Israel365 Action had the privilege of participating in the 39th World Zionist Congress and fully engaged in the vigorous debate that has always been the hallmark of the Zionist movement. There was passionate voting and debate—yes, even some yelling and screaming—but this is nothing new. The heated and emotional exchanges, with major rivalries between Political Zionists, Cultural Zionists, and Religious Zionists that characterized Theodor Herzl’s original meetings, are alive and well today.

“It was invigorating to be part of this Jewish and democratic tradition—the legacy of Theodor Herzl,” said Tila Falic Levi, Israel365 Action delegate. “We might be one of the newest and smallest parties, but we come with the biggest and boldest ideas.”

Israel365 Action ran on a platform to advance two critical issues: Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, and strengthening relations with Christian Zionist allies worldwide.

“We worked hard to draft two resolutions and are honored they were accepted for consideration,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, the founder of Israel365 Action.

The Sovereignty Resolution

The first resolution called on the World Zionist Organization to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, citing these areas as “an inseparable part of the Land of Israel – the historic, cultural, and spiritual homeland of the Jewish people.”

The resolution referenced the October 7, 2023 massacre as tragic proof that a Palestinian state west of the Jordan River “poses an existential threat to the State of Israel, its citizens, and the stability of the entire region.” It also noted that the Knesset recently and overwhelmingly affirmed that sovereignty over these territories is “a moral, historical, security and Zionist imperative.”

Israel365 Action at the 39th World Zionist Congress

The resolution called upon the Government of Israel to implement sovereignty without delay, upon the World Zionist Organization to support development of these regions, and upon Jews and friends of Israel worldwide to stand with Israel in this endeavor.

Strengthening Christian-Jewish Relations

The second resolution focused on strengthening bonds with Christian Zionist allies, acknowledging their pivotal role from the movement’s inception—from Rev. William Hechler’s support of Theodor Herzl, through Lord Balfour’s declaration, to President Truman’s recognition of Israel in 1948, and the millions of Christian Zionists who stand with Israel today.

Citing Isaiah 49:22—”they shall bring your sons in their arms, and your daughters shall be carried upon their shoulders”—the resolution called for establishing a formal department within the WZO dedicated to Christian Zionist cooperation, prioritizing educational outreach to young Christians, and creating programs such as a “Birthright-style” experience for young Christians.

The resolution also called for fighting the persecution of Christians in the Middle East “as a moral responsibility and a natural outgrowth of Jewish-Christian solidarity.”

The Vote and Path Forward

Due to the majority of left-leaning parties in the World Zionist Congress, both Israel365 resolutions did not pass.

“Our resolutions were vigorously debated, and we are pleased that we received widespread support from other parties. Of course, we are disappointed that our resolutions did not pass this time around, but we are committed to continuing to fight,” said Weisz.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365 Action, speaking to Israael365 action

“It was eye-opening to me to realize the major discrepancy between Israel and the Zionist movement outside Israel on our two issues. Israelis overwhelmingly support sovereignty and are deeply appreciative of our Christian allies. Outside of Israel, many Jews are still talking as if the Peace Process is alive and well and still think that all Christians want is to convert us.”

This outcome has clarified the path forward. Israel365 Action now understands that there is important work to do—to educate and engage the broader Zionist movement so coalitions can be built across party lines to advance these vital issues through the National Institutions.

“This is just the beginning of these efforts,” Weisz concluded. “Israel365 Action remains committed to these principles that we believe are essential for Israel’s future.”